Xfinity Home Security System Review (2022)

If you've ever had a home security system, you know the struggle; getting your family out of the house, setting the alarm, and dashing out the door before the countdown ends, hoping that you remembered to close all the windows. Thankfully, the Xfinity Home security system makes this process quick and painless. From the mobile app, you can see if a door or window is open, a light is on, or which motion sensors are triggered. For even more convenience, you can arm or disarm your system from the comfort of your car — or anywhere else, really. Forget to adjust your thermostat before you left? Change the temp through the Xfinity app anywhere, and even automate specific actions like setting the lights to turn on when you unlock the front door or scheduling your coffeemaker to turn on when you wake up.

Since the early '80s, Xfinity has worked hard to simplify lifestyles and create happy customers. And in 2012, the company stepped into home security. In the beginning, the Xfinity Home security system wasn't the best option available. Still, over time, it's grown to be an impressively reliable, convenient, and easy choice for people looking to protect their homes and families. You can even have your cable TV, internet, and home security conveniently bundled into one service (and save money thanks to bundling deals).

While you don't need Xfinity TV or internet service to get the Xfinity Home security system, the home stations are designed to work with the company's WiFi — in other words, there are benefits to bundling with Xfinity's internet service. For example, the xFi gateway's security protection for your network extends to devices connected to it, including cameras. It even has an option to pause connections to devices (so you can limit screen time for the kids), and it can be used to blackout your cameras for some privacy. Plus, if you change your Wi-Fi password, it'll automatically update your Xfinity Home security equipment too. Finally, if you have Xfinity cable TV, you can watch live and recorded video feeds on your TV and control your security system with the Xfinity remote (which has voice controls built right in). So if you're looking for the ultimate convenience of having all your home technology connected under one company, Xfinity is a fantastic choice.

How Much is Xfinity Home Security?

Xfinity home security offers two equipment packages depending on your needs, and installation starts at $99.99 depending on your location and equipment. If you choose to buy the equipment outright, you won't need a service contract to use your home security system. But if you decide to roll the equipment cost into your monthly subscription, it offers the option for 24 monthly payments.

Package Options Base Home Station Complete Home System Ultimate Home System $15/mo for 24 months, or a one-time payment of $360. Xfinity Home app, simple home control

1 touchscreen controller

3 door/window sensors

1 pet-friendly motion sensor*

Battery + cellular system backup

Xfinity Home Security yard sign

Great for smaller homes with 1-2 entrances $20/mo for 24 months, or a one-time payment of $480. Xfinity Home app, simple home control

1 touchscreen controller

5 door/window sensors

1 pet-friendly motion sensor*

1 wireless keypad

1 HD indoor/outdoor Xfinity Camera

Battery + cellular system backup

Xfinity Home Security yard sign

For homes with multiple doors or windows $25/mo for 24 months, or a one-time payment of $600. Xfinity Home app, simple home control

1 touchscreen controller

10 door/window sensors

1 pet-friendly motion sensor*

1 wireless keypad

2 HD indoor/outdoor Xfinity Cameras

Battery + cellular system backup

Xfinity Home Security yard sign

More complete protection for larger homes

Tip If you choose to cancel the service before the contract ends, you might run into some hefty termination fees. The easiest way to determine the early cancellation fee is to multiply the months left in your contract by $10. For example, if you have seven months left in your contract, your cancellation fee will be about $70. If you have 16 months left in your contract, the cancellation fee will be $160.

Xfinity Home Security Service Plans

There are three home security service plans available, and each offers something a little different. For just $10/month, you can self-monitor your system. You'll be able to access live feeds from your cameras whenever you'd like, get 24/7 video recording (for up to six cameras), and get instant notifications from the Xfinity app whenever it detects motion around your home.

If you're looking for professional monitoring, you can get this in both the Home Security Plan and Home Security Plus Plan. The main difference between these two plans is recorded and live video availability. The Home Security Plan costs $30/month (including a $10 discount for autopay and paperless billing). However, it only includes motion-activated video recording, and you won't be able to view live video feeds. The Home Security Plus Plan is $40 (including the $10 discount) and adds 24/7 continuous video recording for seven days and live video feeds for ultimate security.

