The 5 Best DIY Home Security Systems for 2022

Home security is essential to protect your most valuable investment. Your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to live in confidence with a tailored home security system that meets your needs. Sometimes, that means taking matters into our own hands!

The world of home security has evolved rapidly over the past few years, expanding into a variety of tech and tech-less options. These include video doorbells, motion sensors, automatic locks, and other options. All this has made it easier than ever to put together your own DIY home security system.

However, choosing any one of these options requires careful consideration and evaluation of your needs. (A mansion in Beverly Hills won't have the same concerns as an haute apartment in the heart of a vibrant complex.) Location, implementation, automation, and ease of use all play into your choice of a DIY home security system.

We know — with so many choices, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin. Don't worry, we (and these great DIY security systems) have got you covered.

DIY vs. Professionally Installed Home Security Systems

What is a DIY home security system anyway?

A DIY home security system surprisingly doesn't require paper, glue, or an ounce of creativity. Despite the misleading name, a DIY security system allows users to completely customize their experience and features streamlined self-service installation methods. You won't need to call anyone out to you and can generally set up these savvy options in minutes.

There are several benefits to using a DIY security system. Beyond the completely customizable options that they provide, you can also enjoy the benefit of little to no installation time, the portability these systems provide if you choose to relocate, as well as a pricing scheme that can't be beat from other types of home security systems.

Alternatively, professional security options can offer you a lower premium in some cases for your home insurance and give you the assurance of a professional installing the system in your home.

For many, a DIY home security system is better suited due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Plus, most home security options on the market today feature an easy-to-install interface that can be enabled in minutes.

Below, we outline some of the most popular DIY home security system options available on the market, so that you can purchase in confidence.

Top DIY Home Security Systems

Best Overall DIY Security System: SimpliSafe Home Security

SimpliSafe is one of the top DIY home security system options on the market today. This service was founded in 2006 and has been offering premium home security options since its creation.

With SimpliSafe, homeowners can choose from pre-built home security bundles or customize and choose the system and accessories of choice. This level of versatility is helpful to both new and seasoned homeowners who are looking for the ultimate peace of mind when it comes to home security.

One of SimpliSafe's most popular claims to fame is the lack of contracts involved. You can enjoy a secure space 365 days per year with absolutely no contract or commitment thanks to the 24/7 monitoring services that they provide with each home security purchase. They also don't require a phone line for the products to function, which is helpful in streamlining the installation process in newer homes.

This system is loved by customers around the globe. They offer affordable pricing for the space and put customer satisfaction first in everything that they do. Currently, they are offering a money-back guarantee for up to 60 days after your order arrives at your home. If you aren't completely satisfied, they'll take it back — no questions asked. This type of guarantee is rare for most companies, which sets SimpliSafe apart from other home security providers.

SimpliSafe Plans and Security Equipment

SimpliSafe offers a variety of home protection products to suit the needs of the modern-day homeowner. The four main product offerings include outdoor and indoor cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks. Beyond its core product offerings, they also have created cutting-edge technology-based accessories, including hazard detectors, key fobs, and sensors of all types.

With SimpliSafe's customizable home security bundle options, you can have complete peace of mind knowing that every element of your home is safe. In this bundle, you'll receive a base set that includes your traditional base station and a wireless keypad.

You then can choose a variety of products such as burglary sensors, hazard sensors, and other add-ons. While each element of the home security package is able to be installed by the homeowner, SimpliSafe offers customers the option of having professional installation options in the "add-ons" section of the bundle. This offers you either choice, depending on which you'd prefer for your home.

SimpliSafe offers affordable pricing options that allow the company to be as accessible as possible to homeowners in need. You can choose to either pay the flat fee and total purchase cost at check out or sign up for one of SimpliSafe's flexible monthly payment plans. We have to admit — the overall commitment to customer satisfaction is what makes SimpliSafe a top option for homeowners who need a DIY home security solution.

Best DIY Security System for Monitoring and Instant Text Alerts: Cove Security

Cove is relatively new to the home security scene but has quickly risen the ranks and become a top option for homeowners who are looking for a sleek, easy-to-use system. Cove was created in 2018 and has since been top-rated and featured by big names like Google, CBS, NBC, and Trust Pilot. With an average installation time of half an hour and a flawless customer-centered purchase process, Cove is an industry leader when it comes to home security — trusted by millions in the United States and beyond.

