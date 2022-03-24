Best Ring Outdoor Security Cameras 2022

Home protection is important, so it's no surprise that families are making home security a priority. With the continued popularity of advanced surveillance technology, homeowners have a myriad of options to choose from. And Ring's outdoor cameras, including their famed video doorbell, are some of the best on the market.

Ring started with one key product: the Ring Video Doorbell. Once called DoorBot, the company appeared on Shark Tank, but didn't receive the deal or funding it had hoped for. But it didn't matter – the company was making something that people needed: a creative, intuitive way for homeowners to see exactly who (or what) appeared at the door.

Today, the brand continues to sell top-of-the-line outdoor cameras beyond just its beloved video doorbell including spotlight and floodlight cameras, and has evolved to include a security system manageable entirely from an app on your phone.

Whether you're in the market for a single outdoor camera, a video doorbell, or an entire home security system, Ring has got you covered. The company offers the right products to fit your budget and lifestyle that can be easily controlled by the Ring app and connected to all the smart technology in your home.

Ring Outdoor Cameras vs. Ring Indoor Cam

The Ring Indoor Cam is compact and can be easily set in any indoor space, complete with HD-quality video, motion-activated notifications, and two-way talk. Although the Ring indoor camera is water-resistant, it's not weather-resistant, therefore, it should only be used inside.

The outdoor cameras from Ring are more varied than the Ring Indoor Cam. With a number of spotlight and floodlight options created to keep all aspects of your property safe, Ring's outdoor cameras come with or without lights, armed with features like mobile detection, night vision, and sirens. The brand also has a large collection of video doorbells, including wired and battery-operated options that offer features like two-way talk and package/people alerts.

Ring also makes a Stick Up Cam, a wireless camera option that can be placed either outdoors or indoors for maximum versatility. The Ring Stick Up Cam is especially useful if you want varied placement options, with the ability to stick to a flat surface or be mounted. With options like the Stick Up Cam Plug-in (wired), the Stick Up Cam Solar, the Stick Up Cam Battery (wireless), or the Stick Up Cam Elite, you have a stickup cam to place pretty much anywhere you need it either indoors or out.

Pros and Cons of Ring's Outdoor Security Cameras

What we like

Several camera options apt for varying budgets

Easy integration with smart home devices such as Alexa

1080HD video quality and two-way talk

Night vision capabilities

What we don't like

Missing more advanced features like two-way video and facial recognition

Occasional delays in what camera records and receiving alerts

No built-in local storage, only Cloud storage

Top Ring Outdoor Camera Models

Best Overall: Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Who is the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro best for?

Our top pick for the best overall Ring outdoor camera, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is ideal for anyone who wants a more advanced camera and can afford the higher price tag. But the price is worth it, as the camera has additional features like 3D motion detection and bird's eye view to capture movement.

This camera is also apt for anyone wanting a wired, more permanent security system, complete with dual-band WiFi. Those with larger properties can buy packs that come with additional floodlight cameras to ensure each and every space is protected. Perfect for those that live in climates with inclement weather, this camera can withstand even the most intense snow and rain.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro Top Features

110dB siren

Ultrabright, 2000 lumens floodlights

3D Motion Detection and aerial bird's eye view up to 30 feet

Most Affordable: Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Who is the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus best for?

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a more affordable version of the Pro, best for those looking to keep outdoor areas secure without overspending. Although it doesn't have the Pro's bird's eye view or 3D motion detection, it does have motion detection, two-way talk, color night vision, and two LED floodlights.

The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus comes with two motion sensors: one for the floodlights and one for the camera, allowing you to customize your motion zones.

Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Top Features

105dB siren

Live video and two-way talk

Ultrabright, 2000 lumens floodlights

Best Wireless: Spotlight Cam Solar

Who is the Spotlight Cam Solar best for?

This particular camera uses a small solar panel and needs a few hours of sun to power it every day, though it does come with a rechargeable battery pack as a backup. It's best for anyone living in a sunny climate that's looking for a wireless security camera solution.

One of the Ring's most popular outdoor wireless cameras, the weather-resistant, sun-powered Spotlight Cam Solar offers users the option to customize motion sensors so they won't miss a beat – or at least a cat, a package delivery, or a possible intruder.

