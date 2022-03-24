SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Camera Review 2022

In the age of voice assistants and smart home packages, it was only a matter of time before home security systems got an intelligence upgrade. With the staggering growth of brands like SimpliSafe, it's safe to say that network-enabled security systems resonate with everyday people — and who can blame them? The safety of your home and family is priceless. (And we'd be willing to bet that the increase in Amazon deliveries and sticky-fingered porch pirates has something to do with it, too.) In fact, market researchers predict that the smart home security space will almost quadruple in size by 2028.

One of the front-runners in the home security space is SimpliSafe, a company that integrates technology with 24/7 home monitoring. One of the hallmarks of SimpliSafe is its customizable, build-your-own-system offering. Whether the place you call home is a studio unit in a sprawling metropolis or a quaint family home at the end of a dirt road, SimpliSafe has the right package to fit your needs.

What is the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Camera?

SimpliSafe's Wireless Outdoor Security Camera captures 1080p HD video with eight-times digital zoom. With that level of vision, you can capture events in immense detail. From 15 feet away, you'll see faces and license plate numbers to help solve your neighborhood mysteries.

Along with offering top-notch video quality, the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera has a 140-degree field of view, virtually eliminating blind spots. As a bonus, you can create custom activity zones, so your camera only gives you motion alerts in the areas that matter most. With the SimpliSafe phone app, you can review and record footage. It's worth noting that you'll have to enlist in one of SimpliSafe's monthly plans to access anything outside of live recordings, meaning you won't be able to store video.

The Wireless Outdoor Security Camera doesn't let up under cover of darkness – this camera works the graveyard shift, too. At night, the motion detection spotlight switches on, exposing anybody who may be lurking around after hours. The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera is equipped with two different night vision modes — the standard infrared version shows images in black and white up to 30 feet away, while the full-color night vision captures objects 10 feet away.

If you can't be bothered with the upkeep of a full-fledged security system, you'll appreciate how low maintenance the wireless outdoor security camera is. The rechargeable battery lasts anywhere from three to six months and takes only five hours to charge. If that's still too much work by your standards, SimpliSafe offers a power cable or optional solar panel to eliminate recharge time.

Worried about distractions? SimpliSafe's Outdoor Camera uses neural network processing that intelligently detects people to limit false alerts (this feature is only available with the Interactive Monitoring and Self Monitoring With Camera Recording plans.)

The SimpliSafe outdoor camera was designed with reliability in mind. It features two WiFi antennas to ensure a strong connection with your router so you never miss a beat. Additionally, the SimpliSafe outdoor camera can withstand extreme temperatures from -4ºF to 122ºF and is IP65-rated, offering dust and water resistance.

The SimpliSafe Security Camera doesn't just spot unwanted guests — it deters them from wreaking havoc altogether. It employs a spotlight and siren to ward off intruders when your burglary sensors go off. Thanks to two-way talk, you can even personally tell them to scram. This allows you to sleep a little easier at night knowing that there's an extra level of protection between you and any potential trespassers.

Pros and Cons of SimpliSafe's Wireless Outdoor Camera

What we like:

Installation is quick and painless.

You can integrate a range of compatible products to build a comprehensive SimpliSafe outdoor kit.

With incredible battery life and alternative battery options, this camera couldn't be easier to keep up and running.

What we don't like:

You're limited to Amazon Alexa and Google Home for smart home integrations.

You'll need to make additional purchases and opt into a monthly subscription to get the most out of your SimpliSafe system.

How much is SimpliSafe's Wireless Outdoor Security Camera?

If you're already a SimpliSafe user, the SimpliSafe outdoor camera will run you ​$169.99​. A first-time SimpliSafe customer will have to bundle the camera with a SimpliSafe Base Station and Keypad, which go for ​$129.99​ and ​$69.99​, respectively.

In the market for a camera with all the bells and whistles? You can build a customized SimpliSafe outdoor kit by pairing your camera with compatible accessories. Add an extra battery to your order for ​$29.99​ to eliminate security downtime. Alternatively, an Outdoor Power Cable will keep your SimpliSafe security camera alive 24/7 for ​$49.99​. If you'd rather go the green route, mount your camera in a sunny spot and opt for the Outdoor Solar Panel for ​$79.99​.

