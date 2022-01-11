The Best Wireless Home Security Cameras to Give You Safety and Peace of Mind

Wouldn't you like to receive a notification if there was an intruder in your home? While this (hopefully) isn't a regular occurrence, you never know what could happen. It's best to be proactive and take as much control as you can before a situation like this happens.

Security cameras are a great first step in securing your home. Even having the cameras displayed strategically in visible areas of your property can be a deterrent in and of itself. Nowadays, it's common to find wireless home security cameras — you can be confident in your security without having to worry about having a mess of wires during the setup. It can even help keep your home safer because you won't have to worry about old, worn-out wires potentially causing a fire. (It can be hard to check up on those things constantly with our already long to-do lists).

Wireless home security camera systems come jam-packed with all the features you'd want from a camera — even some features you may not have thought were possible or commonplace for wireless home security cameras. You can expect to have WiFi-run home security cameras as SMART devices are becoming more abundant in homes today.

The Best Wireless Home Security Cameras

How to Choose a Wireless Security Camera

This list may be the saving grace for your search for the best-fitting wireless home security camera system; each camera has its own unique set of capabilities and features. What works for one person may not work as well for another, so be sure you read through this article carefully as a few varieties of wireless home security camera systems will be mentioned.

You can get a doorbell camera, a floodlight camera, solar-powered cameras, cameras that can work indoors and outdoors, and more. You want to find a camera that can handle the weather in your area and won't be damaged. The battery life is something to consider, too. Some cameras have rechargeable batteries, and some have batteries you need to remove or replace; since you may be taking the camera down from its place to keep the battery running, you want to consider a camera that can work for the specific location you have in mind. Also, make sure you choose a camera with either a slot for SD memory cards or a good connection to cloud storage so you can easily access the footage it records. Be aware that many cameras with cloud storage require an extra monthly fee for storage. (However, this is usually under $5 per month.)

How Much Are Home Security Cameras?

One aspect to consider is price. Price may or may not be a deal-breaker for you. Some people are looking for the absolute best wireless home security camera system despite any cost or fee, while others are looking for a bargain. One thing we can all agree on, though, is that when purchasing anything, getting the maximum bang for your buck is always appreciated. So if you do have a budget for the wireless outdoor home security cameras you are looking to buy, make sure you consider all of the available options. Maximizing your value is possible — there are some great options for high-quality wireless home security cameras out there!

How Long Do Batteries Last in Wireless Cameras?

Some wireless home security cameras are powered by rechargeable batteries, while standard batteries that'll need to be replaced power others. The average charge time for wireless home security cameras tends to be about two months, but some can last up to six months so there's definitely a range to consider. Cameras with replaceable batteries tend to use a lithium-ion battery or nickel-metal hydride battery. Nickel-metal hydride batteries usually have a longer charge time but can be touchy in extreme temperatures. Lithium-ion batteries do better in extreme weather conditions and also don't need as much time to recharge. Again, it all comes down to your personal preferences and needs.

Arlo Essential Spotlight

Averaging around $282 on Amazon for a pack of three (or $99 for a single camera), the Arlo Essential Spotlight is a top choice for wireless home security cameras that work on your home's Wi-Fi network. This camera is one of many offered by Arlo — among many other significant (but more expensive) choices. The Essential Spotlight doesn't need a base station to operate, and, true to its name, the spotlight gives it excellent color vision even in the darkest of nights.

This camera has 1080p video for excellent image quality and boasts two-way audio so you can talk to whoever (or whatever) is on the other end. The Essential Spotlight doesn't have SD card capabilities, but you can get 60 days of cloud storage through Arlo for $2.99 per month for a single camera.

The Arlo Spotlight has motion sensors that can capture any movement that passes its field of vision; however, it doesn't have facial recognition abilities. It's a tiny camera but has many features packed into it, making it a great choice.

Xfinity Wireless Indoor/Outdoor

The Xfinity Wireless Indoor/Outdoor camera has a price point of $120. This camera is weather-resistant and has excellent night vision with infrared illumination, plus real-time abilities so you can see what's happening when it's happening. You can even see the footage on your TV or computer screen using the X1 Voice Remote with voice controls.

This camera will store the footage it takes to a cloud service (in addition to live viewing, of course) which would cost you $10 per month if you opt for it. (That footage will be in HD 1080p video, so you know it'll be high quality if you want to go back and watch it.) There is no facial recognition, however, and there is also no two-way audio.

This wireless home security camera option comes with motion sensors, and the camera itself is adjustable so it's in the perfect spot. This camera does not use batteries, and the camera's power source should be good for about 2 years before you need to check up on it. The only major thing to be aware of with this choice of a camera is that, since it is an Xfinity camera, it needs an Xfinity service to run. You'll need to call an Xfinity technician to come to your house to set it all up for you. So, with that, if you already use Xfinity for other electronic services in your home, this camera will be an easy addition. If you don't use Xfinity at all and don't plan on switching to Xfinity for any services, you may want to skip this wireless home security camera and check out the other options available.

Frontpoint Camera

The Frontpoint website doesn't offer this camera as a standalone option, but you can purchase it in a kit. The most basic package with this wireless home security camera runs for $242.98. This is the Build Your Package, with additional add-ons available (for an extra cost for each one). From there, The Bunker rings in at $633.92 and The Fortress runs at a hefty price tag of $797.88. Monthly payments are available, but the best deal is when you pay in full. Building your home security system with Frontpoint comes with a hub and keypad, in addition to the camera and any add-ons.