When you're looking for a home security system, you're ideally looking for something that covers every single base and can go above and beyond to ensure your personal safety. With Cove, you can enjoy the amenities of a modern smart home security system and more. Cove is prepared with 24/7 live agent coverage, power outage protection, and doesn't even need a specific phone plan or line to provide comprehensive coverage. They even offer cross-platform compatibility with competing brand assets, if you have them on the right channel frequency.

Cove has made flexibility one of its main focuses and offers options for no-contract plans for consumers who still want to have the ability to live monitor — without the commitment. They also offer a 60-day money-back guarantee with every purchase to ensure your complete satisfaction. (Even covers the shipping costs!) We can't get enough of Cove's direct-to-consumer services and offerings.

Cove Monitoring

With Cove, you can also enjoy a variety of monitoring options, ranging from Cove InstaText and Live Assist options, as well as the RapidSOS system — which works directly with local 911 centers to provide you direct assistance in the case of an emergency. They offer this service for 90% of the United States, and the range is expanding by the day. This system is proprietary to Cove, and provides users with a nearly instantaneous connection to the proper dispatch team, providing them with all information ahead of time so that they can help more effectively.

Cove's InstaText option isn't just handy for your personal protection; it also saves you valuable time if you're away from home or unable to answer a call — and in the era of home offices and never-ending meetings, that's pretty convenient. Using Triple-Touch data verification, you simply answer a push notification from the automated system to let them know that no additional assistance is needed. This cuts down on false alarms and wasted time, as well as prolonged pesky alarms that will disrupt your neighbors.

Cove's Live Assist system allows you to speak to a live person at any hour, 365 days per year. With a simple press of a button in your main panel, you'll be connected to a live representative who is ready to assist you in case of an emergency.

Cove Plans and Security Equipment

The company offers a diverse array of products that are designed to protect your home from every vulnerability. Ranging from sleek motion detectors and alarm systems to cameras and detectors, you'll be aware of every movement in the home — no matter what time of day or where you are. That's the peace of mind that you can enjoy with Cove's fully customizable and monitored systems.

Cove provides its customers with customized plans and walks clients through a one-minute questionnaire to offer tailored solutions for your home security needs. After the process, you'll be directed to your list of suggested home security items to purchase. You can purchase whatever base products and accessories you wish, and also be able to see any ongoing deals that the site is offering at the time of purchase.

If you're looking for specific pieces rather than a package, Cove is a great option. Simply explore any one of the products you're interested in and proceed to purchase whatever you need to complete your DIY home security system. With thousands of reviews and three awards in the U.S. Business Report in the home security sector, you can buy in confidence and create the ultimate security setup.

Best Utility DIY Security System: Wyze Home Security

Wyze prides itself on being the tech-forward, affordable solution for homeowners that offers no long-term binding contract, free shipping, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. The company's products offer no sort of hardware or installation process — unlike other DIY home security solutions — making them a savvy choice for homeowners who don't consider themselves handy with tools. This also eliminates the need for further intrusion into your schedule with professional installation and home visits.

The products that Wyze offers are versatile and can suit any size home — something that other companies don't offer. Often, home security DIY solutions are limited in range or require the use of multiple transponders. With Wyze, range worries can become a thing of the past. They offer a variety of package discounts and have a U.S.-based response team that operates 24/7, courtesy of its partnership with Noonlight. The service is 5-diamond certified and protects millions in its user base, every day.

If you need additional help tailoring your products to your home, Wyze's customer service team is standing by. The products utilize simple peel and stick installation, making the onboarding process easy. This company is also one of the most affordable options on the market without restricting your use or access to the products. Both the products and the subscription service feature a quarter of the cost of leading competitive brands in the space — offering you the most for your money and giving you the peace of mind that you deserve.

Wyze Plans and Security Equipment

We can't stress this enough — finally, a home solution that is accessible without compromising on quality. The baseline subscription cost Wyze offers is $4.99/monthly (literally less than you pay for Netflix). This is helpful if you're not into commitments and just want to take it on a monthly basis. If you're looking for a long-term service, you can also choose its annual plan that comes in at $59.88 per year. With the annual option, you can save $30.00 more, making the Wyze home hub completely free of charge.