To make the most of your SimpliSafe security camera, we recommend enrolling in one of the company's service plans. There's a contract-free plan that suits your budget ​and​ your home security needs:

​Unmonitored Plan (Free)​

Arm/disarm your home security system remotely

View and configure settings

Receive push notifications

Receive alarm, error, and camera alerts

View timelines for seven days

Receive secret and activity alerts

Receive arming reminders

Enable recorded video on up to five cameras

Smart home integrations with Google and Alexa

Unlimited timeline viewing

24/7 fire, medical, and guard dispatch

24/7 police dispatch

Cell communication backup

24/7 fire, medical, and guard dispatch

24/7 police dispatch

Cell communication backup

Receive secret and activity alerts

Receive arming reminders

Enable recorded video on 10 SimpliSafe Security Cameras

Smart home integrations with Google and Alexa

Unlimited timeline viewing

Installing your SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Once your new SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam is fully charged, you're only a few minutes away from heightening your home security — a whopping 97% of SimpliSafe customers set up their devices themselves. Nevertheless, the company offers professional setup from a SimpliSafe approved technician for $99 if you need a helping hand.

First, you'll need to download the SimpliSafe app on your phone in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app is essential to the setup process, and of course, for the overall functionality of your SimpliSafe outdoor camera. On the app, you'll select the device you're connecting to, confirm the installation location, and verify that your battery is all charged up.

Once you charge the removable battery, all you have to do is press the camera's setup button to connect your device — it's really that simple. Follow the app's instructions to place the SimpliSafe Security Camera on the super-strong magnetic mount, and your professional-grade SimpliSafe Security System is ready for action.

Smart Home Automation with SimpliSafe

Everybody's smart home security situation looks a little different. Somebody who's always on the road traveling may need more support than somebody who works from home and owns a menacing dog. With SimpliSafe, customizing your security setup with your smart home in mind is easy.

Before you gear up to connect your SimpliSafe outdoor camera to your smart home hub, keep in mind that smart home integrations are only available for those enrolled in the Self Monitoring with Camera Recording and Interactive Monitoring Plans. As of now, SimpliSafe devices are only compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Integrate SimpliSafe with your existing smart home system by searching for SimpliSafe in your Alexa or Google Home app. Once you locate SimpliSafe in the app and opt into the connection, all you have to do is provide your SimpliSafe credentials, and voilà — the system communicates intelligently with your third-party devices.

With a smart home-enabled setup, home security becomes almost effortless. Here are some of the things you can do with your voice assistant:

Arm your system when you're leaving (For your own security, you can't disarm the system with voice controls.)

Lock up your home

Double-check if your system is armed

Let your system know you're leaving or when you'll be away

Ask your voice assistant to verify if your home is secure and protected

SimpliSafe Warranty

The entire suite of SimpliSafe products comes with a one-year hardware warranty, beginning from the day you placed your order or purchased a device from a retailer. Those enrolled in the Interactive Professional Monitoring Plan can count on a limited lifetime warranty for the duration of their monthly subscription.

If your home security situation calls for the Standard Monitoring Plan or no plan at all, you still qualify for an additional two-year hardware extension. That means you could potentially count on a three-year warranty to keep your home protected if technology goes awry.

Note that the warranty only covers the hardware itself. If your SimpliSafe outdoor camera falls and shatters, you're covered — but if the software goes haywire, you're unfortunately out of luck.

If you're unsatisfied with your purchase, the company offers a 60-day return policy for all devices. You can count on a full return (including shipping), so there's virtually no risk in trying out SimpliSafe security systems.

Are SimpliSafe Cameras Worth It?

There's no denying that safety is priceless — but that doesn't mean you can't embrace a budget-friendly approach to home security. With SimpliSafe, you can gain peace of mind with professional-grade security that you install and maintain yourself.

SimpliSafe's suite of security options may be a little pricier than competitors like Ring, but the company offers a broader range of features that justify the price point. When you consider that you can tack on benefits like 24/7 emergency dispatch with your camera for an additional ​$17.99/month​, it's easy to see how SimpliSafe goes the distance to keep you and your family protected.

With security features that take safety to the next level and the ability to build a SimpliSafe Security System tailored to you, SimpliSafe's Outdoor Camera is well worth the investment.

Final Thoughts

From rapid police dispatch to effortless maintenance and a contract-free experience, SimpliSafe has undoubtedly earned its 5-star rating on Google Reviews and its Angie's List Super Service Award.

Certain plans can connect your home to the SimpliSafe monitoring staff who call you when trouble is detected and stay with you until the situation resolves. Other providers in the security space that offer similar packages come with a hefty price tag, but with SimpliSafe, you can gain a virtual security fleet for the cost of one of your streaming service subscriptions.

Beyond offering benefits that take safety up a notch, the unlimited potential for personalization makes SimpliSafe a premier option in the home security space. Pair your outdoor camera with SimpliSafe's indoor cameras, video doorbells, or smart locks to build an integrated security squad. Whatever your budget looks like, there's a combination of options you can employ to cater to your security needs ​and​ your wallet.