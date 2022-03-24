Ring Stick Up Cam Review 2022

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a versatile, battery-powered security camera that you can put almost anywhere. The security cam works both indoors and outdoors, records motion-triggered video, and stores it all in the cloud. With this Ring cam sized slightly smaller than a soda can, it's perfect for bookshelves, under awnings, or over cribs. So if you're looking for something to hold service providers or nannies a bit more honest, keep an eye on your pets, or simply watch your home while you're away, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is an excellent choice.

In a nutshell, the Ring Stick Up Cam comes with three power options. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery uses a quick-release battery pack. If you'd prefer a wired version, the Stick Up Cam Plug-In needs to be — you guessed it — plugged into a standard outlet. If you're planning on placing your camera outside, you even have an option for the Stick Up Cam Solar, which comes with a solar panel to keep it charged. With both the Battery and Plug-In options for $100 (or $149 for the solar option), it's an excellent choice for added security that you can place almost anywhere. In this Ring Stick Up Cam review, we'll cover everything you need to know about the camera itself, what comes with it, and whether or not it's the right security camera for you and your home.

Pros and Cons of the Ring Stick Up Cam

What we like

Easy to install

Completely wire-free

Works with Amazon Alexa

Crystal-clear 1080p HD video

Built-in siren

Weather-resistant for indoor/outdoor use

Works without a monthly subscription

Customizable alerts and motion zones

What we don't like

Cloud storage requires a monthly subscription

Limited interaction with other smart home automation (like Google Assistant)

What’s in the Ring Stick Up Cam Box?

Ring Stick Up Cam

Instructions

Ring window sticker

Stick Up Cam battery

Battery charging cable

Screws and Wall Anchors

Ring Stick Up Cam Design and Features

Design

The Ring Stick Up Cam is available in battery-powered and plug-in versions for $100 and a solar-charging version for $149. Just four inches tall, it's the perfect size to place almost anywhere — in plain view for added security and theft-deterrent, or discreetly placed in a bookshelf to easily keep an eye on contractors, nannies, or pet-sitters while you're away. And with a weather-resistant design, it's perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

The Stick Up Cam Battery's wire-free design means you can move it wherever and whenever you'd like. Place it on flat surfaces like entry tables, or mount it to the living room or garage wall for a more permanent solution. With the Ring Stick Up Cam, you'll always be connected to your home and have peace of mind knowing it's securely protected.

Features

Although Ring isn't quite as tech-savvy as its rival, the slightly more expensive Nest Cams, when it comes to instant alerts, The Ring Stick Up Cam has your back when it matters most. Within just a few seconds, you'll be able to view motion-triggered video clips and even live video streaming from your mobile device, no matter where you are. You can set or disable the ring alarm, adjust the motion-detection sensitivity and even download video clips to save them for later — which can come in handy for catching perps or landing yourself on a viral TikTok video.

If you have another Ring device, you can connect select devices to your Stick Up Cam Battery to easily control them from the Ring app. You'll have access to two-way talk, crystal-clear 1080p HD video, night vision, and can watch a time-lapse of your video history to get a quick overview of the day or week. Within the app, you even have a 'Neighbors' section that lets you report things like crimes, lost pets, or car thieves in the area. You'll be able to see alerts in the neighborhood for everything from porch pirates to wild animals like coyotes or mountain lions.

Overall, the most impressive feature the Ring Stick Up Cam offers is the ability to create custom motion settings and alerts. Unlike most other indoor cams, the Stick Up Cam features the ability to choose what time of day to receive alerts. For example, if your Ring cam is in a high-traffic area like the hallway or living room, you probably won't want constant alerts letting you know you walked down the hallway. Inside the Ring app, you can customize times of day to send alerts — allowing you to get notifications while you're at work and turn them off in the evenings when you know you'll be home. You can also set up 'zones' to focus on or avoid inside the camera's field of view. For example, with a security cam mounted in the hallway, you can choose to ignore areas like the bathroom door for the sake of late-night trips or focus on the front door or window instead of the living room couch.

