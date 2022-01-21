Stay Cozy All Winter With The Best Heated Blankets on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana January 21, 2022
Our Editorial Process
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Whether the temperatures have dropped during the winter season or you live in a place that's cold year-round, you're probably looking for ways to stay warm without watching your heat bill skyrocket. Sure, space heaters can be great, but there's nothing like a heated blanket to keep you warm and cozy. From options with foot pockets to toasty faux fur designs, these are the best heated blankets on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall Heated Blanket

If you’re picky about the level of heat you want from your electric blanket, try this microplush option from Sunbeam. It has 10 different heat settings to choose from, including a handy preheat feature to start before you even get into bed. And if you’re sharing a bed, the queen and king sizes have two controllers, so each person can manage their own temperature.

AMAZON

Sunbeam Microplush Heated Blanket

$97.00

Stay warm with this microplush heated blanket from Sunbeam. It has 10 heat settings with a 10-hour auto-off function, and a preheat option to warm cool beds before you hop in. Plus, if you get a queen size or king size blanket, it comes with two controllers, making it perfect for couples, too.

Best Value Heated Blanket

When it comes to affordable heated blankets, this pick from Tefici is tough to beat. It has three heating levels (up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit) and has an overheat protection feature where the heat turns off after four hours. The controller is completely removable, too, so you can easily wash the blanket when needed.

AMAZON

Tefici Electric Heated Throw Blanket

$49.99

Heated blankets don't come cheap, so finding this option is quite the steal. This ultra-soft electric throw blanket has three heating levels and an automatic shut-off mode after four hours. Plus, it's machine washable.

Best Reversible Heated Blanket

Can’t decide between snuggling up in flannel or sherpa? Get this reversible electric blanket. On top of two cozy options, it has six heating levels and a four-hour auto shut-off feature. You can also toss it in the washer to get it clean in no time.

AMAZON

Westinghouse Electric Blanket Heated Throw

$52.99

Who doesn't love a comfy flannel to snuggle up in when it's cold? This reversible electric blanket has six heating levels, a four-hour auto shut-off, and is basically a two-in-one blanket with a flannel and sherpa side. It's also completely machine washable.

Best Heated Blanket for Cold Feet

When even a pair of fuzzy socks isn’t enough to keep your feet warm, try this electric blanket. Made with designated foot pockets, six heat settings, and eight time modes, this blanket is the perfect solution for staying warm. Did we also mention it’s easy to clean and machine washable?

AMAZON

Vremi Electric Blanket

$79.97

If you struggle with cold feet, this extra soft blanket has two designated pockets perfect for them. And with six temperature settings, eight time modes, and machine washable fabric, you can't go wrong.

Best Faux Fur Heated Blanket

Chances are, this might be your new go-to blanket. With faux fur, four heat settings, and four timer options, this low-voltage blanket will feel like a total luxury buy.

AMAZON

Bedsure Low-Voltage Faux Fur Electric Heated Blanket Throw

$69.99

One of the comfiest bedding options might be a faux fur heated blanket. For safety, this blanket is low-voltage, with four heat settings and four timers. And with all the use this blanket will get when it's cold, thankfully you can easily throw it in the washer to clean it.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy