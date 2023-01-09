We Tested 20 Sets of Bedsheets — Here Are Our Honest Reviews

Looking for a new set of sheets to cozy up in after a long day? Whether you're a hot sleeper looking for cooling options or have always wanted to try linen or bamboo, the Hunker team put all sorts of brands to the test to help you find the perfect sheets.

‌(While we did receive some sheets in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are our own and are not influenced by the brands in any way.)‌

The Best Bedsheets We've Tested and Reviewed

‌Who:‌ Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ I've seen Bed Threads on social media and love the range of colors the brand offers.

‌Review:‌ I wasn't sure if I liked linen sheets until I tried a set from Bed Threads. Even fresh out of the packaging, the sheets were noticeably soft compared to other brands I've tried (and it's a major bonus since linen typically gets softer with every wash). The sheets come pre-washed, so I think that definitely helped. The brand recommends three washes to get the "perfect hand feel," but I was ready to use them after one!

The linen sheets come in 26 different colors and patterns, from classic stripes to vibrant turmeric yellow. I chose olive, a deep green that's a change of pace from the white and neutral hues I usually gravitate toward.

At almost $300, these sheets are definitely an investment but totally worth it if you're looking for beautiful, buttery soft linen sheets. I'm planning on getting a duvet next and probably another color to mix and match!

‌Overall grade:‌ A+

‌Who:‌ Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ Available on both Etsy and MagicLinen, the Lithuania-based brand is highly rated not just for its OEKO-TEX-certified and stone-washed European flax linen sheets but also its linen clothes, tablecloths, and more.

‌Review:‌ After seeing MagicLinen time and time again on Etsy (and that it's a best-seller and one of Etsy's top picks), I was excited to test out the linen sheets firsthand. After two washes, the sheets have a medium softness that I think will be perfect after one more run through the washing machine.

The sheets are lightweight but luxe, and according to the brand, they are thermoregulating and great for all-year use. Using them during the winter, I found that I wasn't too hot or too cold and slept well throughout the night. I'm excited to try them again in the summer!

As for the color, I got the linen sheet set and duvet cover in the natural/oatmeal color and love how they give my bed an airy and lived-in look. It's a little under $300 for a queen set, but again, it's worth buying to elevate your bed.

‌Overall grade:‌ A-

‌Who:‌ Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ Linoto sheets are made of smooth, sturdy, luxury linen that is pre-washed and easy to care for (i.e., doesn't require dry cleaning). The brand is known for offering a wide range of sizes and colors, and all of its bedding is made in America (Westchester County, New York, specifically — near where I grew up!). These sheets have 716 reviews and 4.5 stars. Reviewers who are hot sleepers state that they had no issues with these sheets, but the brand does not specifically state a type of sleeper these sheets are best for.

‌Review:‌ I got these sheets in the sage colorway, and they are stunning. The color is rich, and the texture adds dimension. I can definitely see why the brand calls its sheets "luxury." As a hot sleeper, I didn't have any issues with the sheets, so I agree with the reviews that stated likewise. However, I could see the linen texture potentially bothering someone who prefers a smoother, silkier sheet experience. The only con I can think of is that the sheets have a terra cotta color running through the sage. It didn't bother me, but I do think that clearer color descriptions or product photos could mitigate any confusion around the colorways. Overall, I feel that these sheets live up to their claims and are great for any sleeper — especially one who wants bedding that makes a fashionable statement. Plus, they're also available on Amazon.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Mia Nakaji Monnier, design SEO editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ I've always wanted to try linen sheets, and this set has excellent reviews. Plus, it's OKEO-TEX-certified for chemical safety.

‌Review:‌ I love the drape and slightly rough texture of linen clothes, so I knew I would love these sheets. While linen is known for wrinkling easily, these are pretty resistant to creasing except at the edges of the flat sheet. Instead, they develop a rippled look, which gives them extra dimension and beauty. I expected to like them best for summer, but they're surprisingly nice for winter. Because of their texture, they feel warmer than cotton and a bit heavier too. I chose to go with cream, which is a beautiful shade — warm and slightly yellow, a perfect complement to my white comforter.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Laurie Gunning Grossman, editorial director

‌Why we chose it:‌ Quince is known for its budget-friendly prices on high-quality goods. This bedding is woven from 100% European flax, free of harmful chemicals and toxins.

‌Review:‌ I've always loved the look of linen bedding. It appears to be so earthy, warm, elevated, and timeless — as if it could be right at home with any style of decor. However, I've steered clear of it in the past because I thought it would feel scratchy. I wondered how that material could possibly feel soft to sleep on. Curiosity won out, and I'm so happy I've now added linen to my bedroom.

