SimpliSafe Home Security Systems: Packages and Costs for 2022

Amid an industry that thrives on long-term commitments and cost-upon-cost to provide home security, SimpliSafe has introduced a range of affordable, easy-to-use home security devices, proving that home security – even for renters – can be simple. Like really, ​really​ simple.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Whatever SimpliSafe package you choose or build, there are no contracts, no hidden fees, and 24/7 monitoring available to you. SimpliSafe packages contain equipment that fits seamlessly into any home at a fraction of the cost of other traditional home security providers.

SimpliSafe plans have expanded over the years to include all sorts of security devices, including affordable sensors, sirens, video doorbells, and key fobs. With Simplisafe, any and all customers have access to customizable monitoring plans that employ the company's direct, no-fuss approach in ensuring that the right emergency responders are dispatched when needed​.​

Advertisement

How Do SimpliSafe Security Systems Work?

A SimpliSafe home security system is ideal for DIY customers, as everything from the security system to three unique monitoring packages is customizable. And when it comes to getting your system up and running, no matter the plan, package, or equipment, the installation method is the same. Remove the device from the packaging, plug it in or hang it up, connect to Wi-Fi, and complete the simple setup.

Advertisement

And if you're not really into DIY, SimpliSafe offers optional installation services that vary based on the specific devices you need installed. Customers have a choice to either select and customize one of the five available packages, or they can build their security system from scratch. The website has a selection of top-quality motion sensors, environmental sensors, cameras, sirens, and smart locks designed to fit into any home.

Advertisement

Security packages come with instructions that are easy to follow. In 30 minutes or less, your fully functional home security system will be up and running, even if you DIY. The base station, which controls the alarm system remotely, comes with a strong, built-in cellular connection that works in addition to Wi-Fi for full protection that can last up to 24 hours after the power goes out.

Advertisement

Even the monitoring packages are customizable. Each security system can be self-monitored, fully-monitored by SimpliSafe centers, or a unique mix of both that gives customers control over the kind of emergency responses they require.

SimpliSafe Pricing and Packages

For the folks that prefer a more traditional home security system, SimpliSafe offers five packages that help customers easily navigate the basic devices in a security system package.

Advertisement

Customers are not tied down to just one plan, whether it be a monitoring service or a security plan. They can switch plans easily and exchange devices within one package. They can also pay for all their security devices outright, or split payments if that fits their budget.

Not everyone is about that DIY life, so there's an option to have a SimpliSafe technician install the system for those who are unable to do it themselves. This installation cost depends on what devices or systems are being installed.

Advertisement

​Packages​ ​Equipment total cost​ ​Financing Available​ ​Kit size​ ​24/7 monitoring​ ​Contract​ ​The Foundation​ $244.96 Yes 4-piece Yes No ​The Essentials​ $274.95 Yes 6-piece Yes No ​The Hearth​ $389.91 Yes 9-piece Yes No ​The Knox​ $464.87 Yes 13-piece Yes No ​The Haven​ $504.86 Yes 14-piece Yes No

SimpliSafe Packages Features and Breakdown

Each SimpliSafe package contains a Base Station that controls the entire security system, a keypad to program the alarms, entry sensors for doors, and motion sensors to detect unexpected movement.

Advertisement

The Haven

Cozy up in your fully secured home as you enjoy early smoke and flood detection in addition to the motion and four entry sensors that come with your home security system. The smooth connection to smart home devices also gives customers the added advantage of customizing alarm systems, regulating indoor temperature, generating visitor codes, and more with Alexa or the SimpliSafe app. The Haven is perfect for families that want a fully comprehensive system that protects everyone and everything in their homes. This is the only SimpliSafe package that comes complete with a panic button, so this one is the way to go if having that feature built right into your package is important to you.

What's Included:

1 Base station

4 Entry sensors

2 Motion sensors

1 Keypad

1 Panic button

1 Smoke detector

1 Temperature sensor

1 Water sensor

1 Key fob

1 Wireless siren

The Knox

Secure every door and window in your home with the six entry sensors that come with this package. The two motion sensors covering two sections in your home connected to the wireless siren will alert you of any incidents. Note that this package is similar to the Haven, but doesn't have that panic button or water sensor.

What's Included

1 Base Station

1 Keypad

6 Entry Sensors

2 Motion sensor

1 Smoke detector

1 Key fob

1 Wireless Siren

The Hearth

Just moved into your first home? This package is what you need. It comes with basic entry sensors, a smoke detector, and a high-pitched wireless siren. It also has the key fob for those that want a smart home.

