Best Self-Monitored Home Security Systems of 2022

Now more than ever, people are spending more time at home. Changing conditions since the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdown now require a different approach to how we keep ourselves and our homes safe. From embarrassing recordings of drunken key-turning fails to catching mail thieves and preventing break-ins, home security systems are an essential part of keeping people safe in this big, crazy world.

The best self-monitored home security system should protect against forced and unwanted entry, alert you when there is a potentially life-threatening fire or flooding situation, and give you full control over what goes on in case of an emergency. The system should be easy to install and work seamlessly with existing home conditions — without costing an arm and a leg.

Professional vs Self-Monitoring

You should know that there are two major home security systems available today based on the kind of monitoring you want: professionally monitored versus self-monitored. Professional systems usually cover everything from installation to monitoring. When you purchase these systems, you don't have to worry about learning complicated electrical jargon or risk damaging equipment in your house. Let someone else worry about cables and outlets. On the other hand, installation services are not cheap; these are separate costs that could go as high as $200.

One of the biggest attractions of professional monitoring is that your home is monitored 24/7 on your behalf. Of course, this comes at a cost — up to two times more than most self-monitoring plans across different home security service providers. You don't have to always be on alert or watch your phone like a hawk any time you leave your house. And, in the case of an intrusion, the authorities are immediately alerted on your behalf for the fastest arrival times. The downside to this is, as a lot of people have reported, are the potential fees that come with false alarms.

On the other hand, self-monitoring systems give you full autonomy over your security system. To cut down on installation costs — and because everyone loves a good DIY project — self-monitoring systems put everything in your control, literally. You get high-quality equipment at low costs, easy DIY installation with detailed instructions, and guaranteed WiFi connectivity. Unlike professional systems, self-monitoring systems are cheaper overall to purchase and install.

A self-monitoring system will most likely mean no contracts are necessary, and if there are, they'll be short-term and low cost. You aren't tied to a long-term plan and monthly fees, if any, are much lower than professional monitoring. And when you need to move, you simply pack up your move-friendly, self-installed equipment to be reinstalled in your new location — with some minor modifications where necessary, of course.

Of the many home security companies that 'roam the earth,' we've selected the ones that offer you the best self-monitored home security systems at a low price — without skimping on the offerings.

Ring Alarm Home Security System

Why Choose Ring?

One of the foremost in audio/smart doorbells, Ring lets homeowners speak to visitors without having to step foot outside of the house. With Ring, you are guaranteed 24/7 monitoring with options for video storage (which varies based on the protection plan you choose). Ring provides short-term contracts with upfront payment options and no termination fees, so you know right away what you'll be paying. It's also a superb choice for home security if you're a renter looking to ensure safety, even if you don't know how long you'll be staying. The brand's affordable plans start from $3/month or $30/year and give you control over your security system for next to nothing.

Ring Plans, Security Equipment, and Customer Support

Ring offers three Protect Plans: Basic, which starts at $3 per month ($30/year), Plus at $10 per month ($100/year), and Pro at $20 per month ($200/year). These plans start with basic video recording, sharing and saving features, snapshot captures, and visitor/person alerts. You can add on features like warranties, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular and internet backup, and more — for an added fee.

Ring security systems have the works: sensors, doorbell cameras, fire, and carbon monoxide sensors. The security kit starts at $250 and comes with detailed instructions on how to install it yourself. If you aren't up for the installation project, professional installation can easily be arranged (for another added fee). As a bonus for signing up with a Protect Plus or Pro plan, you get an automatic 10% discount on select purchases made through its website or on Amazon.

Ring is well-known for its timely response to security alarms, and its customer service is top-rated —as it should be — since the company has grown popular in many countries across the globe.

SimpliSafe Home Security System

Why Choose SimpliSafe?

A market-shaker in the home security industry, SimpliSafe has made a name for itself in keeping homes safe using its high-quality devices. One of the most notable features of SimpliSafe is the customization options for your home security kit, based on your budget and needs. Keep kids away from cabinets (no access to hazardous house cleaners on our watch) and nosy people out of your business with secret alerts that let you know when a private area is breached.

Easily voted as the best DIY security system, SimpliSafe takes self-monitoring to a different level from start to finish, offering professional help and guidance all the way. As far as self-monitoring systems go, SimpliSafe makes home security systems a breeze with its direct, no-contract plans.