These Quince sheets are affordable, well made, and best of all, quite soft — surprisingly so. The website says that the sheets will continue to get softer as I wash them, which I'm looking forward to as time goes on. I have the pillows, sheets, and duvet cover, and I adore the colors I chose: Desert Sunset for my sheets and several pillows and Terracotta for my duvet cover and other pillows. (A feng shui expert once told me that these warm, earthy colors are perfect for the bedroom energy.) Also, the linens are moisture-wicking and breathable, which for me is necessary, as I tend to run hot when I sleep.

One thing to note is that the fitted sheet runs just a little bit large. (I have the king sheets for my California king bed.) So, I usually must give it an extra tuck when making my bed because the extra sheet bunches up a bit as I sleep. It's not bothersome, but I do wish it were slightly more fitted. However, because I have a California king, the issue might be more with the size of my bed than the sheets.

Either way, if you want comfortable, Instagram-ready bedding, Quince totally delivers.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ I've never tried linen sheets but have always loved the look of them. At first glance, I was obsessed with Cultiver's color assortment and styled bedroom inspo photos. The ridiculously good online reviews didn't hurt either.

‌Review:‌ I can't lie; I was slightly worried about linen sheets. While I love the relaxed, vintage feel, I was nervous they wouldn't be comfortable enough for my liking. I can't emphasize enough how pleasantly surprised I was by my sleeping experience on these Cultiver bedsheets. They check every box. First off, they're absolutely stunning. The rich flax linen and casual yet sophisticated aesthetic leave nothing to be desired. And most importantly, they're seriously comfortable. The brand emphasizes its linen is "pre-washed with natural enzymes to accelerate the softening process," and the extra step totally pays off. The fabric keeps my body at the perfect sleep temperature, and I love that this fabric is a sustainable choice. If you're hesitant to try linen sheets, I highly recommend giving Cultiver a go. Plus, if you like mixing and matching colors and patterns, the brand offers build-your-own bedding sets that allow you to get endlessly creative with your design. If, however, you ‌only‌ like super-silky bedding, linen may be soft, but it will never be that texture.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ At under $40, this bamboo sheet set is a top seller on Amazon with over 28,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. With so many positive reviews and that price point, I had to add it to my cart.

‌Review:‌ Years ago, I was looking for a new set of sheets and took to Amazon to find a budget-friendly set. I had never tried bamboo sheets before but was enticed by the cooling features and how soft they were claimed to be. It turns out they lived up to the hype and are still one of my go-to sheet sets. They're ultra soft and great for year-round use. The only potential downside is that they are a little see-through, which isn't a deal breaker for me but might be for others. Want to learn more? Check out our more in-depth Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets review.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ Ettitude's Signature Sateen Sheets are made from bamboo lyocell with a sateen weave, making them both cooling and extra soft.

‌Review:‌ Ettitude's Signature Sateen Sheets might be my favorite sheets, especially for the warmer months. Living in New England, the summers can be hot and humid, so a set of cooling sheets is a must. Compared to other bamboo sheets I've tried, they probably keep me cool and comfortable the most. They're also super soft — comparable to a 1,000 thread count, according to the brand — and are hypoallergenic if you have sensitive skin. The sheets also come in 10 colors, including Sand, Almond, Moss, Saffron, and Sea. I got the Sage colorway and love how calming it looks while adding some color to my bed. Learn even more in our Ettitude sheets review.

‌Overall grade:‌ A+

‌Who:‌ Kendra Zager, manager of audience development

‌Why we chose it:‌ The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets are not only temperature-regulating sheets but are also recommended by Oprah.

‌Review:‌ I've been sleeping on these sheets for years, and Oprah was correct to make them one of her favorite things! The sheets definitely feel cooler than other sheets I've owned, so I use them in the warmer months, or they'd be great to use year-round if you run hot or your heat is on high. They're smooth and soft (but not slippery) and feel luxurious to say the least. I also love a product backed by a warranty, and this one says that "any defects are covered and replaced immediately. We stand by our products' premium quality and longevity."

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who‌: Katie Maguire, director of commerce content

‌Why we chose it‌: A good flannel sheet set can be hard to come by, but these have 428 five-star reviews (as of publish) to back them up. They're made with 100% organic cotton grown in Turkey, are woven in Portugal, and are GOTS and Made Safe certified.

‌Review‌: There aren't enough cozy words in the dictionary to describe how truly comfortable and decadent these sheets are. They feel soft to the touch, are warm without becoming ‌too‌ warm (and this is coming from someone who runs hot while they sleep), and seem to only get softer after each wash. While I maybe wouldn't recommend these during summer — although, to each their own — they are the only sheets you need come fall and winter. I've also washed them upward of 10 to 15 times since I first got them, and they haven't pilled at all. Simply put, I love them!

