Stay Cozy All Winter With The Best Heated Blankets on Amazon

Whether the temperatures have dropped during the winter season or you live in a place that's cold year-round, you're probably looking for ways to stay warm without watching your heat bill skyrocket. Sure, space heaters can be great, but there's nothing like a heated blanket to keep you warm and cozy. From options with foot pockets to toasty faux fur designs, these are the best heated blankets on Amazon.

Best Overall Heated Blanket

Stay warm with this microplush heated blanket from Sunbeam. It has 10 heat settings with a 10-hour auto-off function, and a preheat option to warm cool beds before you hop in. Plus, if you get a queen size or king size blanket, it comes with two controllers, making it perfect for couples, too.

Best Value Heated Blanket

Heated blankets don't come cheap, so finding this option is quite the steal. This ultra-soft electric throw blanket has three heating levels and an automatic shut-off mode after four hours. Plus, it's machine washable.

Best Reversible Heated Blanket

Who doesn't love a comfy flannel to snuggle up in when it's cold? This reversible electric blanket has six heating levels, a four-hour auto shut-off, and is basically a two-in-one blanket with a flannel and sherpa side. It's also completely machine washable.

Best Heated Blanket for Cold Feet

If you struggle with cold feet, this extra soft blanket has two designated pockets perfect for them. And with six temperature settings, eight time modes, and machine washable fabric, you can't go wrong.

Best Faux Fur Heated Blanket

One of the comfiest bedding options might be a faux fur heated blanket. For safety, this blanket is low-voltage, with four heat settings and four timers. And with all the use this blanket will get when it's cold, thankfully you can easily throw it in the washer to clean it.