SimpliSafe Plans, Security Equipment, and Customer Support

SimpliSafe kits come with the best HD cameras, motion sensors, detectors, and keypads that are built to last. The base station also connects seamlessly with Amazon Alexa. (Hey Alexa, set the alarms.) Unlike most services, SimpliSafe offers no contracts for its services, long term or short. SimpliSafe systems are ready to go; just stick them up, plug in the base station, and that's it. No drilling required. This is especially helpful for apartment living — reliable security without damaging any walls (your landlord will thank you later). Just pack up the security devices when you leave and take them with you wherever you go next. And with the Smart Lock door control, access to your home is controlled, even if you forget to lock the doors.

SimpliSafe offers just two contract-free plans: one self-monitoring plan with video recordings only for 33 cents each day, and an interactive monitoring plan with video recordings, emergency response dispatch, water damage and temperature recordings, and built-in cellular coverage on up to ten cameras, all for just 83 cents per day. Right now, all new SimpliSafe systems are 50% off. It's hard to refuse that!

ADT Home Security System

Why Choose ADT?

Everyone knows ADT is the OG of home security. The security company has been for as long as we remember and has the street credit to prove it. ADT provides all the services: home security, business security, senior and medical coverage, and home automation. Because the company offers such a wide range of services, ADT packages often come with contracts to ensure full coverage under its plans. While some might say that ADT better caters to professionally monitored homes, customers who would rather save costs and take the self-monitoring option still have a wide range of plans and security devices to choose from — all of which are covered under an extended warranty.

ADT Plans, Security Equipment, and Customer Support

If you are looking for top-of-the-range service and equipment, ADT is the way to go. Plans start at $599 for the basic 'Build Your Own' package and go up to $919 for the Smart and Complete packages. The flexible payment schedule allows users to pay for packages over the course of 60 months (not including professional monitoring fees). While most people tend to shy away from the long-term contracts offered, cancellation is still possible at any time. Just hop on the phone with customer service and they'll help you get it taken care of.

With a trusted name, ADT takes security seriously; so seriously, in fact, that customers can get up to a $500 insurance deductible from the company if a burglary happens on an ADT-protected property. ADT also offers a $100 reward card for new customers that sign on for its monitoring contract. It's hard to pass up incentives like that with nothing to lose (except burglaries, of course). In addition, the brand offers round-the-clock monitoring for just $1 for a limited time. You blink and you can miss something, but ADT is here to help!

Abode Smart Security Kit - DIY Wireless Security System

Why Choose Abode?

Control your home security system with one touch. Abode is one of the top-rated DIY home security providers in the US. The no-fuss, no-contract approach to self-monitoring systems puts you on top of everything to do with security monitoring in your home. Abode features a "build your system" approach where you can select the security equipment best for you and your home, and skip the features that aren't. While Abode devices may not be the fanciest, users love the fact that it works well with just about any app and even other security devices.

Abode Plans, Security Equipment, and Customer Support

Abode security systems are best for smaller spaces. Devices are easy to install, uninstall, and reinstall if you need to move. This is great news since you have to pay up to $99 or more to have it installed (or reinstalled) by a technician. Abode offers two security kits: the simple Smart Kit starts at $199 and features a control hub, two different sensors, a key fob, and a sticker, while the popular Abode iota that goes for $254.99 comes with an iota All-In-One Gateway, mini Door/Window Sensor, and key fob. With Abode, every customer has access to live video feeds, but customers can get recorded video for $6 each month ($60 if billed annually), and professional monitoring plans are available for $20 monthly ($200 annually).

Cove Home Security

Why Choose Cove?

There's no other way to say it, Cove lets you "be a hero." From water leak detection to video doorbells to outdoor cameras, Cove really lets you do just that — and at a fraction of the cost. It's a super easy sign-on process where you customize your security system based on the unique existing conditions of your house. Professional installation is optional, or you can install the system yourself with detailed instructions on how to do it. Cove also partners with RapidSOS for faster emergency response. This helps ensure that all emergency cases get quicker responses, as Cove can send critical information on the situation directly to 911 centers. It just goes to show that Cove is truly on our side.

Cove Plans, Security Equipment, and Customer Support

Cove is fairly new in the industry after being established in 2018, but the company is quickly becoming popular for the all right reasons. One good thing you should know about Cove is the fantastic customer service. Cove is able to help with even the tiniest issues and while it doesn't offer a full kit like other companies, the Cove Hub (which costs about $249) does let you control the other devices you pick to be part of your unique, customized kit. Optional professional monitoring is also available for extra peace of mind, with fees ranging from $19 to $25 depending on your plan.

A unique service offered by Cove is the Medical Alert Necklace. While other home security companies offer both loud and silent panic buttons to alert users or first responders, Cove's medical alert necklace is pre-programmed with the Cove Touch Panel to send alerts to a family member in case of a medical emergency for rapid response. Think of it like Life Alert, but with home security attached. This special panic button is waterproof, wearable, and under lifetime warranty, along with several other security devices that can be purchased under a Cove Plus monitoring plan.

