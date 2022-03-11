The Best Outdoor Home Security Cameras of 2022

Americans are shopping online exponentially more than we used to. It's hard to resist free and fast shipping, but with it comes the potential of outsiders snagging your package before you do. And it's not just our deliveries that need our attention — it's essential to protect your entire home, property, and especially your family. Getting an outdoor security camera to monitor everything from your front steps can help you do just that.

Before jumping in and buying just anything, it's important to know what you're looking for. Some of the most important factors to consider are the camera's resolution, the type of installation you want to do, and the vision range. You want to make sure that the image quality is sharp enough for you to make out details. Everything varies — depending on what your needs and preferences are.

We know it can be overwhelming, so let's dig into more details.

What is the best resolution for an outdoor security camera?

Generally speaking, a higher resolution will provide sharp, detailed images and video. Try to avoid a 720p camera — it's being phased out as high-resolution technology quickly advances. The long-held standard of 1080p resolution is considered the bare minimum nowadays needed to properly monitor your home.

The higher resolution options provide a greater field of view and also (usually) have night vision. The most popular outdoor security camera resolution is 1440p or 4MP, but 4K is starting to gain traction which offers crystal clear views. (However, 4K is not within budget for most yet.)

Remember that higher resolutions sometimes need a more robust network connection, something that may not come easily if you live outside a major city. You'll have to balance quality, practicality, and reliability to get the best resolution for your outdoor security camera.

What else to look for when choosing an outdoor security camera?

There are many more factors to consider other than just the resolution when deciding which outdoor security camera best fits your needs. It's easy to go down a rabbit hole of tech terms when looking for your perfect security camera, but we've stepped in and done the heavy lifting for you already.

Budget

The first thing you need to do is figure out how many cameras you need. A standard guideline is to use between three and six cameras to provide maximum security for your home and property, but of course, this varies depending on how big the area is. Now is an excellent time to set your budget range. It can be easy to forget while you're browsing that those reasonable prices are ​per camera​ and that you'll need at least a few.

Power source

What kind of power source is best for your outdoor security camera? One type is battery operated — you'll just need to make sure you keep on top of changing them out. Wired cameras are becoming less widespread as more manufacturers move towards wireless solutions. In the case of Wi-Fi-powered cameras, be sure it comes with cellular backup in the event your wireless network ever goes down.

Type of camera

There are three types of outdoor home security cameras. Wired cameras are one option, but they tend to take a little more time to set up. A wire-free model runs on batteries and gives you plenty of options for placing the cameras. Wireless cameras send your video to a receiver placed anywhere within range. They've become increasingly common as the technology and capabilities of security cameras have evolved.

Smart Hubs

Want to connect your new security cameras to AppleHome, Google Assistant, or Samsung Smart Hubs? Make sure the model you choose can be paired with your particular brand. Compatibility is crucial if you already have some smart devices set up in your home.

Video Storage

The quality of your camera is going to increase the amount of memory needed to save the video. (A higher resolution camera will fill memory cards quickly.) Some options provide you with a storage cloud, allowing you to access them from anywhere. Most cloud storage providers keep your video footage between 7–30 days before they're deleted.

Vision Range

Your vision range is based on your camera quality, another reason why it's crucial to choose your resolution wisely. Choose a high-quality camera that gives you enough coverage to survey as much of your property as possible.

Night vision

All cameras can see at night to varying degrees, but only Infrared (IR) technology allows for proper night vision. IR provides incredible imaging, especially when paired with a high-resolution camera. Some IR cameras are even in color.

Livestream

If you want to view your stream in real-time, be sure to check that the model you're interested in includes live streaming for free. Very often, live streaming is a capability that is only offered as part of a subscription service.

Additional Costs

Be aware that some cameras require an extra fee to store and view your video footage. Costs can range between $2 and $15. Monthly subscriptions to security monitoring can also add to your total budget.

Best Outdoor Security Cameras

Xfinity Indoor/Outdoor Camera

If you already have Xfinity as your cable and internet provider, Xfinity's indoor/outdoor camera is a natural fit. You can easily add some security to your life because you can bundle in your equipment costs and monitoring with your monthly bill.

The camera is part of Xfinity's build-your-own system approach. You get to choose from a wide variety of security devices like door and window sensors. Another feature we love is that you can choose between a very affordable self-monitoring plan or leave it to the experts for a reasonable monthly fee.

​Price:​ ​Begins at $120​

​Outstanding features:​

Voice remote control offers ease and simplicity

HD Live provides clear images for real-time viewing

Night vision gives you comfort against the dark

Easily installs and connects to your home network

Mobile app allows you to handle any situation that arises while you're away from home

Avoid false alarms with Xfinity's intelligent motion sensors

Build your smart home as you go. You can choose other brands if they're compatible

Battery and cellular backup keep your coverage seamless

Bundle your cable and internet for maximum security and savings

​Base Home System, $360 or $15 per month for 24 months​

Xfinity Home app

1 touchscreen controller

Feel secure with 3 window and door sensors

Avoid annoying false alarms with their pet motion sensor

Xfinity Home Security signage

​Complete Home System, $480 or $20 per month for 24 months​

All of the features of the Base Home System

5 door and window sensors for complete confidence

Wireless keypad offers convenience

HD Indoor/Outdoor security camera included

​Ultimate Home System,​ ​$600 or $25 per month for 24 months​

All of the features of the Complete Home System

10 door and window sensors create a fortress

2 HD indoor/outdoor security cameras included

Ring Floodlight

The Ring Floodlight is a hard-wired outdoor camera with exciting 3D Motion Detection technology. It allows you to see at new distances and angles, making your home even more secure. Ring Floodlight has some exceptional features if you live in a residential neighborhood with a smaller property area to secure.