After you've selected your subscription option in the build menu, you'll be prompted to choose your sensors. The variety is extensive, offering leak, motion, climate, and entry sensors, as well as chimes, cams, and keypads. No accessory product on this list exceeds $40, which we love. After that, you'll review your order and enjoy a sleek checkout process — plus additional bonuses. When you purchase with Wyze today, they even offer free shipping of orders over $125.

Best DIY Security System for Customization: Frontpoint Home Security

Frontpoint offers a smart DIY home security system solution for homeowners looking for the ultimate ease of use. The products are voice-activated, making these some of the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions on the market. Front Point is more than a home security system, expanding its smart tech to have the ability to open and close doors, turn lights on and off, among other basic home tasks. This is just one of the differentiations that Frontpoint has to offer in comparison with other brands.

This home protection system also offers backup protection in the case of power outages, taking the extra step to ensure that your home is protected. The system conducts automatic hourly checks internally as well, ensuring that there is nothing out of the ordinary. Your data is always protected by cutting-edge storage technology that has never been a victim of a security breach.

The brand has also diversified its services to offer ID protection. Its identity protection team is available 365 days per year, 24 hours per day to help in the case of fraud detection. Beyond the total-system protection that this company offers, they've also received a variety of endorsements from high-performing entities such as Inc., and PCMag.

Frontpoint Plans and Security Equipment

Frontpoint is all about versatility. The company offers users the option to select a pre-curated bundle or go with a customizable option that you can tailor to the specific needs in your home. The bundles cover every type of home and are compatible with a variety of ranges. Frontpoint also offers competitive pricing models, allowing users to choose between an upfront fee (ranging from approximately $100-$500 depending on your package) or a monthly subscription cost at accessible monthly rates.

If you're looking for an all-inclusive system that will protect not only your home but also your well-being, look no further than Frontpoint for your DIY home security needs.

Best DIY Home Security System for Simplicity: Ring

Ring was a catalyst for change in the DIY home security community, offering higher-tech options for a more complete security system from as early as 2012. With nearly a decade of success, Ring has expanded its product offerings from smart doorbells and security cameras to smart lighting and a full home security system. The products are easy to use and designed for seamless home installation, although some customers may prefer the ease of use that comes with a professional installation service. No matter what your preference is, Ring is here to make that possible.

Ring prides itself on working with its clients and offers flexible month-to-month payment plans that users can opt for rather than a long-term contract. This is what initially drew many to the service, beyond the tech-friendly options that Ring provided. When you choose Ring, you'll also receive cross-compatibility that's unavailable with other conventional systems. Ring is able to integrate directly into your smart home system and communicate with WiFi-based eero extenders and Alexa systems.

This is all made possible thanks to Ring's centralized Smart Hub application, easily downloadable on your smartphone or smart device. Here, you can view a collection of alerts, notifications, and seamlessly manage your Ring devices on the network — from smart lights to alarm systems. You'll also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from 24/7 monitoring and availability, should you choose that subscription package.

Ring Plans and Security Equipment

While Ring offers bundles for the types of security equipment that you are looking for, the site is more friendly to users who are looking for a standalone purchase — such as a doorbell set or a camera set. Users can get the best deals on Ring products if they shop the Bundle options on the site (these can often come with a built-in discount of $50 or more).

When you choose to shop bundles, you walk away with a more comprehensive home security option that you can enjoy upon arrival. Or, you may choose to purchase it one piece at a time while enjoying the monitoring subscription service that Ring offers. No matter what your choice is, Ring has tailored solutions for every home and is committed to customer satisfaction. When you purchase your Ring device today, you'll also receive a free yard sign as a deterrent when you spend $299 or more.

Home Security Monitoring

When you purchase your home security solution, you'll want the assurance that comes from transparent and consistent monitoring services. Many smart solutions as the ones listed in this article come with this, offering user-friendly databases, dashboards, or apps. If you're evaluating services, consider the services listed above; each one comes with inclusive monitoring abilities that you can reference at any time.

Final Thoughts

Home security is a personal choice and can give homeowners assurance when it comes to living and maintaining their homes. DIY home security solutions offer completely tailored and tech-based solutions that are available at affordable rates, with the monitoring and assistance that homeowners can use at any time. Try a DIY home security set up today and experience the bliss that comes from a well-protected smart home!