There's no long-term contract required, and you can cancel or change your subscription whenever you'd like. Regardless of your plan, you'll also have access to smart home integrations to make life easy and convenient.

Xfinity Professional Monitoring

Xfinity is one of the best when it comes to professional monitoring. Over the years, the company has protected over one million people, and you can't beat the peace of mind and security that comes with it.

Pro Protection Pro Protection Plus Authorities dispatched in the event of a security or smoke alarm Yes Yes Assign rules for real-time alerts important to you (doors/windows open) Yes Yes Cellular + battery backup for power outages Yes Yes Control on your TV with the Xfinity Voice Remote Yes Yes No term contract required Yes Yes 1 week of uninterrupted recorded video and motion clips in storage for review No Yes Easily search footage by people, car, or pet activity to find moments fast No Yes

Xfinity Home Security Equipment

Xfinity works hard to give you everything you need to keep your home and loved ones safe and secure. You'll have everything you need to build the perfect home security system. Xfinity has your back, no matter what problems or situations your home might experience. You'll always know what's going on.

Xfinity Home equipment comes with a lifetime warranty as long as you're an Xfinity customer. When you purchase the equipment, you even have a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case you change your mind.

Xfinity Home Security Professional Installation

Xfinity provides professional installation for its cameras and equipment, starting at $99.99. Once you decide what equipment you want to install in your home, an Xfinity technician will provide a personal assessment and even give you a tutorial on how to use your system.

In addition, the company offers guaranteed two-hour appointment windows — even on nights and weekends — so no matter what your schedule looks like, you'll be able to choose the most convenient time for you. You'll be able to take your time, ask any questions you may have, and get personalized info on what other components you may want to buy in the future. You'll feel safe knowing your system has Xfinity's stamp of approval from a trained professional, and you'll feel prepared for whatever the future may hold.

Xfinity Smart Home Automation

With this company, the sky's the limit for home automation. If you choose to bundle with Xfinity's other services like cable TV and internet, you'll be able to extend your gateway's security protection to your cameras and sensors. You can pause devices on the network (like your cameras) for some privacy and use the voice commands on your Xfinity TV remote to pull up live feeds or recordings that you can watch from the comfort of your couch. Want to control your thermostat from the Xfinity app? Use the Zen thermostat to give you complete control no matter where you are. And if you're looking for automated lights or devices, give the Xfinity outlet controller a try.

Xfinity is also partnered with several different companies to help give you all of the smart home automation you want and need. For example, you can get smart lighting with Lutron Caseta and Philips Hue, other smart thermostats from Ecobee and Cor, smart locks from August and Kwikset, and even a smart garage door opener from Chamberlain. View a complete list of all compatible smart home devices here. When you're ready, you can access each of your devices from the Xfinity app for the ultimate smart home experience. You can even set specific automation — called scenes — to automate tasks like turning on your lights first thing in the morning or when you unlock the front door. The best part? Home automation comes free with your Xfinity Home equipment.

However, other smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant won't work for voice control. So instead, if you have Xfinity TV, you can use its voice-controlled remote to give your home verbal commands. Then, when you're ready to arm or disarm the system, you can use the touch-screen controller, keypad, Xfinity app, voice remote control, or keychain remote.

Is Xfinity Right for Me?

Overall, Xfinity is an incredible choice for someone looking to bundle their services with one company or use seamless smart home automation. The company has an incredible line of devices and compatible automation to give you everything you need to secure your home and protect your family. With the peace of mind that comes with 24/7 monitoring, instant phone notifications, and live feeds from your cameras, Xfinity is an excellent option for just about anyone.

Costs for the equipment and subscriptions are average compared to the competition. Still, with options to bundle and save on cable TV, internet, and your security system (and seamless integration between them all), it's hard to beat the convenience and ease that Xfinity provides. At the end of the day, your home and loved ones will be safe and secure, and you can rest easy knowing that you're in good hands.