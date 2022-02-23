This Top-Rated Sheet Set Is One of My Favorite Amazon Finds

A few years ago, I was searching for the perfect bedding on Amazon, but with thousands of sheets to choose from, it took some time to lock down my top pick. I was looking for something relatively affordable and, most importantly, super soft. After comparing a few best-selling brands, I ended up going with the Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set. Here's my honest review.

Is Hotel Sheets Direct a Good Brand?

As the name suggests, Hotel Sheets Direct is stocked with those dreamy hotel-like bedding designed to have a luxurious feel at budget-friendly prices that you can buy right on Amazon. In its collection, you can find a bed sheet set, pillowcases, and duvet cover set, all made from 100% viscose of bamboo and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified without harmful chemicals or materials.

The Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set (which I fell in love with immediately) comes with four pieces — two pocket-style pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet — with prices ranging from $64.99 to $99.99, sizes from twin to California king, and 15 colors to choose from. They also have deep pockets and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches. I have a 10-inch mattress and they fit perfectly.

What Do Bamboo Sheets Feel Like?

According to the brand, the sheets have 144 grams per square meter (GSM) of fibers for an extra soft feel, which was one of the first things I noticed about the sheets. (Out of all the bedding I own, they easily make it to the top two in silkiness.) They're the kind of sheets that make you not want to get out of bed, and other Amazon customers can agree. As one of my favorite reviews says, "Bamboo feels like French fries taste out of the fryer. Bamboo feels like rayon, jersey, microfiber, and silk had a child and it was perfect. Buy the sheets."

One thing I want to mention is that while super comfortable, the sheets and pillowcases are a little see through. I have one pillow with a hexagon pattern and another that has green lining (check out our Marlow pillow review while you're at it) and can see them up close. It doesn't bother me one bit and doesn't affect how much I love the sheets, but it's something to note in case it's a dealbreaker.

Are Bamboo Sheets Good for Hot Sleepers?

Bamboo bedding is not only known to be more sustainable, but it is also great for anyone who sleeps hot. I'm not necessarily a hot sleeper, but I use these sheets year-round and love them for any season. According to the brand, the sheets are thermoregulating and stay cool during the summer and warm during the winter, which I can appreciate living in the northeast where summers can be extra hot and humid and the winters can be really cold and dry.

While these sheets are a great budget buy and still comfortable to use in the summer, I have to admit that I also use another bamboo sheet set from Ettitude. It's at a higher price point and I find that the Ettitude sheets are a little extra cooling during the hotter months.

Are Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets Worth It?

Currently, the sheet set has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with many customers raving about how great the sheets are. Even after the first use, I can confirm that I'm also a happy customer. If you're in the market for soft and affordable sheets (that you can also get in a matter of days with Amazon Prime), you should definitely buy these sheets.

FYI: Amazon tends to have amazing discounts across all categories, but right now you can score Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets at 40% off, making this pick an even better deal. There's no telling how long this sale will last, so there's never been a better time to invest in these best-selling Amazon sheets.