What's Included

1 Base Station

1 Keypad

3 Entry Sensors

1 Motion sensor

1 Smoke detector

1 Key fob

1 Wireless Siren

The Essentials

This 6-piece package has three entry sensors and one motion to cover all doors and maybe a large window. It is ideal for small shops with more than one entryway to be covered, or homes that have a few key entrances. Customers can add a camera to their SimpliSafe system for professional monitoring.

What's Included

1 Base Station

1 Keypad

3 Entry Sensors

1 Motion sensor

The Foundation

This simple package is best for anyone wanting a simple security system that primarily focuses on guarding your front door. It comes with basic devices that keep you in control of who comes in or out of your apartment or rented space. Similar packages offered by other security companies usually don't offer professional monitoring, which is where SimpliSafe's most basic package shines. This package comes with optional 24/7 monitoring starting at just 93 cents per day, so even budget shoppers aren't left out of monitoring privileges.

What's Included

1 Base station

1 Entry sensor

1 Motion sensor

1 Keypad

SimpliSafe Customized Plans and Equipment

Home security doesn't have to mean bulky devices that stand out and ruin your decor. SimpliSafe designs security equipment that blends in with your home's style, so it can be heard (when triggered) but not seen. With a buffet-style array of sleek security devices, SimpliSafe lets customers pick the specific equipment to meet their security needs and budget.

Existing customers can purchase additional devices beyond each package for a customized security system. This can be especially useful when new technologies are released and some of the equipment needs to be upgraded. Customers can simply switch out one item for another, instead of changing the entire system.

SimpliSafe Professional and Self-Monitoring Plans

Just like the equipment/security system packages, SimpliSafe's monitoring systems are customizable. The brand has self-monitoring plans that give you full control over your security system, allowing you to decide on whether to involve emergency responders.

Some plans allow trained responders from one of their six professional monitoring centers across the country to make the call on your behalf with video recording provided. Customers find this especially useful for times when video evidence is required to make an insurance claim.

SimpliSafe monitoring plans are all no-contract. Payment for each plan is made monthly for as long as it's needed. The plans can also be upgraded, downgraded, canceled, or started at any time with a call to the customer service team.

​ Standard Plan ​ ($17.99 per month): Similar to most monitoring plans, the standard monitoring plan offers basic priority police, ambulance, and fire department dispatch to respond to sensor triggers. While there is live viewing on all cameras, there won't be recorded clips of the incident available.

​ ($17.99 per month): Similar to most monitoring plans, the standard monitoring plan offers basic priority police, ambulance, and fire department dispatch to respond to sensor triggers. While there is live viewing on all cameras, there won't be recorded clips of the incident available. ​ Interactive Plan ​ ($27.99 per month): This comprehensive monitoring plan is a homeowner's best friend, providing full coverage that gives customers peace of mind. With the interactive monitoring plan, the monitoring center can spot an intruder or assess the extent of damage and provide real-time information to dispatch.

​ ($27.99 per month): This comprehensive monitoring plan is a homeowner's best friend, providing full coverage that gives customers peace of mind. With the interactive monitoring plan, the monitoring center can spot an intruder or assess the extent of damage and provide real-time information to dispatch. ​Cam Recording Plan​ ($4.99-$9.99 per month): For a complete DIY experience, customers get unlimited recordings starting from $4.99 for one camera and $9.99 for up to five cameras. Recordings are accessible for up to 30 days for all subscribed cameras and are downloadable from your mobile app or computer.

SimpliSafe Customer Service

Although SimpliSafe systems are mostly DIY when it comes to installation, programming, and maintenance, sometimes customers need actual human assistance. SimpliSafe customer reviews are generally positive, highlighting how easy the purchase and installation process is. And as we previously mentioned, it just takes a quick call to a customer service rep to amend any of the monitoring plans.

SimpliSafe Smart Home Integration

Alexa already tells you the time and orders your groceries, now you can add "arm security system" to the list of things she does for you. The SimpliSafe base station that comes with every package connects easily to smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing users to control their systems remotely via voice commands.

Is SimpliSafe Worth the Price?

SimpliSafe is a dream for DIY lovers and folks who are not into long-term contracts but want to feel safe with an all-encompassing home security system. It's easy to build, purchase, and install on your own without tying you into expensive contracts or overpriced monitoring plans. And if you need it, professional installation help is available, too (at an additional cost). If you move homes, the devices can even be packed up and moved with you and the rest of your home.

SimpliSafe combines the best of both worlds in cost and quality. If you need a DIY home security system for your home or small business that is hassle-free and affordable, SimpliSafe home security offers the best deal, especially for budget shoppers or anyone that can't be bothered with contracts.