Spotlight Cam Solar Top Features

110dB siren

Two-way audio with noise cancellation

Wireless and solar-powered with backup battery

Best Wired: Spotlight Cam Wired

Who is the Spotlight Cam Wired best for?

Those looking for a wired camera should choose the Spotlight Cam Wired, which plugs into a typical power outlet. Best for those that don't have the time or energy to deal with recharging batteries, this tiny camera has a powerful light and advanced motion detection.

We love that if your WiFi connection drops, Amazon Sidewalk provides alerts until you're back on with full connectivity. Similar to the other Spotlight cameras, this one also has features like 1080HD video and night vision. Buying spotlights in a pack can save you money, too, if you need more than one.

Spotlight Cam Wired Top Features

It plugs in, which means you'll never deal with recharging a battery

110dB siren

140-degree field of vision to see it all

Don't forget that if you'd prefer a wireless spotlight option, there is a Spotlight Cam Battery option available. The Spotlight Cam Battery, as its name suggests, comes with a rechargeable battery.

Installing Your Ring Security Cameras

Ring makes it possible to install your outdoor cameras on your own, but they do offer professional installation services for Ring cameras and devices if you need some help getting your security system set up. Installation services start at $99.

However, the company makes DIY installation fairly simple. The outdoor security cameras come with all mounting, wires, wire nuts, and other installation parts, making the camera devices ready for installation right out of the box. Just note that the installation process for setting up your Ring device outside will depend on what type of security camera you purchase.

Ring's website provides manuals available for download for each camera, ensuring you have all the information you need to do it on your own. Ring also offers installation videos on its website complete with step-by-step visual instructions.

Like most light fixtures, both the Floodlight Pro and Plus cameras are permanently wired to an electrical receptacle with wire nuts (included) and mounted on the wall. Some require an outdoor junction box.

The installation might be simple if you're replacing an existing floodlight. But if you have to start from scratch or don't feel comfortable fiddling with wires while standing on a ladder, it's wise to hire an electrician. Always make sure to shut off the breaker before starting the installation.

The Spotlight Cam Solar provides a pretty straightforward, virtually wireless installation process for anyone who feels confident using a drill. The Security Camera Bundle comes with an adjustable and sturdy connector cord for easy camera hook-up to the solar panel.

Night Vision on Ring Outdoor Cameras

All of Ring's cameras offer night vision. That means whatever security camera you choose, the regular camera operation will switch off when the device thinks it's dark enough and the night vision will start, using infrared light to record video.

While night vision can be tricky at times, Ring does an impressive job of adapting to a range of changing conditions with all their cameras. And to step up the brand's night vision game, even more, Ring's Spotlight Cam Wired, Spotlight Cam Solar, Floodlight Cam Pro, and Floodlight Cam Plus all have color night vision.

Video Monitoring and Storage on Ring Outdoor Cameras

If you want the ability to view recordings at a later date, you'll need to subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan. Protect Plans start at $3 a month for the basic plan, $10 a month for the Plus plan, or $20 a month for the Pro plan.

With all Ring Protect plans, videos from your Ring camera are available in cloud storage for 60 days. Although built-in local storage doesn't come with the cameras, you can pull the video from the cloud and save your recordings locally as needed.

The Ring Plus Plan offers recording for more than one device or Ring camera, plus extended warranties and discounts on select products. The Ring Protect Plan Pro option offers the same features as the Pro plan, plus alarm cellular backup, 24/7 professional monitoring, and more. Emergency responders can be dispatched quickly when a break-in or other threat triggers your Ring alarm.

Are Ring Cameras Worth It?

Ring security cameras are known for their straightforward installation, simple set-up process, and reliable overall performance, including prompt alerts, integration with smart home technology, and high-quality video. Even better, with multiple power options and devices, the Ring cameras offer a high level of versatility for homeowners.

Another feature for Ring security cameras worth a mention is the Neighbors by Ring. This Ring mobile app allows you to keep up-to-date when and where things are happening in your community and share updates to keep you and your neighbors safe and informed.

Investing in securing your home doesn't need to be complicated. When shopping for a home security system or outdoor security cameras, Ring is the go-to choice for straightforward and reliable devices ideal for protecting your home.