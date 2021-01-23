The Best Weighted Blankets to Buy If You Need Extra Comfort

Whether you're struggling to fall asleep at night, or just need something to help you chill out when you're winding down from a long day, weighted blankets are an excellent addition to your overall self-care routine. And there is science behind all these claims. The weight on your body stimulates the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases melatonin, which helps you fall (and stay) asleep.

These cozy miracles simulate deep pressure therapy by applying even weight distribution across your body as you snooze. When selecting the best blanket for you, experts suggest choosing a weight that is exactly 10% of your weight. However, if you're in-between weights, it's best to round up. There are also cooling options for hot sleepers, choices for anyone who prefers organic materials, and even styles that are suitable for small kids. Here are nine of our top picks for the best weighted blankets, so you can start shopping right now.

If the first time you ever heard of weighted blankets was because of this brand, you're not alone — Gravity Blankets brought them to the mainstream before anyone else. Available in two sizes and three colors, the blankets have fine-grade glass beads inside, which are held in place with precise stitching. And it comes with a micro-plush removable cover for easy on and off that's machine washable.

Made with luxurious 100% cotton velvet, this splurge from Saatva comes in two stylish colors: taupe and graphite. The Fair Trade Certified fabric features diamond stitching throughout, ensuring the glass beads inside provide gentle, even pressure. The high-quality size comes in single and king sizes. Heads up, this gravity weighted blanket is dry clean only.

Clocking in at only 8 pounds, this weighted blanket from Luxome is perfect for younger kids who might benefit from a little added comfort while sleeping or is just right for the napper in the house. The combination of ultra-soft Minky and bamboo lyocell comes in three sizes and five color combinations. And best of all, it is 100% machine washable — a huge plus for parents.

4. Best for Hot Sleepers: Baloo Weighted Blanket, From $149

This quilt from Baloo is an excellent choice for all those hot sleepers out there. It is the only weighted blanket made with a 100% cotton exterior and interior, free from polyester and synthetic liners, for an extra cooling deep sleep. It's an excellent pick for year-round climates and is machine washable and dryer safe. The style comes in five different weights, and there's even a duvet cover available to purchase as well. Talk about serenity and style.

Devotees of this blanket from Sunday Citizen report that it can even help with chronic pain. There may be something to that since instead of the usual glass pearls, it's filled with thousands of tiny crystals — amethyst to relieve stress and lend a little calm, plus clear quartz for its all-around natural healing perks. The 10-, 15-, and 20-pound versions are also sized just right for lounging, napping, meditating, you name it. There's even a 35-pound option, which is ideal for two. The removable, machine-washable cover is 100% microfiber, with an oh-so-soft feel that'll have you canceling all your day plans.

Not only does this popular Bearaby blanket come in five gorgeous colors that will blend in effortlessly with your decor, but it's also completely organic. The natural eucalyptus fibers are silky soft, wick away moisture, and create sustainable cooling. The Tree Napper style comes in 15, 20, and 25-pound options to help you sleep more deeply, and wake up feeling rested and revitalized. Plus each purchase comes with free shipping. It's an ideal throw blanket for any household.

If you want to invest in a weighted blanket for your bed, make it this highly rated quilted comforter from Brooklinen. It looks and feels like a standard, cozy comforter, and even includes corner loops to attach to your duvet. But this style comes in 15, 20, and 30-pound weight options, depending on how much deep pressure you need. It's also great for couples sharing a bed who both want to reap the benefits of that extra serotonin production.

Layla Sleep believes you will love their stress blanket so much, they'll give you a full refund if you don't feel the same. The double-sided style is made of soft plush mink-like faux fur on one side, and 300 thread count 100% cotton on the other. With thousands of 5-star ratings, this brand stands behind its product for improved sleep quality, stress relief, and a worry-free state of mind.

This affordable and machine washable weighted blanket from Luna is the perfect pick for anyone who doesn't want to spend too much. And a less expensive style like this makes it even easier to buy multiples for everyone at home. The 100% cotton material is hypoallergenic and made from breathable fabric that will keep air circulating. With seven colors, three sizes, and three weights to choose from, it's the cost-friendly pick on our list that will become an instant favorite in your abode.