The camera itself can detect movement and send the information directly to any device with the Frontpoint mobile app, so you can stay up to date at any time. It runs on your home's Wi-Fi and connects to its central hub for power. Frontpoint offers additional motion sensors for $38.99 each if you ever want more. Other available sensors are the door/window sensor for $19.79, the glass break sensor for $44.99, and the smoke and heat sensor for $38.99 each. The footage — which you get 1,000 clips of in storage — can be viewed on the Frontpoint mobile app on a device or even on your television with Apple TV or Roku.

The Frontpoint camera is equipped with outdoor capabilities. It covers 177 degrees and has a range of 40 feet. It has night vision — so the 1080p resolution is always clear and of excellent quality — but it doesn't come with facial recognition abilities. It's built with two-way audio, and it can also send out a siren alarm if one of its sensors is triggered. For added convenience, you can turn your system on and off through your phone using the Frontpoint app.

Abode Camera 2

The small, weatherproof Abode Camera 2 costs $37.99. It runs on wifi and is compatible with smart devices such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has a mobile app from which you can control the camera and the footage recorded. This camera is not wireless, though. It requires a 15-foot power cable and a 5V 2A DC USB wall adapter. Both of these are included with the camera when you purchase it. The wired power has the advantage of not needing to be charged and 24/7 recording capabilities (which can be viewed through the mobile app). The downside is that the areas you can place are limited due to the cord's reach without using an extension cable.

The Abode Camera 2 has a 121-degree horizontal view. It is attached to a tremendous mounting base with a wide range of flexibility so you can angle the cam for any picture you want. It has a full-color low light vision which works in any low-light condition — although, at nighttime, the view changes to a smooth black and white picture.

The camera does not have facial recognition, but it can give you movement notifications, including person detection. Two-way audio is possible with the Abode Camera 2, and so is storage on the cloud. SD storage is not possible. Without a storage plan for the Abode cloud service, you will be able to watch live video, but not anything recorded prior.

Because there is no battery backup option for this camera, you will not record footage if there is a power outage. Similar to the previous camera, it requires your wifi service to be up and running for it to be functional.

Guardian Protection Indoor Camera

The Guardian Protection Indoor Camera is another one that requires a Wi-Fi connection to work. The website advises your internet speed to be 3 Mbps or higher (which is pretty low to begin with, so don't worry too much about it). As its name states, it's indoor-use only — even if you really want your covered patio monitored, it's not weatherproof and won't survive if used outside. They can be mounted to a flat surface, (like a tabletop) or professionally installed on a wall or other hard-to-reach areas. The Guardian camera can save up to 3,000 clips of recorded footage, and it can be used as a personal camera just as much as it can be a security camera. Just not outdoors!

A significant downside to this camera is that it has a monthly monitoring fee of $45.99 on top of its price tag of $249. It does have a lot of admirable features, though: live video, automatic alarm recordings and alerts through the Guardian mobile app, and the ability to do two-way audio. It also has facial recognition, motion sensors, and can view up to 15 feet ahead in the dark. The company definitely makes it worth the extra cost.

Features of Wireless Home Security Cameras

Some features that will help you choose which wireless home security camera is best for you and your home include the video quality. A great camera will have HD video, otherwise known as 1080p. This has become the standard for most sizes — such as monitors, projectors, and smaller TVs — not just wireless home security cameras. Motion sensors and facial recognition capabilities also help the top-of-the-line wireless home security cameras stand out from their competitors. These Wi-Fi home security cameras can detect movement from small animals to camouflaged intruders.

Microphone Quality

With microphone capability, some cameras offer the ability to do two-way audio You can hear the noises that your wireless home security camera picks up, and you can even talk back into it. No need to answer the door for solicitors anymore, you can simply tell them you aren't interested via your security camera. Two-way audio can also be used to greet someone — akin to buzzing them in.

Night Vision

Another handy feature on many Wi-Fi home security cameras is color night vision. Of course, it's hard to see in the dark — especially if you are trying to follow someone on-screen wearing dark clothing. Having clear night vision in color is absolutely a feature you would be able to put to good use, along with the camera's field of vision. In addition to where you physically place your wireless home security camera, knowing how wide its field of vision is can make a huge difference when you're considering your purchase.

Battery Life

Has anyone else noticed how technology nowadays seems to have shorter and shorter battery lives, even as it continues to advance? This seems to be the case with a lot of security cameras, too. This is one area where wired home security cameras have a slight advantage; when they can stay plugged in, charging them is a non-issue. For a wireless home security camera, you'll want to double-check the battery life and make sure you stay up to date on its status while in use. You don't want to leave your home thinking that your camera system is up and running, only to find out that the batteries died and you didn't capture some much-needed footage.

Storage

Now, since wireless home security camera systems use Wi-Fi to store their footage, you want to be on the lookout for a camera with a spacious and easy-to-use storage system. Just as if the battery died, you don't want to look back in hindsight and realize you let your storage fill up. The good thing is that many wireless home security cameras have updated innovative storage systems, just make sure to find one that fits your needs.

Choosing the Right Wireless Security Camera

One of the top things on anyone's home security checklist is installing security, and finding a wireless home security camera system that best fits your needs will do just that. Not only do you need a high-quality camera, but you need one that can work in the area you want it to monitor or one that can handle the weather in your area if you want to use it outdoors. If you have other smart devices in your home, you might want to choose a wireless home security camera compatible with the other instruments. Using your system can be as easy as, "Alexa, turn on the security system.".

If you want the highest quality of images and videos, you should consider a camera with excellent night vision and at least 1080p footage. Facial recognition is another handy feature to consider. It's important to know where a camera can be placed or mounted to ensure it can monitor the locations you want. Lastly, price is essential — but just because you paid a high price for a camera doesn't mean you're guaranteed a perfect fit for your needs.