Vivint Home Security Systems: Packages and Costs for 2022

The Vivint home security system has been growing steadily since its inception in 1999, but in 2011, after a $2 billion injection from the major investment firm, The Blackstone Group, the company took off into a whole new realm of smart home security development.

Founded in 1999, Vivint has grown to become one of North America's largest home automation services, providing smart systems for home security, HVAC, appliances, and a wide range of home automation services. The name Vivint derives from the words "vive" meaning to live, and "intelligent" – a name that speaks to the purpose of Vivint's smart home security.

Vivint has since grown to serve approximately 1.7 million customers across the United States and Canada, with more than 20 million devices in homes across North America. The Vivint smart home app, Vivint security system, and the monitoring service truly provide an entire system designed to make the customer's life easier, and the opportunity to save money with security system bundles.

How do Vivint Security Systems Work?

Vivint security systems are holistic in that they compile all the necessities of home security and automated technology into one robust and user-friendly system. For those looking to integrate all of these features into one platform, Vivint will be a fundamental resource in making that happen as easily as possible. The company's services come at a higher cost than some alternatives in the market, but these prices are a reflection of the well-designed and technologically savvy services.

The collection of home features that are compatible with Vivint's services can all be accessed and utilized from the Vivint Smart Hub panel and Vivint mobile app, making it easier than ever to kick back and rest assured knowing all your boxes are checked in the home security department. Smart home integration allows users to use voice commands to get fully automated control of their Vivint smart home security system.

Vivint Pricing and Packages

Vivint offers plans in a variety of shapes and sizes, with plans to suit just about any household's needs. There are five different equipment packages that Vivint customers can invest in at upfront equipment costs ranging from $599 to $1,790, and monthly costs ranging from $9.98 to $29.83. Customers can also finance the packages and Vivint equipment with the Flex Pay plan.

The various packages are detailed below:

​Vivint Security Package​ ​Financing Available?​ ​Monthly Cost​ ​Initial Cost​ ​SkyControl Starter Kit​ Yes $9.98 $599 ​Home Security System Bundle​ Yes $9.98 $709.98 ​Smart Home Control Bundle​ Yes $9.98 $1,049.95 ​Video Security Bundle​ Yes $23 $1379.95 ​Smart Complete Bundle​ Yes $29.98 $1,789.92

Once the Vivint home security package has been decided on, Vivint customers can then decide between three different monthly monitoring fees, ranging from $29.99 per month to $44.99 per month. These prices are about on par (and if anything slightly lower than) other premier home security systems.

Vivint Packages, Features, and Breakdown

These five packages will cover just about any household's needs, and we'll dive into what each of these entails. But in case they don't suit yours, Vivint also offers the option to customize a security package to get it ​just right.​

SkyControl Starter Kit

This is the least expensive kit, but still carries all the essentials that you'd need in a starter kit. Users will be able to control all their Vivint tools and devices through voice assistance.

What's Included

Vivint Smart Hub touchscreen control panel

Two smart entry sensors

One motion sensor

Two Google Home Minis

Home Security System Bundle

This bundle is great for users who want all the essentials, plus a smart smoke detector that's integrated into the same system as the rest of smart home equipment. This detector can shut off an HVAC system in the case of a fire, which elevates the safety capabilities of the Vivint system.

What's Included

Vivint Smart Hub touchscreen control panel

Two smart entry sensors

One motion sensor

Two Google Home Minis

Vivint smart smoke detector

Smart Home Control Bundle

This bundle has all the components of the first two, with a few extra smart devices to further automate the smart home experience. This package is great for people who know what they want and just so happen to find it all in this bundle, rather than taking the customization route which could be a money saver in case you're not interested in all the devices.

What's Included

Vivint Smart Hub touchscreen control panel

Two smart entry sensors

One motion sensor

Two Google Home Minis

Vivint smart smoke detector

Vivint Element Thermostat

Smart door lock

Smart garage controller

Video Security Bundle

This plan is really intended for those who are going for a full video setup in their home. The bundle comes with all of the starter kit equipment, plus a collection of smart home video monitoring devices and security cameras. It won't come with the other home automation devices included in the other packages, so be wary of this if you're looking for that wider range of automation.

What's Included

Vivint Smart Hub touchscreen control panel

Two smart entry sensors

One motion sensor

Two Google Home Minis

Vivint video doorbell

Outdoor camera

Ping camera

Smart Complete Bundle

This package really does have it all. Literally — it has every piece of Vivint equipment included in the above packages. So it's perfect for people who want to go all-in on their home security and automation.

What's Included

Vivint Smart Hub touchscreen control panel

Two smart entry sensors

One motion sensor

Two Google Home Minis

Vivint smart smoke detector

Vivint Element Thermostat

Smart door lock

Smart garage controller

Vivint video doorbell

Outdoor camera

Ping camera

Vivint Customized Systems and Equipment

One of the great things about Vivint is the flexibility it gives its customers to create the perfect home security system for them. For those who want to mix and match equipment and services into a sort of DIY security system, Vivint offers a la carte add-ons to any of the plans. The list of add-ons is attached below, with prices and breakdowns of financing options.

Vivint Smart Security Products

Smart Home Service Products

Vivint Professional Monitoring Plans

Vivint also has three professional monitoring plans for users who are looking for 24/7 professional monitoring from the Vivint team. These plans may be tougher to finance, as Vivint requires four- or five-year contracts for all financed equipment through these plans.

Vivint Smart Security Plan ($29.99 per month) includes: mobile app for remote access, smoke and CO monitoring, supports a medical alert system

Vivint Smart Home Plan ($39.99 per month) includes: mobile app for remote access, smoke and CO monitoring, supports a medical alert system, smart home features and integrations

Vivint Smart Home Video Plan ($44.99 per month) includes: mobile app for remote access, smoke, and CO monitoring, supports a medical alert system, smart home features and integrations, supports video monitoring

Vivint Customer Service

Vivint places a heavy emphasis on its customer service department, priding itself on the company's people-first values and ways of doing business. As a part of this commitment, Vivint offers 24/7 customer care and monitoring through its services, as well as in-home consultations and professional installation.

Vivint Smart Home Integration

Vivint is fully compatible with smart home devices including Google Home and Amazon Alexa. These speakers paired with a Vivint home security plan will create a hands-free home when it comes to all things tech and security.

Is Vivint Worth the Price?

Although Vivint comes at a higher cost than some of its competitors, we believe the scope and versatility of its services and the advanced operations of its platform make the price worthwhile. It makes home security and automation super convenient and painless, with its only perceptible drawbacks being its costs and contracts. So while Vivint's services aren't going to fit in every home's budget, we do recommend it if it works for you.