Home Security Kits and Hardware

In each security kit, there are several pieces of hardware based on the best of the best technology to improve efficiency and maintain security. And with each new technological breakthrough in the industry, every piece of hardware is either upgraded or becomes obsolete, making way for a better one. They all have the same purpose: to make your home secure and give you peace of mind so you enjoy spending time in your home by yourself or making memories with family.

Each device is connected to a power source (battery or electrical outlet) to keep it functional at all times, and then connected to a base station. The base station, or control panel, acts as a hub to control all devices in the security system, from which you can arm and disarm the system and perform a host of other functions that the system allows.

A home security system is only as good as the devices included. The devices in your security kit are determined by you, based on your specific needs.

Here’s What We Found

Self-monitored systems help save money: DIY installations, no contracts, wireless connectivity that removes both the obvious and hidden fees from home security. The good part is that most security kits give you the option of self-monitoring because you know what's best for your home. To prevent the unexpected and avoid becoming a statistic (or a feature in a crime show), it makes sense to install a security system in your home. One that not only alerts you about possible dangers within and without the home but also sends help your way when you need it and keeps your house safe — even if you forget to lock your doors in your rush to work.

A self-monitored system is not always rosy; sometimes there are power outages, WiFi failures, and device malfunctions that alter the security system. Thankfully, most security companies provide cellular backup and emergency power sources for their devices in case of failures, and they replace malfunctioning or damaged devices, as well. It's comforting to know that there are video recordings of incidents for reference later on.

Your life, family, and property are important to you. It's worth investing in a great security system that lets you protect the things dearest to you — without spending a fortune. Sometimes, that might mean taking on the role of guardian and monitoring your security systems yourself, staying on top of entries and exits, and just making sure everyone feels protected. These companies are just here to give you that ability, and you can't go wrong with any of them.

FAQ

​What are security cameras?​

A security camera records videos of a particular area. And when connected to the internet, the camera is able to stream the recordings to a monitor or phone through an app in real-time. Security cameras have evolved over time from merely being able to only record videos; they can now be motion sensor activated, infrared adjusted for night vision, and give home and business owners the ability to store footage locally or in the cloud.

​What are video doorbells?​

Video doorbells are security cameras mounted just outside entry doors enabled with two-way audio systems that allow the resident to see and speak to a visitor without actual physical interaction (all introverts can breathe a sigh of relief now), even if you are away from home. This is especially useful (especially in COVID times) to communicate with and monitor package deliveries.

​What are door/window sensors?​

As the name suggests, these are sensors placed on the top of or around the locks of doors and windows. When triggered, they will alert the homeowner of a possible forced entry.

​What are glass sensors?​

An upgrade from the door or window sensor, the glass break sensor monitors the sound or vibration when glass is broken. During a break-in when burglars break window glass to enter a home, a window or door sensor wouldn't be triggered. A glass break sensor is useful in these scenarios to detect and prevent an attempted entry by alerting the homeowner of the glass being broken.

​What are motion sensors?​

When activated, motion sensors detect unusual movement in specific areas of the house. If your sensor detects motion when there shouldn't be movement — unless someone's going for a midnight snack — it'll alert you of the potential danger. Some motion sensors even have pet recognition, so you won't be disturbed when Fido decides to go for a late-night run around the yard.

​What are smart locks?​

Smart locks let you lock and unlock doors without using traditional keys, but rather by using a passcode with another device (like a smartphone) through WiFi or Bluetooth. You don't have to worry about losing your keys or anyone making an unwanted copy of them to get into your house. They are designed to make your passcode unique to you; no one else has access to your space unless you let them. Some smart locks even generate codes randomly at every entry for even more protection.

​What are warning/yard signs?​

Simple as it may seem, yard signs let everyone know that they are being watched. Yard signs are usually included in a full security package, but even adding fake ones in your yard can help deter potential problem makers.

​What are smoke and carbon monoxide detectors?​

These devices are able to detect the presence of smoke or carbon monoxide in each room they are installed. They make a shrill alarm sound when triggered by smoke or fire, and send notifications to your phone. With this, you're able to call emergency responders even if you aren't physically at home when the alarm goes off.

​What are flood and leak sensors?​

Flood sensors work by sending an alarm when water touches the probes in the device. A sensor like this could save you time and money, especially in an area where water damage could affect other parts of the house. Be sure to get a flood sensor that is waterproof!