Compare Ring Camera Models

​Ring Camera​ ​Price​ ​Power Source​ ​Field of View​ ​Indoor/Outdoor​ Stick Up Cam $99.99+ Battery, Wired, or Solar 110 degrees Both Indoor Cam $59.99 Wired 140 degrees Indoor Spotlight Cam $199.99+ Battery, Wired, or Solar 140 degrees Outdoor Floodlight Cam $179.99+ Wired 140 degrees Outdoor Doorbell Cam $59.99 Battery or Wired 155 degrees Outdoor

The family of Ring security cameras all share similar features. Each has motion detection, night vision, incredible video quality with local storage, and can be controlled within the Ring app. In addition, the Ring Protect Basic or Ring Protect Plus plans can be used with any camera — giving you the ability to record and store video feeds in the cloud. However, when choosing which Ring cam is best for you, the trick is knowing what you want the camera to do.

The Ring Stick Up Cam is the only Ring camera that works for both indoor and outdoor use. All other Ring cameras are outdoor security cameras only. For example, if you get package deliveries often and want to keep an eye on your front porch, consider the Ring Video Doorbells with two-way talk. If you're looking for something to light up your backyard and deter unwelcome visitors, the Ring Spotlight Cam and Ring Floodlight are outdoor cameras with bright lights and night-vision to protect your home. With nine different Ring cameras available, you're sure to find one (or several) that meet your needs and work for your home.

Ring Setup and Installation

Ring Stick Up Cam DIY installation starts with the Ring app. You'll need to create a Ring account and get the app set up before your camera will work. The app will guide you through most of the setup process (including adding your camera to the WiFi network), while the printed instructions included in your package will show you how to use the Stick Up Cam Battery and mount it to the wall. Within the app, you'll be able to enable two-factor authentication, set custom alerts and notifications, and access the device health section so you can check your device health at any time.

If you're eager to see your new Stick Up Cam in action, we recommend charging the quick-release battery pack while you get the app set up. Once you have the cam battery charged, it can last up to 60 days. Like any device, the Stick Up Cam battery life depends on how many features and settings you have running at a time. Frequency of motion alerts, video clip length, and watching live video feeds can drain your battery power faster, making a full charge last closer to 3-4 weeks.

In your Ring Stick Up Cam box, you'll find all the mounting screws and anchors to secure your camera to a wall, railing, or shelf. The printed instructions will walk you through how to mount your new security cam, and the process is relatively simple. If you aren't ready to mount your Stick Up Cam just yet, you can choose to simply set it on a flat surface so you can move it around as you please. Leaving your camera in a temporary spot is a great way to test out several locations before choosing a permanent place. As your needs and wants change, your camera location can change with them.

Ring Smart Home Compatibility

Since Amazon owns Ring, it makes sense that Ring devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa devices. You'll be able to use smart home automation and allow your cameras and other Ring devices to work hands-free. With a simple "Alexa, show me the living room camera," you can pull up live feeds showing you the view of any Ring camera in your home. With the Echo Dot, you can get voice notifications for any alerts if you don't have your mobile device nearby.

The Ring Stick Up Cam works with other devices like Google Assistant, but only on a limited basis. However, for additional smart home integration, the Ring Stick Up Cam does work well with several third-party devices like smart locks, smart lighting, garage doors, thermostats, and even smart speakers and TVs. Ring's versatility with smart home automation plays a huge role in why these wireless security cameras are so popular. The company is constantly coming out with new and improved tech to give you the best experience.

Final Thoughts

Ring prides itself on making home security affordable for almost anyone. This $100 security camera ranks high in value and performance, making it a great value at a reasonable price. You'll be able to set 'zones' for custom alerts and adjust motion sensitivity, have access to two-way audio and live video feeds, and get peace of mind knowing your home is protected. However, it still trails behind some of the competition with advanced features like facial recognition, and there are cheaper options available if you simply want an indoor camera for casual security. But if you're looking to keep your home and loved ones safe with a home security cam designed to do it all, the Ring Stick Up Cam is an excellent choice.