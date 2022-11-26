Warm Up With Our 12 Favorite Electric Blankets

If you're trying to find new ways to stay warm and snuggly during the cooler season, an electric blanket is one option to consider. It's convenient, doesn't take much maintenance, and can easily be used in different parts of your home. And instead of using your heater for hours, heated blankets are a great way to save money when the temperature drops. Plus, they can heat up your bed before going to sleep at night and can even help with aches and pains by promoting joint relief.

How Does an Electric Blanket Work?

Typically, electric blankets are made of internal electrical wires that plug into the wall and create heat. Sometimes, you can find blankets that enable Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to heat it with your phone. Electric blankets are mostly made from polyester and can range in texture from sherpa and faux fur to microfleece. Many models come with an array of heat settings and an auto shutoff feature.

Before investing in an electric blanket, it's important to note the safety precautions. These blankets should not be used overnight and should be kept away from pets when they aren't monitored. You'll also want to make sure to pay attention to the care instructions and whether your specific model is machine-washable or not.

With all the different options, finding the best electric blanket may take some time, especially since a lot of them can be costly. To help ease your search, we've put together a list that includes all price points and designs. From a throw with a foot pocket to one that has 20 different heat settings, read on for our top picks that you'll want to add to your cozy essentials immediately.

The 12 Best Electric Blankets

Machine-washable and equipped with four heat settings, this Sharper Image heated throw has a lavish faux fur texture. It's also an ideal size for moving around your home. The blanket has an auto shutoff feature, and its cord is over 12 feet long. Plus, it has a limited warranty for five years.

This Sunbeam Royal Sherpa Heated Throw is conveniently designed with a foot pocket to keep your toes warm and comfortable. Not only is the sherpa material safe to use in the washer but it's also dryer-compatible. It's easy to care for, and for its price, it's a great value.

If you're looking for a larger blanket to fit your bed, this Beautyrest Knitted Electric Micro Fleece Blanket is a great option. It's available in a variety of colors, is OEKO-TEX-certified (meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals), and has up to 20 heat settings. If you opt for a queen or king size, it includes two temperature zones and two controllers to meet you and your partner's needs.

Super lavish and soft, the L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw is made of plush material with a layer of insulation that reflects heat back to you. It's also designed to distribute heat evenly without any cold spots. And you don't have to worry about any uncomfortable wires since it's made with ultra-thin, flexible ones.

This SensorPEDIC warming blanket includes nine different heat settings. Made with polyester fleece, it has an anti-pill design and has SensorSafe technology, meaning it won't overheat. You can also customize when you want it to automatically shut off between one and 12 hours.

Able to heat up to 126 degrees Fahrenheit, the Sealy Electric Blanket comes with two controllers to customize the blanket's heat areas. It's machine-washable, dryer-safe, and able to remember your most-used settings.

Looking for an oversize throw that's undeniably chic? This Beautyrest heated faux fur blanket is 50 by 70 inches, making it ideal for extra-cozy cuddle sessions. It comes in eight elegant colors and patterns, including leopard, snow leopard, natural marble, and gray-blue.

For those with a smart home, this Sunbeam Electric Lofttec Heated Blanket is definitely one to consider. Compatible with voice assistants and the Sunbeam app, you can easily control its settings with your phone. It even includes an option to schedule when your blanket heats up.

With its ultra-soft, shaggy texture, prepare to get extra comfy with this Serta Mila Electric Blanket. It heats up quickly, has five settings, and automatically shuts off after three hours. Be sure to note that it will shed when you wash it the first few times.

While it may be on the pricier side, the Beautyrest Heated Microlight to Berber Blanket is definitely worth the splurge. It's designed with technology that allows it to virtually eliminate electromagnetic field emissions. It's also machine-washable, features 20 different heat settings, has soft and flexible wires, is crafted from thick, durable fabric, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Available in a multitude of colors, including holiday-appropriate hues, the Bedsure Heated Throw Blanket is a perfect addition to your seasonal decor. Made with sherpa fleece, it can heat up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in 35 minutes. It also has an LED controller and 10 different settings.

With its ultra-soft feel, the True North by Sleep Philosophy Heated Blanket has a cord length of 72 inches, making it easy to place and adjust in your room. It also has a five-year warranty and 20 heat settings. And if you aren't fully convinced, it includes a 90-day risk-free trial.