You can even manage your complete Ring home security system from your mobile device for the ultimate safety. Another feature that owners appreciate is dual-band Wi-Fi. Ring Floodlight is powered by your Wi-Fi, so it's essential to have two bands available if there are network issues. With so many user-friendly features, we had to include Ring Floodlight on this list.

​Price:​ ​Begins at $249​

​Outstanding Features:​

Reliable 1080p camera with HDR

No need for Smart Hubs. Your mobile device is your command center

Don't miss a movement with Ring Floodlights's color night vision

See the big picture with Birds Eye View vertical motion range

Get answers quickly with the noise filtering 2-way talk feature

Built-in 110dB siren and floodlights protect loudly and brightly

Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures power to the camera

DIY installation is easy to understand and takes little time

Easily connect your Ring Floodlight to your existing Ring network

​Basic Plan, $3 per month or $30 per year​

Provides video recording for one device

Look back through 60 days of footage if you need to

Video saving and sharing features to keep your entire family safe

Snapshot Capture takes a clear picture of anyone approaching your home

Real-time notifications for immediate action

​Plus Plan, $10 per month or $100 per year​

All of the features of the Basic Plan

Records video on all devices on your network

Extended warranty on equipment ensures peace of mind

10% discount on select Ring and Amazon products

​Pro Plan, $20 per month or $200 per year​

All of the features of the Plus Plan

Rest easy with 24/7 professional monitoring

Alexa Guard Plus allows instant contact with a trained agent

24/7 Backup Internet in case your network goes down

Digital Security by eero Secure6 protects all of your devices and network

Arlo Pro 4 Camera

One of the most remarkable things about Arlo's products is the Advance Object Detection features. This AI-based technology allows you to set detection features, so you get alerted and see a live video when your settings are activated. Some options for detection are when you get a package, a car or person advances towards your property, or even when a lowly squirrel is hiding its winter treasures. Even better, when your cameras hear a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, it immediately notifies you as well. With the Arlo Pro 4 camera, you are in control, even when away from home.

​Price:​ ​Begins at $199​

​Outstanding Features:​

Enjoy crisp details with the 2K video with HDR.

Connect to AppleHome, Google Assistant, or Samsung through your Wi-Fi network

Have peace of mind with the built-in siren. You can even trigger it remotely

Creates a 160-degree field of view, potentially saving you money on fewer cameras

The spotlight housed in the Arlo Pro 4 Camera provides maximum security at night

See what you need to with color night vision

Avoid installation hassles with its magnetic base and wire-free design

Cloud storage fees are $2.99 per month for one camera and $9.99 per month for up to 5 cameras

Vector Outdoor Security Camera

Vector Security has been around for 50 years, offering high-quality security products, professional installation, 24/7 monitoring, and impressive customer service. The company is known for its tech-savvy equipment and packages that allow you to create your ideal smart home. Vector is currently only available in the Eastern United States, so be sure to check to make sure it's available in your state.

The weatherproof and dustproof design holds up well against the elements. It performs exceptionally well in low light conditions, a unique feature for outdoor security cameras. It also has color and night vision, motion detection, and video surveillance. Vector Security offers a few different packages that affect your benefits and costs. A stand-out feature is that the company doesn't make you buy its equipment, it'll be included in your package price.

​Price: Begins at $45.95/month, based on the desired package​

​Outstanding Features:​

24/7 professional monitoring of your property starting at $44.95 per month

No upfront equipment costs make it easy to get started

Mobile app for the system for when you're not home

Touchscreen wireless control panel puts you in charge of your Smart Hub

88-degree field of view offers substantial coverage

Infrared night vision range up to 40 feet keeps intruders away

Never miss a thing with two-way audio

Enjoy a No False Alarm Guarantee

​Essential package, $45.95 per month​

24/7 professional monitoring

Expert installation

Touchscreen wireless control panel is convenient

3 motion sensors for your doors and windows provide detection

Yard signs and window decals ward off threats

SecurityCare Plus extended warranty plan gives you peace of mind

Motion detector won't miss a thing

​Home Automation Package, $59.95 per month with a one-time $99 fee​

All of the features of the Essential Package

Video surveillance for real-time conditions

Indoor security camera with 1080p HD video for extra coverage

Two-way audio lets you be there when you need to be

Cloud storage included in the monthly fee

​Connected Home Package, $65.95 per month, with a one-time $149 fee​

All of the features of the Essential and Home Automation packages

Smart thermostat remotely controls your home's temperature

Smart light bulbs offer security when you're away from home

Smart door locks so you're never left wondering if the door is secured

Live video streaming lets you relax

What should I be spending on my outdoor security camera?

Are you still wondering how much you'll be spending to secure your home? That'll depend on what you value most. Suppose easy installation and self-management appeal to you, and you don't need a lot of cloud storage. In that case, you'll probably spend between $100 and $275 per camera with no other costs. Something like the Arlo Pro 4 would be a perfect choice.

If you're serious about your home security and like the idea of it being constantly monitored for safety, you should think about one of these great outdoor security cameras. Each one offers unique and appealing features.

Most of these home security companies can customize packages and equipment for you. For this level of service, you can expect to pay between $300 and $600 for a full arsenal of gear. Monthly fees will be between $10 and $60 for the accompanying professional monitoring.

Taking control of your home and your family's safety is an admirable effort. You can also make it entertaining; After you get your security system set up, check out this cool DIY to make your own underground safety deposit box that we put together. Then enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing you've done all you can to protect you and yours.