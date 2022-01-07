SimpliSafe Home Security System Review 2022

In today's day and age, home security systems are a necessity. Many crimes have been solved and many lives have been saved thanks to home video surveillance and alarm systems. SimpliSafe is a one-stop shop for all of your home security needs including cameras, sensors, detectors, and even non-stop monitoring centers ready to call for help if needed.

As home security systems become increasingly popular with video and audio surveillance, it can be overwhelming to choose one that's right for your home. SimpliSafe was founded in 2006 by two Harvard Business students seeking a solution to help friends after several recent break-ins. Now, SimpliSafe has almost everything you need to keep your family safe, from cameras and smoke detectors to water sensors and more.

How much is SimpliSafe?

The cost of SimpliSafe varies depending on the products and monitoring plan you choose. For example, you can purchase an indoor camera for a one-time fee or buy an indoor camera ​and​ a monthly monitoring service. Aside from one-time-purchase products, SimpliSafe also offers pre-made bundles of security systems, as well as custom-built security systems.

SimpliSafe Home Security Packages

All security packages come with a keypad and the Base Station (the brains behind the system). When an alarm or sensor is triggered, it sends a signal to the Base Station, which sets off your alarm and sends you a notification. The Base Station not only comes with a 24-hour backup battery, but it's smash-proof — meaning good luck to any intruders who try to destroy it

​Price:​ $504.86+

​Set​: 14 Piece Wireless System

​What's included:​

Base Station

Motion Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Wireless Siren

Keypad

Panic Button

Water Sensor

Four Entry Sensors

Smoke Detector

Key Fob



​Price:​ $464.87+

​Set​: 13 Piece Wireless System

​What's included:​

Base Station

Two Motion Sensors

Wireless Siren

Keypad

Smoke Detector

Six Entry Sensors

Key Fob

​Price:​ $389.91+

​Set​: 9 Piece Wireless System

​What's included:​

Base Station

Motion Sensor

Wireless Siren

Keypad

Smoke Detector

Three Entry Sensors

Key Fob

​Price:​ $274.95+

​Set​: 6 Piece Wireless System

​What's included:​

Base Station

Motion Sensor

Keypad

Three Entry Sensors

​Price:​ $244.96+

​Set​: 4 Piece Wireless System

​What's included:​

Base Station

Motion Sensor

Keypad

Entry Sensors

Aside from these packages, customers also can customize a bundle to include any product in any quantity to create a home security system perfect for them.

SimpliSafe Security Service Monitoring Plans

SimpliSafe's products can function without a service plan, but for customers looking for an added layer of security, SimpliSafe offers monitoring. These monitoring plans keep your house protected 24/7 with unlimited video recordings, integrations with other smart home devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, the ability to arm or disarm your alarm through SimpliSafe's mobile app, and much more. SimpliSafe offers two types of monitoring plans:

Interactive Monitoring

​Price:​ 83 cents per day ($23-$26 per month)

​What's included:​

24/7 Police, Fire, and Medical Dispatch

Unlimited Camera Recording

Video Verification

24/7 Flood and Extreme Temperature Monitoring

Self Monitoring with Camera Recordings

​Price:​ 33 cents per day ($9-$11 per month)

​What's included:​

Unlimited Camera Recording

SimpliSafe Installation

SimpliSafe prides itself on its easy and simple (pun intended) installation. Regardless of which system package you choose, they're all designed to be installed in about 30 minutes with no tools or drilling required. Still looking for some help? SimpliSafe will put you in touch with one of their installation pros to do the work for you for as little as $99.

As for the individual products like the SimpliCam or Doorbell Pro, these are designed to be installed in five minutes or less. Because mostly all products and systems are wireless, all that needs to be done is to plug it in. As SimpliSafe says themselves, "Open box. Plug it in. Connect to WiFi." Yep, it really is that easy.

SimpliSafe Smart Home Automation

SimpliSafe knows how important it is for your home to be safe, so it's making it even easier to protect it by integrating with some of your other favorite smart home systems. SimpliSafe is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Watch and allows you to arm your system through these devices. It's important to note, however, that you are not able to disarm your system through any other smart device, mostly for your protection.

Although SimpliSafe offers its own lock, its systems are also compatible with August Locks. By integrating the SimpliSafe system with August Locks, you'll be able to automatically lock or unlock your doors when you arm or disarm your SimpliSafe system.

SimpliSafe Monitoring Centers

Of course, it's terrific that you receive a notification whenever a SimpliSafe security camera detects something — but what good is that notification if you don't see or hear it? SimpliSafe understands that we're not always on our phones, which is why there are six monitoring centers operating at all times.

If a sensor triggers an alarm, an alert is sent to the authorities immediately, and a SimpliSafe monitoring specialist will remain on the phone with you until help has arrived. And there are no missed alarms here, either. SimpliSafe continually sends alarm signals until one of their monitoring center's confirms they've received it.

While it's not uncommon for home security systems to alert the authorities when an alarm is triggered, only SimpliSafe can provide authorities with evidence. Monitoring specialists can view and save video footage to send to authorities as eyewitness evidence, significantly reducing response time.

SimpliSafe’s Cameras

SimpliSafe offers several different security cameras, including an outdoor camera, indoor camera, and video doorbell — all with superior quality video, a wide range of vision, and unique sensories.

