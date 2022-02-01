Best Indoor Security Cameras (2022): The Top 6 Indoor Camera Models

Indoor security cameras offer a ton of benefits, but the biggest is the ability to monitor your home from anywhere at anytime. Indoor security cameras can range from $30 to $200 and can be used by themselves or often as part of a larger security system. Similar to outdoor security cameras, common features include motion detection, two-way audio, video storage, night vision, and facial recognition.

Whether it's the new puppy you're worried will ruin your furniture or just extra security to ensure the safety of your home, there's likely an indoor security camera for you. We've put together a list of the best indoor home security cameras of 2022 with detailed features so you can find the best fit for your home.

6 Best Indoor Security Cameras

The Arlo Essential Indoor Security camera is rated our best overall indoor camera. It costs about $100 and has most of the top features you'll need in a security camera. The Arlo Essential comes with 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way noise cancelling audio, and smart motion detection that can determine the difference between intruders and deliveries. It also offers privacy lenses to keep certain moments to yourself.

You also get the Arlo Secure professional monitoring plan for 3-months free to ensure your home has the top security. After its simple setup and connection to the home WiFi, you'll get real-time video from your smart phone with dispatch emergency assistance just a click away.

The Wyze Cam v3 is another great indoor security camera option and comes with a price tag of only $36. First time purchases come with a one month free trial of the Cam Plus subscription which gives you added features like longer video recordings to your local device or cloud. This camera can be used indoors or outdoors and offers two-way audio, motion detection, 1080p video with night vision, custom alerts for CO or smoke alarms, and a built in siren. The Wyze Cam v3 also provides local video storage as well as free cloud storage for 12-second motion and sound video clips.

As for smart home compatibility, the Wyze Cam v3 can integrate with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant but not Apple HomeKit. Wyze also has solid options for additional features, but most come at an added subscription cost.

The Blink Indoor camera is a great middle of the pack option that comes at a fairly affordable price of $80 and has the main features most people need in an indoor camera. This battery-operated camera has a two-year battery lifespan and is easily interchangeable with two AA lithium batteries. The Blink Indoor camera comes with two-way audio, custom motion alerts, 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, and temperature monitoring. The camera is easy to setup and all first-time purchases come with a 30-day free trial to the Blink Subscription Plan for automatic video recording when motion is detected.

You can integrate the Blink Indoor camera with Amazon Alexa, but Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit users won't be able to. You'll also need to connect the camera to a hub that keeps it connected to WiFi.

The SimpliCam security camera costs $100 and has an extremely simple setup: just unbox it, plug it in, download the app, and connect to WiFi. You can record anytime at the push of a button and have 30-day video storage with a plan. The camera comes with a 120-degree field of vision, night vision, and stainless steel privacy shutters. You can also get instant notifications when unusual motion or activity is caught on cam. One of the benefits of the SimpliCam is that you get a 60-day money back guarantee with a three-year limited warranty.

The SimpliCam has pretty basic motion detection and doesn't offer person detection or facial recognition. It also comes with 720p HD resolution which is slightly lower than the 1080p quality that some others offer. There also is a lack in smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. However, the SimpliCam is a great option for users with other SimpliSafe equipment or if you are in need of a camera with privacy shutters.

The Ring Indoor Camera is small, simple, and reliable. It's also affordable with a price tag of just $60 and 30-day free trial to the Ring Protect monitoring plan. With 1080p HD video, two-way audio, motion detection, smart home integration, and color night vision the Ring Indoor Camera is a solid camera option. It also comes with an adjustable stand for easy mounting and a 6.5ft power supply cable and one year warranty.

The Ring Indoor Camera comes with basic detection and doesn't offer smart person detection. It also doesn't offer free cloud storage, although it is very inexpensive to add on as a subscription. The Ring Indoor Camera has a narrow field of motion at 115 degrees, but for smaller rooms or living areas it provides plenty of visibility.

Tip After your free 30 day trial with Ring, you can subscribe to Ring Protect Basic for only $3.00 per month or Ring Protect Plus for $10.00 per month.

The Cove Indoor Camera comes with a long list of capabilities at a price of $100. While it doesn't have weatherproof capabilities, it offers smart detection that uses artificial intelligence to detect differences in noises for less notifications. The Cove Indoor Camera has 1080p HD video, 110-degree field of vision, two-way audio, enhanced night vision, and 7 days of unlimited recordings saved to the cloud with optional added storage through a MicroSD card.

The Cove Indoor camera seems to be better suited for someone who is looking into (or already has) a full Cove security system. However, there are enough features like the smart detection that make it a great standalone option.

Professional vs DIY Installation

These days, there's a tutorial video for everything. Of course, there are helpful DIY tutorials on how to install an indoor home security camera all on your own. Easily mount and secure your camera where you choose with detailed instructions and step-by-step videos to ensure proper installation. A DIY indoor security camera installation should be a breeze as long as you use the equipment and instructions included in your package.

If you're not confidently handy, you can opt to get someone else to help you install your indoor cameras. Most security system companies will give you the option to have your camera professionally installed. This way, you won't have to worry about whether or not your camera will work properly at the perfect angle for easy viewing. You'll also be able to test out your camera while the professional installer is still in your home just in case anything needs to be tweaked or if you have questions. Security companies may adjust your bill so your installation is added in payments to your monthly bill. It really all depends on which security camera you pick and their standard means of payment.

Luckily for you, our list mostly includes easy installation instructions and/or videos that will help you install your cameras by yourself.

Tip Most cameras come with a steady base to stand on if you want to place it on a safe shelf, mantle, or counter for easy setup.

How Many Cameras Do You Need For Home Security?

The recommended number of indoor security cameras depends on the level of security you want and the size of your house. For example, if you're looking for an indoor security camera to make sure Fido doesn't chew anything up when you're not around, you'll probably want one or two cameras to span the areas of your home your pet has access to.

If your goal is to monitor your home to make sure there aren't any disturbances or burglars lurking about, then you might want to check out an indoor security system with multiple cameras and motion sensors. You'll be able to feel at ease with features like locking your doors through mobile apps. Being able to get the clearest night vision in color for your videos is a huge bonus to ensure there are no hard-to-see, grainy images, but clear, spot-on images that sure can incriminate intruders.

Are Indoor Security Cameras Worth it?

Because of the peace of mind an indoor security camera provides you, we find it worth it for most homeowners. With motion detection options, silent alarms, or loud sounding alarms, you'll be able to scare away any potential intruders. Some security systems even have the option to call local law enforcement if your security code isn't applied in time, letting them know when burglars get inside. You'll get a better night's rest whenever you're home because you'll finally be able to soundly sleep with the knowledge that you, your loved ones, and your prized possessions are safely protected.