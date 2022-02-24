Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro Review

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is equipped with some of the best technology available. And with Vivint home security systems, your imagination sets the limit. The company offers the ability to fully customize your home security setup and even lets you create custom actions for certain events or times of the day. If you've got room in your security budget and want the reassurance of cutting-edge home security equipment, Vivint is the way to go.

Features of the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro?

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is designed to fight off package theft, keeping folks from getting a little too curious about your latest Amazon delivery. You'll get instant notifications when a package arrives or someone starts heading towards the front door. Here are some features that make this doorbell camera a great choice:

AI technology to help notify who/what is at your door

Custom motion zones to get alerts for activity in a particular area

180° field of vision to reduce blind spots



Two-way talk with night vision

3X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom



Smart Sentry Deter feature sets off a sharp whistle and flashing light for anyone coming up to your package

Overall, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is an excellent choice for homeowners that already own a Vivint smart home system or are thinking of investing in it — just note the smart doorbell camera won't work without the complete Vivint Smart Home Security System.

Pros Cons Works well with smart home integrations

Extremely wide viewing angles

Has anti-theft deterrent technology It can’t be used without a Vivint security system

Priced higher than the competition at $249.99

Requires professional installation

How much is the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro?

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro costs $249.99, but you'll need to consider a few other associated costs. At this time, you can't have the doorbell camera installed without a complete Vivint Smart Home Security System, which starts at $599 and ranges upward of $1,789 depending on the level of security you're looking for. If you're not already a Vivint customer, you'll have to pay for the entire system, not just the Vivint doorbell camera. Once you've picked out which devices you'd like to have in your home (or if you're already a Vivint user), you'll pay a $99 installation fee for a Vivint technician to install and set up your new video doorbell.

The Vivint Doorbell Camera requires a Smart Home Video plan, which rolls up the system monitoring and video storage into one monthly bundle. For 14 days of cloud storage with motion-activated alerts, you'll pay about $44.99 per month for one camera. Vivint does have cheaper monitoring plans available ($29.99 for the basic plan, and $39.99 for basic + smart home integration), but the Smart Home Video plan is the only option that's compatible with the Doorbell Camera Pro. If you'd like to add more than one camera to your system, each camera is an additional $5 per month. If you're looking for a home security system that doesn't require professional monitoring, Vivint is not for you, but there are other options out there for self-monitored home security systems.

Installing Your Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro

Vivint home security equipment requires professional installation, and the doorbell camera system is no exception. However, since all Vivint doorbell cameras are hardwired, they'll use your existing doorbell wiring to set it up, making it relatively quick to install.

During your appointment, you'll be able to customize your Vivint system to fit your needs, ask any questions, or voice any concerns you may have. Once your security system is ready to go, the technician will double-check to ensure every device is working correctly and has a strong WiFi connection, and they'll teach you how to use your new Vivint devices. They'll also be able to give you recommendations on additional devices you may want to purchase in the future and help you use your equipment to the fullest extent possible, making the installation fee well worth it.

Smart Home Automation With Vivint

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro works seamlessly with other Vivint devices and is even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. One of our favorite features included in these integrations was the ability to pull up live feeds on smart displays or TVs.

With Vivint, you have access to compatible smart home devices like garage door openers, smart lighting, smart locks, smart thermostats, and more. As a result, you can automate just about any part of your home that you might need to. And with easy-to-use voice commands and rules, you can set specific times for lights to turn on and off, adjust the temperature from work, or double-check that you locked the front door while parked in the grocery store parking lot — all within the Vivint mobile app. As of now, the only thing missing from the Vivint arsenal is a smart outlet controller.

Vivint Warranty

Vivint offers a 120-day warranty starting after installation. However, if you choose the Premium Service Plan, all equipment is covered for as long as you use that service. With this plan, you'll still have the 120-day period where Vivint will replace or repair your equipment at no cost, but after that, you'll have to pay a service charge for each service call. And, like most warranties, Vivint doesn't cover repairs that are needed because of an accident, acts of God, or your failure to properly use the System as per their official Warranty Terms.

Is Vivint Worth It?

Vivint offers some of the best and most customizable equipment around. If you're looking for a top-of-the-line security system to protect your home and loved ones, this company is a fantastic choice. However, security doesn't always come cheap. While Vivint offers everything you'll need for ultimate home protection — including smart home integrations, advanced package detection, the ability to differentiate between cars, critters, and people, as well as lurker detection to let you know when someone is hanging around a little too long, it's not the most affordable home security option on the market. While this may not be the best choice for someone who wants casual alerts to keep an eye on, Vivint knocks the competition out of the water when it comes to ultimate protection.

Here's What We Found

Vivint is ranked as the number one smart home service provider in the country, and the brand works hard to give you the most comprehensive smart home experience. With third-party companies, you'll even have access to thermostats, garage door openers, and smart lighting.

The company has incredible customization when it comes to what home security devices (and how many) you can have in your home and offers seamless integration with your current smart home setup.

So, if you've got room in your security budget and want the reassurance of cutting-edge home security equipment, this company is the way to go. It also has some of the most advanced AI detection on the market today, making it a solid choice if you're looking for home security that lets you know exactly what's going on around your home. However, with the incredible features that Vivint offers, it doesn't come cheap, so it may not be the best choice for those who just want home security on a budget.

When it comes to the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, it's an excellent choice for Vivint users to add to their current setup. With infrared night vision up to 10 feet away, advanced package detection, and a 180° field of vision, it's hard to find a more comprehensive option than this one. The customizable motion zones and incredible camera quality alone make this camera's price more digestible — and worth it.