SimpliSafe's outdoor camera gives you a 140° field of view in 1080p HD video and is completely wireless. In fact, the rechargeable battery can last up to six months before needing to be recharged. And, with digital zoom and full-color vision at night, nothing goes unnoticed — including (and especially) faces and license plates from up to 15 feet away.

While the outdoor camera notifies you when it detects something of importance, you won't be getting any useless notifications from SimpliSafe. The system uses neural network processing (a fancy way of saying it uses algorithms to recognize patterns) to identify people from animals, vehicles, and other less important distractions. Most impressive, however, is the fact that SimpliSafe allows customers to create a custom activity zone, allowing you to keep an eye on certain parts of your property that matter most.

If your SimpliSafe outdoor camera does detect something you're uncomfortable with, you'll be able to communicate with an intruder using SimpliSafe's two-way audio. If the burglary sensors are set off, the camera's siren will go off, too. There's no missing those!

Whether you're keeping an eye on your children, pets, or just looking for some peace of mind, the SimpliSafe SimpliCam has you covered. SimpliCam covers up to 120° field of vision and, like the outdoor camera, has night vision and audio. The SimpliCam also comes with an optional recording plan so that you can record, save, and download clips. Its flawless video coverage ensures there's no grainy or fuzzy footage and no unnecessary notifications, either. The SimpliCam utilizes built-in algorithms that can detect the heat signature of humans, so it's able to tell the difference between the movement of a human or an insect flying around. SimpliSafe also takes your privacy very seriously; each SimpliCam comes with a stainless steel privacy shutter that only opens when you prompt it to.

With SimpliSafe's Video Doorbell Pro, there's no need to jump off the couch every time your doorbell rings. Like its other security cameras, the Video Doorbell Pro syncs to your smart device and notifies you when someone is at the door — regardless of whether or not they ring the bell. With a 162° view of your front yard and infrared night vision, no guests will go unnoticed. While there are many different video doorbells on the market, Doorbell Pro is unique. It utilizes two sensors: one to detect human form and another to identify the heat signature of a person. Like the other two cameras, Doorbell Pro ensures you're notified of everything that's important and nothing that's not.

SimpliSafe’s Sensors

SimpliSafe offers a wide variety of sensors to add to your home to protect you and your family from intruders, fires, carbon monoxide, and even water.

These sensors can be placed on any window or door in your home and automatically alert you when one opens.

Panic Button

If you ever find yourself in an emergency where you feel unsafe, you can customize your Panic Button to send an alarm (either silent or audible) to one of SimpliSafe's monitoring sensors.

This sensor can detect the difference between a window breaking or a vase breaking. If it detects broken glass and suspects a break-in, the alarm will sound and the authorities are notified.

SimpliSafe's unique sensors detect the signature of humans — not pets or other inanimate objects.

All SimpliSafe systems come with a Base Station equipped with a siren, but you always have the option to add an extra siren to alert intruders.

Extreme temps can cause major damage to your home, like bursting or freezing pipes. SimpliSafe will trigger an alarm if the temperature in your home drops below 41°. You can also set an upper limit temperature to protect valuable items like artwork, plants, and even your pets.

Place this sensor near sources of water in your home (dishwashers, washing machines, etc.) and an alarm will sound if the sensor comes into contact with any. While this may not seem necessary, damages from floods can be costly and standing water can be dangerous for children.

Smoke Detector

Most homes already have smoke detectors installed, but SimpliSafe's Smoke Detector works to alert you the second smoke is detected and before a flame even forms. Even if you're not home, the authorities are dispatched if the alarm goes off.

Carbon Monoxide Detector

What's terrifying about carbon monoxide is that it's an entirely odorless and colorless gas — making it difficult to detect before it's often too late. SimpliSafe's Carbon Monoxide Detector uses electrochemical sensing technology, so you're alerted as soon as dangerous levels are detected. Like the Smoke Detector, the authorities are notified once the alarm sets off, and the local fire department is dispatched to your home.

Other SimpliSafe Products

Aside from sensors, detectors, and cameras, SimpliSafe offers Smart Lock — a lock that ensures your home is always secure even if you forget. Customers can choose to set the lock to engage as soon as you arm your system, or it can lock automatically on a timer. As soon as the system disarms, the door unlocks — all without a phone or key. You can also lock or unlock Smart Lock using a PIN pad, key fob, or another smart device.

SimpliSafe Warranties

SimpliSafe offers a three-year warranty from the original order date for all equipment and products purchased, including those purchased through retail partners. All SimpliSafe products and systems come with SimpliSafe's 100% satisfaction guarantee. Try out any of their systems risk-free for 60 days — if you aren't happy, the brand will give you a full refund and even pay for the return shipping. For monitoring services, there are no contracts and you're free to cancel at any time.

Is SimpliSafe Worth it?

What sets SimpliSafe apart from other home security systems is not only their ease of installation but their wide variety of products and services. There are no contracts, no annual fees, and customers are welcome to either choose a pre-packaged bundle or create one entirely for themselves. With so many options to choose from and to help you stay within your budget, it's pretty clear that SimpliSafe truly lives up to its name by simply wanting to keep you and your home well, safe!