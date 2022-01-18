The 6 Best Wireless Home Security Systems of 2022

There's nothing better than a sense of security in today's world, and purchasing a home is one of the most important investments you can make. It's a natural instinct to protect what's most valuable to us, so peace of mind and protection for your loved ones and property are absolutely priceless. Whether you're looking to fully secure your home or just want a bit of extra security, you're sure to get everything you need and more with the best wireless home security systems around today. If you're looking for added convenience, many wireless alarm systems can even pair with your smart home devices to make life simple (and most of us could use a little more of that anyway).

There are many home security companies to choose from, and picking the right one comes down to your specific wants and needs. You'll have options to remotely arm or disarm your system, set your lights to turn on upon arrival, or adjust the thermostat to save energy while you're away. To make things even better, you'll be able to use your phone to see who's at the door or check when your kids get home from school. If you need a good laugh, spy on your pet in the backyard to catch some goofy moments on camera. (Hello, viral TikTok videos in the making.) Some companies even include 24/7 professional monitoring, video doorbells, smart locks, or outdoor security lights. So without further ado, let's look at some of the best home security systems of 2021.

Wired vs. Wireless Home Security

Both wired and wireless home security systems use sensors to communicate with the control panel or hub. As the name suggests, wired systems use wires running from each device. When a sensor gets triggered, it uses that wire to tell the control panel what's going on. Usually, these wires run within the drywall to keep them hidden, but you might not be able to tuck everything away. In addition, wired systems have to be professionally installed, and you'll need to make some home repairs once they're finished. But, the great thing about wired systems is that weather and other devices (like baby monitors) won't interfere with the sensors; and since everything connects through the walls, they won't need Wi-Fi to work.

With wireless systems, installation is easy — usually DIY with optional professional installation. These systems are easy to remove so you can take them with you if you move, and you can upgrade different cameras or components over time instead of doing everything upfront. Because each device runs on batteries, you can place them almost anywhere, even if you don't have an outlet nearby. Most batteries last 8-12 months, so you don't need to worry about your sensors losing power or replacing the batteries before going on a weekend trip. However, because wireless systems use radio waves to communicate with the hub, weather and other devices like baby monitors can sometimes cause interference. As a result, you might get a few false alarms or sensors might stop working from time to time.

Vivint: Best Overall

With Vivint home security, your imagination sets the limits. It works with smart home devices like Google or Alexa, and you'll get professional installation with any purchase. It's an incredible choice if you're looking for customization so you can get everything you want and more. You'll also get a lifetime warranty and a $0 down option with third-party financing if you want it. But, of course, it may come at a higher price than other companies because of that.

With Vivint, you don't need to have a subscription if you don't want to. Without a subscription, the sensors will still work, and the cameras will still record, but you won't be able to use the app or enjoy live monitoring. But, if you've got room in your security budget and want the reassurance of cutting-edge wireless home security equipment, this company is definitely the way to go. With features like 'lurker detection' for the outdoor cameras and the ability to integrate with other smart home systems, we can't imagine a more comprehensive security system than Vivint.

Vivint Plans and Security Equipment

Vivint's equipment starts at $600, with a $49 installation fee. If you choose to pay for this upfront, you won't need a contract to use your Vivint security system. You also have options for $0 with third-party financing or 42-60 months financing with Vivint depending on your preferences.

For monthly subscriptions, if you choose the $29.99/month plan, you'll get access to 24/7 tech support and the Vivint app — which lets you control your security system from anywhere. Then, for just $10/month more, you'll get features like voice commands, a smart thermostat, smart lighting, and smart door locks to add some incredible convenience. If you forget to lock the door on your way out, you can access it within the app to put your worries at ease. And finally, the $44.99 premium package adds live video streaming and 'smart deter' package protection to keep porch pirates at bay.

Brinks: Best for Smart Homes

If you're already in love with the Google or Amazon smart home systems, Brinks will fit right in. This company is incredibly tech-oriented and makes integration with your smart home systems easy. The DIY installation only takes 45 minutes to an hour for most people, and you'll get everything you need, including door sensors, motion sensors, and smart detectors for smoke, carbon monoxide, or water leaks.

You'll also have options for real-time messaging to a group of emergency contacts with the details of the alarm — you can even get emergency assistance through the system if you're in danger. When an alarm goes off, you'll be notified and have the option to resolve it as a false alarm or confirm it as a real threat. If no one responds, your system will contact the police and send them to your home. Overall, Brinks is best for homeowners who want a quick alarm response and incredible customer satisfaction from their system. But, if you're not the most tech-savvy person, it may not be the best choice for you.

Brink Plans and Security Equipment

The Brinks home security equipment starts at $360, depending on the plan that you choose. For the $39.99/month base plan, you'll get one motion sensor, two door sensors, and a yard sign. For $5/month more, you'll also get a video doorbell to keep an eye on your packages or let you know when someone comes near your front porch. And finally, with the premium plan, you'll get an additional door sensor and outdoor camera for $49.99/month.

