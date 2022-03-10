Ring Doorbells Compared: Which Ring Video Doorbell is Best?

Gone are the days of wondering who's at the front door when the doorbell rings. Nowadays, you can simply install a Ring doorbell camera to have a constant watch over everything happening outside of your front door (or back door, or anywhere else you might use wireless video doorbells). While the Ring Video Doorbell was the first device to debut, the lineup now features a suite of innovative home security cameras that allow you to safeguard just about any area you can think of on your property.

Indoor cameras can help you keep an eye on the kids or your pets, while outdoor cams make it easy to spot any unwanted activity in your backyard, near the garage, or any other exterior area. Ring also has home alarm systems; these easy-to-install DIY security kits provide more comprehensive, whole-home coverage for your peace of mind.

That being said, there are several doorbell options within the Ring family to choose from. Each has different features that you'll want to consider when picking the right Ring video doorbell.

What Model is the Best Ring Video Doorbell?

Best Ring Video Doorbell Cameras

Best Overall: Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 brings some major improvements to the doorbell video category. What's most notable is color Pre-Roll — a new feature that gives you color video previews before your motion alerts even go off, which translates to up to four extra seconds of video. The camera is also equipped with enhanced dual-band WiFi, a removable battery pack, and interchangeable faceplates for personalization. This is in addition to more standard features of newer Ring cameras like HD night vision, two-way talk, and quick replies when you can't make it to the door. Being that the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is so feature-rich and comes in under $200, it's hard to find any cons. This camera knows how to provide you with the best bang for your buck.

Best for Basics: Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release)

Even at a few years old, the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) can still hold its own in the world of wireless home security (or hardwired should you choose to install over your existing doorbell). You get the basics with this camera, and sometimes that's all you need. Two-way talk, live video, quick replies, custom motion detection settings, and 1080p HD video are the main features of the revamped device. The previous iteration had 720p HD and did not include the "near" motion zone. Now, the lack of premium features can be seen as a con depending on what you're looking for. You won't get the best WiFi connectivity possible, built-in Alexa greetings, or changeable accessories; but at $100, the Ring Video Doorbell is the most affordable model and gets the job done.

Best Wired Doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

When you do Ring video doorbell comparison, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the second-most expensive on our list. However, this Ring video doorbell really shines when it comes to all of its bells and whistles. The hardwired camera is currently the only device in the lineup with head-to-toe 1536p HD+ video, two-way talk with Audio+ for improved audio quality, and 3D motion detection with bird's eye view. The only downside is that you don't get a removable, rechargeable battery option with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, you'll have to install the camera over your existing doorbell. But if you are looking for one of the best-wired video doorbells with the latest features, this is absolutely it!

Best for Enhanced Security: Ring Video Doorbell 3

We like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 because it delivers just about everything that our best overall Ring Video Doorbell 4 delivers, for about $20 cheaper. The main difference between the two is that the Ring Video Doorbell 3 doesn't include the color Pre-Roll feature. Aside from that, it has all the same advanced motion detection settings and quick reply options. The improved WiFi for increased stability and custom motion zones are why the rechargeable battery-operated wireless Ring video doorbell is rated best for enhanced security. If you want a ton of features but want to save a few dollars, buying this camera at the $180 price point makes sense.

Best Smart Doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Not to tell our age, but Smart House was one of our favorite Disney movies. The Ring Video Doorbell Elite would have fit right in, pairing seamlessly with all of your mobile devices and tablets with instant alerts. You can also hear and speak to outsiders via certain Alexa devices in your home. This hardwired camera is a bit different from other Ring doorbells because it's powered with an ethernet connection (in conjunction with your WiFi) for the most secure connection. It also requires professional installation in most cases versus the quick DIY of other hardwired Ring doorbell cameras that require you to handle existing doorbell wires.

While that might not be ideal for some, you can still look forward to 1080p HD video, quick replies, infrared night vision, and customizable motion zones. The faceplates in pearl white, satin nickel, satin black, and Venetian are also a nice touch for those who appreciate aesthetics. If you've been considering a self-monitored home security system, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is a great pick for your kit.

How do Ring’s Video Doorbells Compare to Others?

There's no question that Ring's video doorbells are some of the most popular in the market. None of the devices are missing key features, like two-way audio and HD video. The Amazon brand is also top-tier when it comes to the Ring app and overall smart home integrations. All you have to say is "Alexa, show [device name]" and you can view live activity from your compatible Echo or Fire TV device.

Ring also has its Ring Protect subscription plan that gives users more options when it comes to saving and reviewing video activity. Starting at $3/month, it's cheaper than leading competitors like Nest which start at $6/month. Arlo plans, however, are comparable starting at $2.99/month.

Ring video doorbells are the most competitive when it comes to the actual prices of devices. Arlo doorbell cameras start at about $150 while Nest's start at $180. You can get the second iteration of the Ring Video Doorbell for $100 with the basics you need.

Feature-wise, these brands are slightly more advanced than some of the Ring video doorbells. For instance, Nest offers continuous video recording and 24/7 streaming with their subscription plans. Smart detection for deciphering packages from people is only capable on the Video Doorbell (for 2020 Release) and Video Doorbell Pro 2, while standard with Arlo and Nest.

What Features do Ring Video Doorbells Have?

We've sorted which Ring doorbell cameras are best for different preferences, but there are some features you will find across the board. No matter what device you pick it will have wireless connectivity as Ring is meant to be a wireless home security option. You can also count on motion sensors for detection and alerts that go straight to your phone so you never miss anything. You always have the option of watching via a live feed from the Ring app, or you can opt to review saved footage with a Ring Protect subscription. Lastly, every Ring video doorbell camera makes it easy to see, hear, and talk to visitors without needing to open the door.

​Features​

WiFi connectivity

Live video feed

HD video with night vision

Two-way audio

Alexa-device compatible

Motion detection

How to Install a Ring Video Doorbell?

One of the main selling points of Ring security cameras is that they are easy to install yourself — with a couple of exceptions that we'll cover. With the battery-powered Ring doorbell cameras, you simply pop in the battery, download the Ring App to configure your settings, and then securely mount the device to your front door with the screws that come in the box. The only extra tool you may need is a drill.

If you are replacing your existing doorbell wiring with a hardwired camera like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, your installation steps will start with turning off the power supply at the breaker. From there, disconnecting your old doorbell and mounting your shiny new Ring video doorbell is simple.

The Video Doorbell Elite is the only device where professional help is suggested. According to Ring, this is a professional-grade camera and a more advanced skill set is necessary. The installation box does come with an ethernet cable, power adapter, and Elite Power Kit to get your video doorbell wired.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to love when it comes to the Ring family of video doorbells. First and foremost, there's a Ring video doorbell camera for everyone. This is reflected in the variety of features and the wide range of price points. The least expensive doorbell on our list is the $100 Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) and it still has all of the core features that you need from a home security camera.

You also have choices when it comes to power supply, opting for a battery or hardwired connection. You get WiFi network connectivity no matter the setup of your smart video doorbell, plus enhanced connectivity with certain devices. Ring Protect plans add even more coverage and security. The only thing we don't like is that with Ring doorbells there is not yet an option for 24/7 recorded video across the clock. However, this is a feature that comes standard with home security systems that are meant for more comprehensive monitoring.

If you want to see what is happening at your door, all of the Ring doorbell options deliver — you just have to decide your favorite model!