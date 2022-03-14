Wyze Home Security System Review (2022)

Incorporating a home security system should be a no-brainer. If you're on the hunt for a top contender on the market, allow us to introduce Wyze Home Monitoring. Since 2017, Wyze has committed to producing quality, affordable monitoring equipment that provides peace of mind for your family's safety. At just $4.99 a month with no long-term contract, you'll gain access to security for the price of your morning latte.

With a peel-and-stick adhesive and no tools or professionals required, Wyze's installation process may be the simplest around. However, if you ​do​ need a hand, you can easily choose to have your kit installed by booking an appointment online. Over 5 million customers trust Wyze and, with the help of smart professional monitoring leader Noonlight, 911 call-takers and first responders are only moments away.

How Much is Wyze?

You've never met a home security system so affordable. Choose from an annual plan, $59.88/year, and a monthly plan, $4.99/month. If you choose the yearly plan, Wyze Sense Hub (the system that connects each monitoring component and sends alerts) comes at no additional cost. If you choose the monthly plan, you'll pay $29.99.

If you choose to opt for in-home installation, the experts at OnTech can help you out, starting at ​$99.99​ for a ​five-piece installation​. The cost increases slightly at ​$129.99​ for a system up to ​10 pieces​, ​$149.99​ for up to ​15 pieces​, and finally ​$169.99​ for up to ​20 pieces​. Not sure if you should commit? The installation comes with professional help and time to ask any questions about your new system — because it's only "smart" if it works, right? And if you decide Wyze isn't a good fit for your home after all, you have 30 days from the purchase date to return it for a full refund.

Wyze Security Service Plans

Create the plan that best serves you! Wyze offers build-your-own plans that you can pay for annually or monthly, with optional add-ons. The add-ons are one time costs at the time of your purchase.

Step one is choosing either the annual plan for ​$59.88/year​, or the monthly plan for ​$4.99/month​. (Remember, the Wyze sense Hub is required and is an extra cost if you choose the monthly plan.) Then, choose from an array of sensors and accessories. Wyze currently supports multiple keypads, up to 100 sensors, and five cameras so you can count on maximum security. Once you've browsed the add-ons and made your selection, review your personalized system and you're good to go! With Wyze, there are no long-term contracts and you can try the system for 30 days to be extra sure that you love it.

Wyze Monitoring Centers

Based in the United States, Wyze's Five Diamond Certified professional security partner Noonlight supports Wyze customers with its professional monitoring centers. This partnership allows Wyze to offer monitoring at a fraction of the cost of most professional monitoring.

So, how does it work? When your alarm is triggered, you'll receive a text to verify the emergency within five seconds. You can respond with "not an emergency" and it'll be ignored, or confirm it's an emergency and help will be sent to your home. If you don't respond to the text at all, you'll receive a call from a friendly Noonlight dispatcher within 30 seconds. You can answer and confirm the emergency, or if you can't respond, help will be sent to your home regardless.

Wyze Cameras

Wyze's Home Monitoring System currently supports up to five cameras — but be on the lookout for the ability to support more soon. Compared with leading security equipment, these budget-friendly cameras won't set you back nearly as much as you'd think.

Here are all of the cameras you can choose from:

Indoor cameras

Key features:

360° horizontal and 93° vertical range

Clear, 1080p color night vision

Invisible infrared lights

Scan the whole room in under 30 seconds

Pan Scan™ allows you to set up 4 custom waypoints throughout the room

ƒ/1.6 Aperture captures more light for crisp detail

Siren button in the Wyze app allows you to greet your visitor

24/7 continuous recording with real-time notifications

Key features:

1080p Full HD with 110º wide-angle lens

Live stream with 8x digital zoom

F2.0 aperture, IR-CUT filter, and four 850nm infrared LEDs allow for crystal-clear night vision

3-axis design allows the camera to point in any direction

Metal plate and adhesive tape with magnetic base allow for easy mounting without screws

Built-in speaker and microphone

Compatible with Google Assitant and Alexa

Continuous recording

Outdoor Cameras

Key features:

Color night vision in 1080p

ƒ/1.6 aperture and low-light amplifier show nighttime footage in crystal-clear detail

More frames per second and wider field of view than ever before

Motion and sound detection

Continuous recording

Key features:

1080P livestream and recording

Weather-resistant, even in the toughest conditions

Wireless with 2x 2,600 mAh integrated rechargeable batteries that last 3-6 months

Passive infrared sensors (PIR) sense body heat signatures for fewer false alarms

Two-way audio allows for easy communication with visitors

Offline video recording

Doorbell Cameras

Key features:

Wire-free and screw-free for easy DIY mounting

33% more clear than traditional HD cameras

Up to 6 months of battery life

2-way audio

Crisp night vision

20 unique tunes to choose from, plus 8 sound levels

Key features:

Sleek, compact design makes for great curb appeal

1080p HD live stream & two-way audio

Choose from 19 chime sounds

3:4 aspect ratio to easily see people from head to toe and packages left on the front step

Instant push notifications when Wyze Video Doorbell is pressed

IP65 weather-resistant

Remotely unlock door with Wyze Lock

Easy DIY takes under 30 minutes

Wyze sensors

Sensors are a necessary component of a home security system. But which one is right for you?