While Brinks is incredibly tech-savvy and convenient, they don't offer many options for contracts. You can choose a monthly contract that you can cancel at any time or a standard 36-month contract if you know you'll be sticking with Brinks for a while. It also offers a unique 'warranty subscription' once the standard 2-year warranty runs out. For just $5/month, you can opt-in to this warranty subscription that'll run for as long as you continue the subscription. Peace of mind for just $5? Yes, please.

Wyze: Best Value

If you're looking for a home security system that pushes prices lower than they've ever been, look no further than Wyze. While it may not be the most hassle-free option, Wyze is an incredibly reliable company that will protect your home for a third of what you pay for your Netflix subscription alone. The Wyze home monitoring kit includes a hub with a built-in siren, two door/window sensors, a keypad, and a motion sensor. DIY setup generally takes less than an hour, and batteries for each device last about 18 months. You can even use Google Assistant or Alexa to access live camera feeds on your smart displays and control your Wyze smart locks with a four-digit PIN.

While the Wyze app itself is incredibly user-friendly, you'll have to use only Wyze devices for other smart device integration like lights, cameras, and locks. You can arm or disarm the system from the Wyze app, and — even if your Wi-Fi goes down — it'll still detect breaches and set off the local alarm. For the unbeatable prices that Wyze offers, it's not surprising that it's one of the top wireless home security companies around.

Wyze Plans and Security Equipment

Wyze home security equipment starts at $36 (which is pretty much unheard of) and all products have a 1-year warranty. Its base package includes the Wyze Sense Hub, a keypad, two entry sensors, and a motion sensor. If you want to add in more devices, you can get a 3-pack of additional door/window sensors for $20, a motion sensor for $8, and a variety of Wyze wireless cameras for as little as $24 each. All smart home features come at no extra charge, and if you'd like cloud storage, it's only $2/month for each camera. While Wyze may not offer as many features as other companies we've listed (like a cellular backup), you can't beat the price this company offers. For a reliable, high-quality alarm system that won't break the bank, there's no better option than Wyze itself.

Arlo: Best for Customization

Arlo offers a uniquely powerful line of camera options designed to give you the ultimate customization. Whether you're looking for a simple setup with just one camera or an entire Arlo system, you're sure to find some impressive features. Different cameras have options like full H.D. video for a crystal-clear picture, color night vision, and even spotlights built into the camera for when they detect motion. Some cameras also have two-way communication so you can talk to someone you see, built-in sirens, or weather-resistant options to install outside. The best cameras that Arlo offers can even tell when a person, vehicle, animal, or even a package is at your home or door.

You don't need a paid subscription with Arlo, but it comes in handy if you're looking for the ultimate home security experience. While you can't get professional monitoring with a subscription, you will have access to 2K streaming, 30 days of cloud storage, and full access to any other features that Arlo offers. You even get the first three months free, so you can try the subscription ​before​ making a single payment.

Arlo Plans and Security Equipment

Before purchasing anything from Arlo, it's a good idea to figure out exactly how many cameras you want and need. The more cameras you buy, the better the deal you'll get. So before making your purchase, do a thorough walk-through of your home to figure out what you need and want to make your home feel secure.

The cameras themselves may be a bit more expensive starting at $79 each (with discounts depending on quantity), but each purchase comes with a free plan letting you store up to seven days of video on the cloud. For $2.99/month per camera, you'll be able to store 30 days of recording, get advanced A.I. detection, and can even set custom activity zones for specific notifications. If you know you're going to have more than a few cameras, the $9.99/month plan works with up to 10 cameras and lets you dial 911 from inside the app in case of an emergency. For $14.99/month, you'll also get 60 days of recording history stored on the cloud for up to 20 cameras. Finally, if you'd rather have 24/7 recording instead of motion-activated video clips, there's an optional upgrade to cameras that have continuous video recording (CVR). However, you can only use CVR if your camera is plugged in. For a 14-day CVR plan, the cost is $10/month per camera. For a 30-day CVR plan, you'll pay $20/month per camera.

Abode: Best DIY

Abode has an incredibly unique feature setting it apart from the competition — instead of finding buttons or a screen on the IOTA hub, this alarm system is entirely app-based. The app handles all the functions, like arming for Home or Away, viewing the timeline of events, and watching video clips. You'll also get a key fob with all Abode systems that lets you arm and disarm the system with the click of a button. Abode systems can even track your smartphone's location to trigger events like disarming or turning on lights for your arrival to add even more incredible convenience. Depending on your needs, you can add features like glass-break sensors, water leak detection, and external sirens. And if you're looking for more home automation, you can find thermostats and locks in the 'Works with Abode' ecosystem.

Abode is a DIY system, but you'll always have the option for professional installation no matter what you purchase. Over time, you can add in additional smart home devices or customize your system on deeper levels as you get more comfortable with it. If you're looking for a security system that's as unique as you are, Abode is a perfect choice.