‌Overall grade‌: A+

‌Who:‌ Erin Lassner, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ I was looking for a super-soft set of white sheets, and these totally fit the bill. Plus, I've heard great things about bamboo sheets and wanted to give them a shot for myself.

‌Review:‌ I had a really good feeling I would be obsessed with these bamboo bedsheets, and I was totally correct. If you want to feel like your bed is straight out of the nicest hotel, these are your answer. As opposed to linen, they have a much more polished and luxe look. They drape perfectly across the bed and have a very airy feel. They're soft and lightweight while still remaining sturdy and durable. Plus, bamboo is sustainably grown and naturally hypoallergenic — a win-win. However, if you want to get fun with your color choices, this isn't the set for you. There are four very neutral options: white, ivory, ocean (a super light blue), and sand — all beautiful but none vibrant. Basically, it's the ideal high-end set of sheets for the lover of little luxuries. 10/10 would recommend.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Anna Gragert, senior lifestyle editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ This set is made of GOTS-certified organic cotton that has a lived-in feel. The pieces are also garment dyed and washed, giving the colorways a beautifully muted tone.

‌Review:‌ This set is perfect, and I love everything about it. The cotton fabric truly feels lived in, and the Willow color is a stunning green neutral that goes with everything in my bedroom. I am a hot sleeper and have absolutely no issues with this fabric. If you're looking for a simple, quality sheet set, this is it.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Dena Karsenty, vice president of product operations

‌Why we chose it:‌ I stumbled across Boll & Branch while researching competitors Parachute, Snowe, and Brooklinen. Each brand featured rave reviews, but Boll & Branch stood out with its commitment to fair trade, sustainability, and quality.

‌Review:‌ My husband and I are incompatible sleepers. Correction: ‌were‌ incompatible sleepers, all thanks to the signature hemmed sheet and duvet set from Boll & Branch!

My husband tosses and turns frequently, which has always interrupted my desire to be tightly wrapped up like a burrito in my sheets. I have also historically always run hot when I sleep — but enter Boll & Branch. Oh. Em. Gee. These sheets are so breathable that I can sleep peacefully tucked in under a flat sheet ("team flat sheet" for life!), the waffle blanket, a weighted blanket, and an additional throw blanket plus fuzzy dog snuggles and still wake up cool as a cucumber. These sheets are magic.

Boll & Branch describes the feel of these sheets as "buttery soft," and they are not kidding. The long-staple cotton gets softer with every wash, making it nearly impossible to get out of bed in the morning. The company recommends washing your set four to five times before your first use to ensure a good night's sleep.

The deep-pocketed fitted sheet, which features elastic bands all around, stays completely secure over my Leesa mattress. It also includes a handy "head or foot" label, so the struggle to put on a fitted sheet correctly the first time is now an unnecessary fight.

The duvet cover also includes thoughtful touches to help out the average American bed-maker. I can now pass on my handy comforter clips to someone in my Buy Nothing group since this duvet cover includes corner ties on the inside to secure the duvet in place. It's a luxury I never knew I needed. The duvet also features a zipper closure, removing the never-ending button-unbutton-rebutton battle. The duvet shams also have zippers over an envelope closure, making it easier to change your linens.

There are only a few setbacks to these sheets, including the price and duvet sizing. They're more on the expensive side, and you could easily drop $1K for the entire set, and that does not include a duvet insert. Pro tip: Wait for sales or sign up for their emails to get a discount. As for the duvet sizing, the duvet insert and cover sizes go hand in hand and are slightly larger than other brands. Lastly, these sheets are so comfortable and luxurious that it'll be harder to get out of bed each morning.

‌Overall grade:‌ A+

‌Who:‌ Kendra Zager, manager of audience development

‌Why we chose it:‌ These sheets are made of 100% organic GOTS-certified cotton.

‌Review:‌ Is it wrong to be OBSESSED with my sheets? My partner and I have been talking about how much we love our Coyuchi organic jersey sheets every night before we go to bed for the past two months. They are meltworthy comfy and have an expensive weightiness to them. They feel very cozy, warm, and durable. At first, I thought they were too heavy and structured, but it only took one wash and a few nights of sleep for the sheets to feel favorite T-shirt soft. Our last two jersey sheet sets (from a cheap retailer) ripped, so I think the investment in quality Coyuchi jersey sheets is worth it. I use jersey sheets during the cooler months. I run cold and my boyfriend runs hot, and we both love these sheets.

‌Overall grade:‌ A+

‌Who:‌ Pauline Lacsamana, associate commerce editor

‌Why we chose it:‌ The Luxe Sateen line is a Brooklinen best-seller. They have a 480 thread count and are made with long-staple cotton for a "buttery-smooth weave."