Leak sensor

You guessed it — this sensor can be placed anywhere in your home that may experience a leak. Wyze's Leak Sensor is designed to fit in the most awkward of spaces, so you can be notified of a leak in your home as soon as possible. With a 500-foot range, a slim design, and 18 months of battery life, you'll enjoy peace of mind knowing that your space is operating as it should.

Climate sensor

If you need to keep track of the temperature or humidity of your home, Wyze's Climate Sensor is for you. Designed to be unobtrusive, this sensor can be placed anywhere with easy mounting. Count on Hub connectivity in any room, from up to 500 feet away! Plus, with 18 month battery life, you'll spend less time with upkeep and more time enjoying the benefits of your home security.

Motion sensor

If you're concerned about unwanted guests, we recommend checking out Wyze's Motion Sensor. Created to detect people, not pets, this sensor picks up on movement up to 25 ft within its 120° FOV detection zone. There is also an adjustable sensitivity setting, including a "large pet installation" feature. Simply install on your wall with an adhesive back, or with screws for added security.

Entry sensor

Gone are the days of wondering if you accidentally left the front door open. Place Wyze's Entry Sensor on doors and any ground-level windows to be notified if one is opened or left open. This sensor is wireless and comes with 18 months of battery life, plus its sleek and minimal design will blend right in with your home decor.

Wyze DIY installation

With Wyze, installation couldn't be more straightforward. Even if you're no tech wiz, tools or professionals are not required! Before installing, make sure you download the Wyze app on your smartphone. If you purchased the professional monitoring, you'll need to enter the activation code sent to your email. This option is presented at checkout for just $5/month.

Next, head to services.wyze.com/redeem to enter your Wyze account email and password. Then, enter your code and click "apply" and "confirm." Now that the code is redeemed, you can open up the Wyze app and begin the setup process. Don't forget to plug your Hub into power and into your router, and make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your phone.

All Wyze sensors are battery-powered, wireless, and come with adhesives that are easy to peel and stick.

Not convinced? No worries. Wyze has partnered with OnTech, a smart home services brand, to provide you with the helping hands you need. Installation starts at $99.99, and here's how it works:

Choose a device from Wyze's collection Book online with OnTech That's it! An OnTech pro will arrive at the designated time and handle installation, setup, and education.

Wyze Smart Home Automation

Get the most out of your home security system! Wyze is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for the ultimate automation.

Lighting

Hands full? No worries. Wyze's light bulbs are completely customizable in the app! Create a shortcut, schedule, or device trigger — for example, turn on the light when the front door opens — in just a few steps. The bulbs are also voice-activated and dimmable. If you're going out of town, your neighbors don't have to know; Vacation Mode allows you to set a schedule for the lights to turn on and off. The options are limitless!

Climate

Smart heating and cooling are at your fingertips with the Wyze Thermostat (​$70.99​); Manage your thermostat from anywhere with the Wyze app. Need your home to be cooler at night and warmer in the day when you're away? You can easily set daily schedules and receive energy-saving tips based on usage. The step-by-step guided installation in the Wyze app only takes 20 minutes. The comfort of your own home is unmatched.

Voice Control

Wyze can be paired with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant. Once the integration is set up, you can access cameras and lightbulbs with a simple "Hey Alexa" or "Okay Google." For a full list of compatible commands, check out Wyze support.

Touchscreen Pads

Personalize your home experience with the Google Nest Hub! Keeping your family connected has never been easier. A simple "Hey Google" wakes up your device and allows you to turn on the lights, lock the doors, view your Wyze Cam feeds, and so much more. Plus, save money when you bundle the Hub with Wyze cameras and bulbs.

Wyze Warranties

Good news! Wyze offers a one-year warranty at no extra cost: The company will either replace your defective product or issue you a refund for up to a year after the purchase date. To make a warranty claim, just fill out a support ticket on Wyze's website.

Are Home Security Systems Worth it?

Protect what matters most. Wyze Home Security began with a solution to a problem — a need one of its co-founders had for a way to connect with his family while on the road — and it's been solving problems ever since by making great technology accessible to everyone. If you're looking for peace of mind and support when you need it most, the time is now!