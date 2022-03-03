Best Solar-Powered Security Cameras of 2022

Solar-powered security cameras are a great option for your home and budget in 2022. In the past, solar-powered equipment carried a ridiculously high price point that drove off consumers. Fortunately now, solar-powered tech is continuing to grow and become more accessible. If you're designing your security system and looking for the perfect outdoor solar-powered security cameras to keep your property safe, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of great options to choose from.

These solar-powered security cameras offer easy installation, the ability to save you money on your monthly electric bill, and a friendlier environmental impact. All without sacrificing any power or dependability of a traditional security camera. Nowadays, you don't need to worry about the cost of keeping your family safe with solar-powered tech; the growing industry has become increasingly competitive cost-wise with traditional technology.

Top 5 Solar-Powered Security Cameras

Best Solar-Powered Security Cameras Compared

PROS CONS Accurate motion detection

1080p video quality

Free theft protection from Ring

Integrates well with Alexa

Can fit right into your current Ring system

Easy access from the Ring App Expensive

Required subscription for recording feed

Some users report issues with Wi-Fi connections

Ring is a popular name in the DIY home security space and for good reason. Affordable and reliable, this security system provides great equipment, smart home integration, and solar-powered security cameras.

The Stick Up Cam offers two-way audio that you can access from your mobile device, computer, or tablet from the Ring App and even works with Amazon's Alexa for voice control. You can actually integrate your solar camera easily into your complete Ring security system through the app, too. With the company's $3 monthly subscription, you also have access to the last 60 days of camera footage and can share videos and photos. You're able to completely customize your camera settings, like how acutely your solar camera detects motion and privacy settings, so you can focus on exactly what you want.

PROS CONS Affordable

Customizable

1080p video quality

Color night vision with spotlight on

PIR motion detection reduces the chances of false alarms

Alexa and Google Home compatible for voice control No motion-zones

Micro SD card not included

Does not support 24/7 recording

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro is an excellent solar-powered security camera option for its affordability, features, and free video storage option. The Argus 3 Pro comes with 6500K spotlights and a built-in siren to ward off intruders quickly. The camera also comes with two-way audio so you can speak to visitors or delivery people and it syncs up with the Reolink App which is for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Other great features include color night vision thanks to those built-in spotlights and free cloud storage that allows you to record and store video without any monthly subscription fee. The range of view on the camera is also pretty wide and adjustable, so you have a camera that can work for you however you need it.

PROS CONS 1080p video quality

Infrared night vision up to 66 feet

Multiple users allowed on the app

Customizable motion sensitivity

120-degree field of view

Noise cancellation feature SD card not included

Motion sensor sensitivity issues

Zumiwall offers its solar-powered security camera with competitive features while still being one of the most affordable options on this list. While its motion sensor and motion detection are a bit more limited than other security cameras, it makes up for it with its wide night vision range so you can check remote areas during the night.

Zumiwall's battery life is impressive and reports being able to last for 3-6 months after charging in sunny weather. It's a nice feature for those of you who deal with long winters or overcast days and might need the rechargeable battery to last a bit longer. It comes with two-way audio, too, which gives you noise cancellation so you won't hear interfering sounds from the camera, either.

PROS CONS HD day and night vision

Easy access from the Blink Home Monitor app

Customizable motion zones

Amazon Alexa compatible Doesn’t support 24/7 recording

No noise cancellation

Membership required to record

Blink's outdoor security camera + solar panel charging mount offer great quality video straight to your cell phone through the Blink App. If you want to save video locally from your Blink cameras (up to ten cameras at once), you can connect to the Blink Sync Module 2 (sold separately) or use SD card storage. Or, you can pay for a monthly subscription for cloud storage.

With this security camera, you can customize app sensitivity so it will only detect motion within a certain range. If you choose to subscribe to Blink's plans, you'll benefit from the photo capture feature: while the system is armed, the camera will take hourly photos, then convert these images into a brief snapshot available in your Blink app for viewing. While there are other security cameras with more bells and whistles, this is a great solar-powered camera if you want the essentials like two-way audio, good image resolution, app accessibility, and Alexa voice control.

PROS CONS Great value for the price

Accurate motion detection

Starlight night vision

2K HD video quality

Smart person detection & PIR motion detection reduces chances of false alarms Micro SD card not included

Users recommend keeping it out of the rain if possible

Phone app connection issues reported

The Reolink Argus PT with a solar panel is an outdoor security camera suitable for conditions from 14 degrees to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. With two-way audio and HD video quality, you'll feel ultra-secure in your choice with this small but mighty solar security camera. It's able to turn 355 degrees horizontally and 140 degrees vertically, giving you a spectacularly wide range of vision and the starlight night vision has the ability to see up to 33ft away, even in poor lighting. The security camera also pairs with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa so you can control it with simple voice commands.

You also can watch a time-lapse of the day to review the live feed your security camera picked up—perfect for getting a sense of everything that goes on while you're not home. The free Reolink App allows for eight users to simultaneously view the live feed on multiple devices, as well, so everyone in the household can stay up to date. We think it's a great choice overall with competitive features and great image quality.

Things to Consider When Purchasing a Solar-Powered Security Camera

Weatherproofing

Weatherproof rating is ranked using IP (Ingress Protection) and provides an idea of the durability of security cameras against the elements like dust and water. If you'd like to increase the amount of weatherproofing on your outdoor security camera, there are plenty of DIY tips for weatherproofing your equipment, just be sure to not interfere with your system in any way that could cause lasting damage.

Water and Dust Industry Standards

The rankings start at IPX0 (zero water protection) and goes to IPX7 (the security camera can handle 30 minutes of submersion in up to one meter of water). Dust ratings follow the same system, where the lowest rating of IPX0 means no dust protection and the highest rating of IPX6 means dust-proof.

In general, you'll see IP ratings displayed like "IP65" where "6" is the dust rating and "5" is the water rating. Be mindful to pick a security camera that's durable enough for the area you want to place it in!

Mounting Placement

Like we've said before, there are practical suggestions on the best places to equip your security cameras—like south-facing sides to your house so your solar-powered cameras benefit from direct sunlight. Remember: you have to provide your camera with peak sunlight hours if you want maximum efficiency. Make sure if your security camera doesn't come with a spotlight, that you avoid poor lighting that can interfere with night vision. Overcast and cloudy days aren't a huge deal, especially since many cameras will come with a built-in rechargeable battery you can rely on, but in general, it's best to have your system somewhere it can absorb direct sunlight for (ideally) six hours a day.

Tip It’s important to keep bugs away from your security camera and solar panels. Go the natural route and use some citrus, eucalyptus, or lavender on the casing or use repellent to keep bugs off your new system. (Do NOT spray your lens with any of these and make sure your casing is at least waterproof before you cover any part of your system in anything!) Of course, regular cleaning also makes a world of difference in making sure your security camera stays in the best possible shape.

Final Thoughts

Many factors play into choosing the best solar-powered security camera for your home. We're excited by all the innovation in the solar-power space and think these choices can give you the best value and security compared to other competitors on the market.

You won't compromise on power or security with these solar security cameras; with innovative night vision, low power consumption, and quick smart home and Wi-Fi connection, you'll find yourself well pleased with your solar security camera. If you're interested in keeping your family safe while still being environmentally conscious, solar-powered security cameras are a perfect option.