‌Review:‌ The Luxe Sateen Sheet Set was the first Brooklinen product I tried, and I can certainly see why it's a customer favorite. The sheets are soft and breathable, making them ideal for any season. I was a little nervous at first, as they weren't as soft as I thought they'd be initially, but as promised, they got softer with more use and after every wash. I haven't tried Brooklinen's Classic Percale Sheets, but according to the brand, the Luxe Collection is a little warmer.

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who‌: Erin Brownell, editorial operations manager

‌Why we chose it:‌ I chose them mainly because I liked the designs and they seemed high quality!

‌Review:‌ I loved the sophisticated yet simple designs that Crane & Canopy offered, so I was looking forward to elevating my bed with this set. I put them on as soon as they arrived and loved the look. The thick navy border is vibrant and adds a luxe touch, contrasting nicely with the bright white of the rest of the sheet. It definitely gives off the crisp, maritime vibes I was hoping for. After sleeping on them for about a week, I found them to be airy and cooling. The cotton sateen creates a silky feel while still being breathable.

However, the fabric was a bit thinner than I expected, causing the pattern of my foam pillows to show through the cases. They retained their softness after a wash but came out of the dryer more wrinkled than I would have liked.

‌Overall grade:‌ A-

‌Who:‌ Jackie, influencer marketing manager

‌Why we chose it:‌ We are always looking for the best cooling sheets, and I loved that you could mix and match the sheets and duvet in one set!

‌Review:‌ These caught my eye because they are recommended for hot sleepers, and I am constantly sweating through the night. They are so comfy, and they seriously get softer with each wash! I love how easy they are to take care of, but more importantly, I love that they keep me cool all night! I would recommend these to anyone who sleeps with an extra fan on like I do or just anyone who loves buttery soft sheets!

‌Overall grade:‌ A

‌Who:‌ Evan and Lauren, friends of associate commerce editor Erin

‌Why we chose it:‌ They were labeled as cooling, which instantly sold us. Plus, we were intrigued and excited by the 1,000 thread count.

‌Review:‌ Our first impression was that the packaging looked and felt organic, which aligned well with the brand itself. Good to note: The Natural color is a bit more yellow than we expected it to be. After the first wash and after making the bed, the sheets felt thick and crisp compared to other sheets we've tried. This gives them somewhat of a premium and hefty feel, although maybe a bit less plush when jumping into bed. At first, we thought they would sleep really warm because of how heavy they felt, but we were pleasantly surprised to find out that they were indeed perfect for people who sleep hot. They manage to stay cool to the touch even after you've snuggled in them for a while, yet they still keep you warm and cozy. Overall, we really like these sheets, but they are a bit too crisp and heavy for our liking. If you do, however, like a crisp sheet, these are your perfect pick.

‌Overall grade:‌ B+

‌Who:‌ Evan and Lauren, friends of associate commerce editor Erin

‌Why we chose it:‌ We've seen a lot of marketing for them, so we had that brand recognition and were curious to try them out. Plus, this set is specifically intended for hot sleepers, which we are.

‌Review:‌ The unboxing experience with the Saatva sheets was unlike anything we've ever experienced. It almost felt like buying a designer handbag. The shipper was simple and unassuming, but when you opened the package, you were greeted with a perfect bow-tied box. And once we touched the sheets, we knew we'd be obsessed with them. They were softer than you can even imagine. Plus, the white color was so crisp and clean. The set we chose is for hot sleepers, and they definitely live up to the hype. They are incredibly lightweight. One thing to note about the material: It feels strong but is also pretty thin and slightly see-through (especially in the white color). Our mattress has some designs under it, and you can see those designs through the sheets. Overall, they are hands-down the nicest sheets we've ever slept on. It's just such a luxurious experience. Plus, they don't wrinkle easily and wash well.

‌Overall grade:‌ A+

‌Who:‌ Katie Maguire, director of commerce content

‌Why we chose it:‌ Heathered cashmere ... need we say more?

‌Review:‌ These sheets upon first touch are gloriously soft and cozy. Despite the name, they are actually made with 95% cotton and 5% Himalayan cashmere, making them perfect for a fall or winter night when you want something a bit warmer but not as warm as flannel. My set is a few seasons old, so I think the color might be discontinued or sold out, but I have a light purple set that I love to add as a pop of color underneath my white duvet. The pillowcases also have what's called an "envelope closure" that tucks away my pillows nicely and keeps them nice and snug. (Not necessarily a requirement but certainly a nice-to-have feature.) I'm docking them a grade because over the years, they have started to pill quite a bit, and I'm not sure how much longer I'll be able to keep them in my bedding rotation.

‌Overall grade:‌ B