Abode Plans and Security Equipment

Starter kits for Abode start at $279 (currently on sale for $231.99) and come with a free one-year standard subscription and a one-year warranty. Normally just $6/month, the standard subscription lets you monitor all activity, see an activity timeline, view saved video clips, and access a live video feed with unlimited users. For $20/month, you'll also get cellular backup in case your Wi-Fi goes down, professional monitoring, and access to exclusive discounts. Considering what you get with each package, those are some fantastic prices.

The starter package includes a hub, mini door/window sensor, motion sensor, and key fob. From there, you can add options like more mini, standard, recessed, or slim strip door/window sensors for $28-$33, vibration glass-break sensors for $38, acoustic glass-break sensors for $52, a smoke alarm monitor for $40, or a water leak sensor for $55.

Kangaroo: Best for Simplicity

Kangaroo keeps things simple and easy. For most wireless alarm systems, you need a hub or control panel that the cameras and sensors communicate with; with Kangaroo, all you need is a smartphone and Wi-Fi connection. All of Kangaroo's devices are stand-alone, so if you just want a motion sensor, you can purchase ​just​ a motion sensor. No other company lets you pick and choose exactly what you want the way Kangaroo does. This company also combines door/window sensors with motion sensors, so you get both functions in just one device. And if you need to let your dog out in the middle of the night, push the button on the sensor to quietly open the door without setting off the alarm.

Depending on your needs, Kangaroo offers motion + entry sensors, motion sensors, or water + climate sensors. They also provide both security cameras and doorbell cameras. However, out of all the incredible Kangaroo products, our favorite option is the Privacy Camera. It comes with a unique screen over the lens that turns white when the camera's not recording. That way, you know with a single glance whether or not the camera's turned on. It's a great peace-of-mind feature that even comes with motion-activated video recording and night vision.

Kangaroo Plans and Security Equipment

With Kangaroo, you can either purchase a kit or just a stand-alone item. The company offers a front door security kit including a video doorbell, two motion + entry sensors, a siren + keypad, and a yard sign for $179. You'll also get a free year of the Kangaroo Complete Protect plan with this kit. For the same price, you can get the 8-piece security kit with a siren + keypad, two 'Roo Tags' to easily arm and disarm the system, three motion + entry sensors, a yard sign, and one free year of Kangaroo Complete Protect. If you'd rather customize a kit to match your exact security needs, you can buy items individually: motion sensors for $14.99, motion + entry sensors for $24.99, doorbell camera + chime for $19.99, water + climate sensors for $29.99, privacy cameras for $79.99, or a siren + keypad for $69.99.

Kangaroo also offers a couple of different monitoring plans. The basic (free) plan that comes with every device includes unlimited devices, users, and free access to push notifications from the app. However, the Kangaroo Complete Protect plan for $10/month ($99/year) has some incredible features; you'll get access to text and call notifications, 24/7 professional monitoring, Alexa and Google Home integrations, 365 days of cloud storage for the doorbell camera, and it even includes a $300 package theft protection plan and $1,000 theft or damage coverage. If you ask us, those prices are incredible for the peace of mind and security that Kangaroo offers.

Installation

Once you've chosen the best home security system for you and your loved ones, you'll need to decide whether you want DIY or professional installation. Generally speaking, DIY will be cheaper (for obvious reasons), but it's hard to beat the peace of mind that comes with having a pro set everything up for you. (Not to mention avoiding the inevitable argument with your spouse if you try to install the system together.) With professional installation, you'll be able to get advice on future devices you can add to your system, learn how to get the most out of your purchase, and they'll be able to let you know about any blind spots or downsides to the package you chose.

Professional installation is an excellent option for people who aren't as tech-savvy or simply don't have the time to do a DIY setup. However, if you know exactly what you want and where you want it, most DIY installations can be done in under an hour, so you won't be spending all day troubleshooting your devices. No matter what you choose, you'll take comfort knowing that your home and family are getting only the best.

Monitoring

When it comes to monitoring, you'll also have options for 24/7 professional monitoring or simply monitoring your system yourself — with the help of notifications from the company's mobile app. If you're unable to check your phone when you get alerts or want extra peace of mind and security, professional monitoring is a great option for the best protection. However, if you just want something to let you keep an eye on the house, you don't necessarily need to opt-in for it. Instead, you'll be able to check your cameras whenever you need to and get alerts that you can check whenever the sensors detect activity around your home.

Time to Feel Secure

When it comes to home security, there are so many options, features, and levels of protection that you can choose. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what you and your loved ones need to feel safe. The companies we listed in this article offer a range of benefits like low prices, stand-alone devices, complete home security kits, in-app monitoring, professional monitoring, no-subscription options, and even insurance in case something happens. No matter what you choose (or how much you choose), you'll walk away knowing that your home is protected and everything you need is right at your fingertips. In today's world, anything can happen. Having that sense of security is priceless, and you won't find better options than these best-rated wireless home security systems for 2022.