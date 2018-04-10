These Are the Sheets Our Editors Swear By

Visit Page Image Credit: Parachute From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

Sheets are so simple, yet so overwhelming: What is thread count? Is it a waste of money to splurge on pieces of fabric that never even leave the house, or actually totally worth it? We may not have all the answers, but we do have some recommendations. Rather than combing the internet for hours reading reviews, take it from us: These are the best sheets on the market.

Advertisement

"They are ​so​ soft and inviting. My husband and I marvel all the time about how much we love them. I highly recommend them if you're ready to up your bed game." — Laurie Grossman, Director of Editorial Operations

"For real, the Threshold organic cotton sheets from Target — in white, of course — are my favorite. We bought them a while back and they're still going strong. Super-dense cotton sheets can sometimes feel lugubrious and stiff to me — or, if they're the sateen kind, too slithery and slick. These are just right. They're soft, but they have a crispness that feels cool and fresh. They're not too thick or too thin. They're the Goldilocks of sheets, the linen Middle Path. Even my boyfriend likes them, and he's extra fancy." — Eve Epstein, Vice President of Content

"While I have a bunch of normal cotton sheet sets, I literally ONLY use my Parachute Brushed Cotton sheets (and I have two sets that I rotate to make sure they don't get too dingy). They are BEYOND soft and I just love the natural look — they look worn in but without sharp wrinkles. So comfy, so cozy!" — Leonora Epstein, Senior Director of Content

Advertisement

"These are hands-down the coziest sheets I've ever slept on. They're made with 95% cotton and 5% Himalayan Cashmere — need I say more?— and are perfect for cozy winter nights. — Katie Maguire, Commerce Editor

"I never believed that thread count was a real thing until I got these discount 1,000 thread sheets from Overstock. The pleated trim is kind of hideous, but it feels like sleeping in a cloud." — Gina Goff, Director of Audience Development

"I was pretty skeptical about these sheets before I tried them. Are they ​really​ as cooling as the description and reviews claim to be? After trying them during the hottest temperatures of summer, I'm a complete believer. Not only are these sheets so soft to the touch, they really do feel significantly cool on my skin. Gone are the nights when I wake up covered in sweat. Even now, in the cooler temperatures of winter, they're somehow warm, yet still cooling at the same time. For anyone who is constantly overheating during the night, I highly recommend these sheets." — Lacey Won, Social Media Manager

Advertisement

"These sheets are a game changer. My boyfriend would constantly break out in sweat during the night. Once I heard about Casper's new Hyperlite sheets, I knew we had to try them. Not only have they kept him from overheating at night, they're so soft and smooth, I love laying in bed more than ever before. Casper's Hyperlite Sheets keep up cozy and cool, even through the hottest summer months. I don't think we could ever go back to any other set!"— Jackie Ku, Influencer Marketing Manager