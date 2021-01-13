The Best Eco-Friendly Sheets for a Perfect Night's Sleep

Visit Page Image Credit: Eucalypso From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

If you're anything like us, you probably spend a lot of time in bed and want your bedding to be as comfortable as possible. How else are you supposed to get the best sleep of your life? Cozy linens, however, don't have to be bad for the environment. In fact, we've rounded up the most eco-friendly sheets on the market to prove our point. They're sustainable; some are organic. And to top it off, they look like a million bucks but (for the most part) won't destroy your wallet. Let's dive in.

Eucalypso offers naturally anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic bedding perfect for anyone who wants to take their sleep experience to the next level. Made with 100% TENCEL lyocell from natural eucalyptus fibers and crafted in small batches, Eucalypso's eco-friendly bedding is created in a closed loop process that recycles 99% of all water and solvents used. Free of harsh chemicals and synthetics, its products are made with DreamWeave technology, a method of treating eucalyptus fabric that makes it "silkier and cooler to the touch," according to the brand. Although anyone can enjoy this bedding set, it's especially ideal for people with sensitive or breakout-prone skin and hot sleepers in need of cooling sheets.

These Buffy sheets have to be restocked constantly because they're just that good. They are made of 100% eucalyptus fibers, contain no essential oils, and are safe for furry family members and little ones. The fabric feels cool all the time, and some say it's more breathable than cotton and even more supple than linen.

Cultiver founder Nicolle Sullivan knows a thing or two about good bedding. In fact, she's a pro when it comes to building a cozy and eco-friendly spot for your nightly wind-down. And the Cultiver linen sheet set is the perfect base. What makes it so great? Sullivan notes, "Linen is a naturally environmentally-friendly option for sheets. Woven from flax, a highly sustainable and resilient crop, it requires far less water and pesticides to produce than other fabrics. Often it needs nothing more than rainfall to grow. [And] flax crops produce a range of useful byproducts including flaxseeds, flax oil, and chipboard - so there is very minimal waste. If cared for properly, linen sheets can last for years, and never go out of style, making them a great choice for those concerned with the environmental impact of waste."

Why hemp linen? It feels just as cloud-like as the flax version, but it can be easier on the earth and more durable. Moreover, the antibacterial hemp Buffy uses resists fading, mold, and mildew. It's still composed of linen yarn but is extra soft from the start. And the eco-conscious brand avoids chemicals during the production process.

Exclusive to Coyuchi, these crinkled percale sheets are soft, comfortable in every season, and beautifully rumpled. We love the rich colors the brand offers, but we're especially smitten with the company ethos. Each percale sheet set is solely comprised of organic Indian cotton and both GOTS and Fair Trade Certified. To take things a step further, Coyuchi even made cutting plastic from the production process a priority. So each percale sheet set comes in a reusable organic fabric bag.

These 100% pure organic cotton sateen sheets resist wrinkling (for those of us who prefer a more pristine bedding situation), and they remain cool all night long. Go with this option, and you'll be getting a Fair Trade Certified product. And you can rest easy knowing Pact minimizes water waste as well; the brand's organic cotton requires around 400 gallons less water than non-organic options.

What is a bamboo lyocell sheet, and why did this particular set make the list? To start, it's a luxe type of bedding that feels silky and smooth to the touch. And this selection from Ettitude is made from 100% bamboo (no unnecessary or unknown additives here). The especially great thing about this organic selection is that it's hypoallergenic and free from chemicals, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin. Want to know more? Check out our Ettitude sheets review.