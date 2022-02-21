SimpliSafe vs Ring: Which is the better deal?

If you're in the market for a DIY home security system, Ring and SimpliSafe are two of the best options. But how do you choose the system that's right for you? When it comes to protecting what matters most, it's important to do your due diligence in order to narrow down all the available options and determine which DIY home security system will best cater to you and your lifestyle.

While SimpliSafe and Ring are both viable options, they do have notable differences in devices and features. We've broken it down for you and analyzed each of the home security systems based on equipment, packages and monitoring, installation, automation, warranty, and more.

SimpliSafe was awarded our best overall DIY security system for its flexible packages, simple equipment, and professional monitoring options. Its wireless and easy-to-install system is built to last and currently services over 3 million subscribers. With SimpliSafe, you are able to purchase a pre-built system or customize your own.

Let's take a look at the pros and cons of the SimpliSafe security system.

Pros Cons Easy to install in just a few minutes with no drilling or tools

2 monitoring centers protect your home 24/7

When the alarm goes off, a signal is sent until the monitoring center confirms they got it

In case of a power outage, a backup battery kicks in and lasts for 24 hours

Touch-to-wake keypad allows you to see the buttons in the dark Upfront cost: SimpliSafe requires you to purchase equipment rather than renting for a monthly fee

Some users have had issues with their systems disconnecting from dispatch

SimpliSafe Equipment

Optional add-ons:

Key fob

Extra 105dB siren

Extra 9"x9" yard sign

Pro setup help

SimpliSafe Packages and Monitoring Plans

With SimpliSafe, there are no contracts, commitments, or hidden fees. SimpliSafe packages can If you're looking for additional layers of security, check out these service plan options:

​Interactive Monitoring Plan (most popular) — $27.99/month​

This plan offers the most security, plus you'll gain access to a limited lifetime product warranty and 10% off future equipment purchases! Here's everything you get:

24/7 monitoring and police dispatch

24/7 fire monitoring and fire dispatch

24/7 medical response dispatch

Water leak detection

Dangerous temperature detection

Built-in cellular connection

Control your system from your phone with the mobile app

Unlimited camera recording and evidence capture

Emergency medical response and dispatch

On-demand video recording

Smart Person Detection

Visual verification with priority police dispatch

Advanced phone alerts and family/friend alerts

Private notifications (Secret Alerts) for access to cabinets, safes, and more

SMS and Email notifications

Arm your system with Google Assistant or Alexa

Better home insurance discounts

Included Camera Subscription

​Standard monitoring plan — $17.99/month​

Don't need all the bells and whistles? This plan will provide the security you're looking for. Here's everything you get:

24/7 monitoring and police dispatch

24/7 fire monitoring and fire dispatch

24/7 medical response dispatch

Water leak detection

Dangerous temperature detection

Control your system from your phone with the SimpliSafe App

Built-in cellular connection

Live video feed of your cameras from the SimpliSafe app

System timeline showing up to 7 days of history in the app

View and change system and device settings

Lock and unlock Smart Lock via app

Alarm, error, and camera push notifications

​Camera only subscription — $9.99/month​

This self-monitoring subscription with camera recording allows you to access enhanced features. For up to five cameras, you'll get:

Access to recordings for 30 days

Ability to download recordings from the app to your phone or computer

Manual recording when viewing the live stream

Control your system from your phone with the SimpliSafe App

​Unmonitored​

If you're not interested in professional monitoring, keeping track of your SimpliSafe system yourself is an option. Head to support.simplisafe.com for more information on self-monitoring and monitoring plans.

If you're a Shark Tank fan, this monitoring system might "ring" a bell. Ring began in 2011 when founder Jamie Siminoff wanted to know who was at the door when he was working in the garage. In February 2018, the Ring security system was acquired by Amazon and has since helped thousands of customers answer the door from anywhere.

Ring began with the Ring Video Doorbell that will detect motion when people arrive on your property, send you a notification, and then allow you to see, hear, and speak to your visitor in real-time. But Ring has expanded its product list far beyond video doorbells, and now offer everything from individual cameras to full security systems.

Let's take a look at the pros and cons of Ring.

Pros Cons No matter where you live — house, apartment, condo — there is a Ring that will work for you

Easy to install equipment

User-friendly mobile app

Two-way communication Shorter battery life

Strong Wi-Fi signal required

Ring Equipment

Ring offers a variety of equipment and security systems to meet your needs. Check out the slew of products below:

​ Security Systems: ​ Choose from an array of systems ranging from 5-piece to 14-piece.

