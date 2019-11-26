13 Life-Changing Smart Home Solutions for Under $50

If you aren't already hip to the smart home world, then now's the time to listen up. Designed with state-of-the-art wireless technology, smart devices allow you to access and control certain aspects of your home — light bulbs, smoke alarms, security systems, and more — directly from your smartphone.

While there's no shortage of smart gadgets on the market, finding inexpensive ones can be tricky. To help, we rounded up a few of the coolest ones we could find for under $50 that will streamline your home in seconds. From smart light switches to speakers, here are 13 smart home solutions that are every bit as affordable as they are life-changing.

The Best Cheap Smart Home Gadgets

The only thing better than a long-lasting LED light bulb is one that you can control from your phone. Not only is this pick from Sengled compatible with Alexa, but you can also switch up the color, intensity, and dimness levels directly from your phone to create custom lighting schemes for your home that only ​look​ super expensive.

Looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade your old appliances? The Kasa Smart Plug instantly converts almost any electronic device into a smart appliance, so you can control everything from your light bulbs to your coffee maker via Alexa, Google Assistant, or your mobile device.

If you have a problem keeping track of your keys (or other small daily essentials), then we have the smart solution for you. The Tile Pro is a tiny, Bluetooth-enabled tracker that attaches keychain-style to small items, so you can locate them (and their whereabouts) directly from your phone. And if you need an even cheaper version, try the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for $27.45.

Why settle for a standard essential oil diffuser when you can have a smart one instead? The Pura Smart Device features two fragrances and plugs straight into any standard wall outlet, allowing you to adjust the scent and its intensity from an app on your smartphone.

No home would be secure without a functioning smoke alarm — but what happens if it goes off when you're away? The Ring Alarm Smoke and CO Listener alerts you on your smartphone when your existing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sound their alarms, so you'll be the first to know if there's a problem no matter where you are.

Forget to turn off your bedroom lights before heading out of town? No worries. The Gosund Smart Light Switch is both voice-​and​-app-enabled, so you can turn your lights on and off from another room — or another country — from your mobile phone.

Searching for a quality smart speaker that won't cost you an arm and a leg? The Google Nest Mini lets you use your voice to control everything from music playlists to compatible thermostats and lights — and will only set you back 50 bucks. And if you want to save a little more, you can get the Google Home Mini for $39.99.

When it comes to smart home gadgets, the popularity of video doorbells has skyrocketed over the years. This option from Blink is a more budget-friendly pick that features two-way audio, HD video, and motion alerts, and is compatible with Alexa.

The Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb is one of the more well-known smart home lights options out there. The White Ambiance bulb can be used indoors and outdoors and switched between 50,000 shades of white light — from warm white to cool daylight. It can also be voice-controlled since it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Have all the features of Amazon Alexa using simple voice commands with the Eco Dot, Amazon's most compact smart speaker. You can play music, ask questions, check the weather, set alarms, control Alexa-enabled smart devices, and so much more. And for a slightly higher price point and spherical design, try the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) for $49.99.

Feel safer with a security camera that doesn't break the bank, like the Wyze Cam V3. It has everything from colored night vision and two-way audio to motion and sound detection, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Using LED strip lights in your home is an easy way to upgrade your space. This option from Amazon has an added smart home element, with 16 million color variations that can be controlled with your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant or with the Govee Home app on your smartphone.

This smart clock from Best Buy isn't just for setting alarms. It's also a fully functional Google Assistant and can help you build shopping lists, make calls, check the weather, and control other smart home devices — all hands-free.