​ Choose from an array of systems ranging from 5-piece to 14-piece. ​ Smart Lighting ​: Keep your home streamlined and safe after sun-down with Ring's numerous smart lighting options including path lights, step lights, LED bulbs, and more.

​: Keep your home streamlined and safe after sun-down with Ring's numerous smart lighting options including path lights, step lights, LED bulbs, and more. ​Accessories:​ But wait, there's more! Ring offers range extenders, motion sensors for your windows and doors, a panic button, environment sensors, and more to make triple-sure that your home is as protected as possible.

Ring Packages and Monitoring

Get the most out of your Ring devices with Ring Protect, a comprehensive subscription service that lets you review, share, and save every video and photo captured. You can also opt into 24/7 professional monitoring for maximum peace of mind.

​Choose from 3 subscription packages:​

​Basic:​ video recording for one doorbell or camera ($3/month - $30/year; save $6 with annual purchase) ​Plus:​ video recording for all your home devices ($10/month - $100/year; save $20 with annual purchase) ​Pro:​ video recording & 24/7 professional monitoring for Ring Alarm (starting at $20/month - $200/year; save $40 with annual purchase)

Which security system is best for you?

Now that we've detailed the capabilities of the two DIY home security systems, it's time to select which is best for the needs of your home.

Installation

When it comes to installation, SimpliSafe requires less time and effort. All you have to do is decide which spot in your home is best for the base station—ideally in the center of your home and off of the floor—and then mount the keypad near the entrance of your home. You can choose to mount with the tape on the back of the keypad, or, if you're looking for a more secure installation, you can screw it into the wall as well. After you've connected to Wi-Fi, voilà, your security system is ready to use!

Because Ring's main function is a doorbell, naturally, it'll take a few more minutes to install. The process will vary slightly depending on which version you purchase, but it will always begin with finding your doorbell chime and turning off the power at your breaker. Don't worry, the Ring app will easily guide you through the process or you can head to support.ring.com for more details.

Smart home automation

If you're a tech wizard who's looking for a completely automated smart home, SimpliSafe is your best bet. Although Ring is compatible with Alexa, its capabilities are limited. SimpliSafe allows you to connect with Amazon Alexa, Google Home devices, and August Locks (smart locks that can be controlled via a smartphone or other devices).

Warranty

When it comes to warranties, SimpliSafe offers a 60-day window to return your equipment and receive a refund. Ring only offers a window half that time. Simplisafe also offers a 3-year warranty, while Ring offers only a year.

Monitoring

Both SimpliSafe and Ring offer a free self-monitoring option. When it comes to the paid options, Ring's plans start at $3, while SimpliSafe's start at $15, and both are great options. If you're interested in absolute maximum security monitoring, SimpliSafe's professional monitoring, a built-in cellular connection, and fire monitoring give it a slight edge.

Equipment

If you're looking for out-of-the-box equipment, SimpliSafe takes the cake. While Ring's strength is doorbells, SimpliSafe offers a lot more bells and whistles like smart locks, a panic button, and an array of sensors.

Privacy

Ring has seen some backlash in recent years for its security and police partnership policies. Although it has improved slightly since then, we're giving this one to SimpliSafe.

Mobile app

It's time to discuss app functionality. When you set up your Ring system, the app gives you step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. The app also allows you to arm or disarm the system, add sensors, monitor alerts, see which devices are connected, and more. SimpliSafe's app, however, requires a paid subscription to connect to the system. If you're looking for more control at your fingertips, Ring is the winner.

Customer service

Both SimpliSafe and Ring offer an FAQ page on their websites with a wealth of knowledge on their products. Both also offer an installation option if you'd rather not set up your system on your own. However, when it comes to responsiveness, Ring offers a 24/7 phone line, while SimpliSafe's hours are limited.

Final thoughts

So, which of the two home security companies is best? Honestly, it depends on what is most important to you! If cost is a major barrier, consider that Ring's least expensive package comes out to about $30 cheaper than SimpliSafe's. It also offers slightly more in its foundation kit. However, SimpliSafe's monitoring is more impressive, including video clips sent to emergency responders, water damage alerts, and more.

Prior to choosing from these two professional monitoring plans, assess your home's security needs. Factor in your budget, equipment needs, and how responsive you'd like customer service to be. How important is smart home integration in your search for a security system? What about monitoring? Your home security system is one of the most important purchases you'll ever make. Armed with this information, we're sure you'll choose the perfect system for you!