Nest Home Security Review (2022)

Nest has been creating new and innovative home tech through its Google Nest Secure system since it pivoted to home security systems in 2017. Now owned by Google, the brand continues to adapt and innovate to the needs of homeowners like you.

Google Nest products are designed to create a seamless smart framework for any modern home, featuring high-quality cameras and complementary products to bring you the touch-free ease that you would expect from a high-tech home. With flexible installation assistance and inexpensive price points, Nest makes it easy for you to take your home to the next level — without breaking the bank on expensive door and window sensors and professional monitoring services!

The brand has continued to grow and evolve from its roots in smart home tech and thermostats and has taken that knowledge to create a sleek, homeowner-friendly line of products to keep your home safe. Your home is your sanctuary, and upgrading to non-invasive more tech-forward solutions is an excellent way to maintain its value while increasing your ease of use. Let's dive into the other great benefits that you can expect with the Nest line.

What is Nest?

Nest's claim to fame actually began with the company's launch into the home tech space via smart thermometers in 2011. At the time, the concept never really took off with the homeowner demographics. Nest was ahead of its time at that point, but soon became one of the frontrunners to bring in the new era of the smart home — especially after being bought by Google.

Google acquired the company in January of 2014, helping to launch the brand into newfound success. Nest quickly rolled out a variety of amazing home products designed to make living in your home a smart, automated, and overall cohesive experience. One of the top sellers that continues to crush it in every smart home category is the smart security system, featuring easy-to-install features and seamless integration with other Google-based home products. We're all for convenience, and Nest delivers the ultimate home security experience every time.

Nest Cameras and Sensors

Nest cameras remain competitive with big-name brands such as Ring and Wyze, and are becoming one of the top consumer favorites for all security needs. Being backed by Google offers homeowners a more tailored setup experience with easy-to-implement system updates, flexible setup options with Google pros, and an overall higher quality camera and smart home set up.

Nest secure alarm systems have continued to serve the market well, offering integrations with other Nest products. These include Nest detect sensors via the free Nest app and Nest guard hub connection, as well as the Nest thermostat, Nest tags, Nest motion sensors, and video doorbell integration.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

The Nest Cam IQ is perfect for new and seasoned homeowners alike, giving you the peace of mind that you need for your home sanctuary! Priced at approximately ​$300​ per camera, this is a good way to break into security, home development, and upgrades.

This handy little camera offers a variety of benefits that you won't find with other competing companies. The Google-backed brand offers uniquely enhanced security features and functionality including Google account security and encrypted video access to ensure that your data stays protected.

Other features include 1080p HDR video capability for clear, consistent viewing, two-way talking capability for seamless delivery and visitor interaction, and intelligent insights that can alert you to people, animals, or cars at or near your residence. This is one of our favorite features since it cuts down on (what seems like) an endless stream of notifications that you're buzzing with daily.

This camera was designed to be everything you need in an indoor cam system and more. Setup takes mere minutes and you can mount the cam virtually anywhere in your home — from shelf to wall. You can also enhance the video replay capability and unlock new features, such as facial recognition if you purchase the Nest Aware subscription for only $6 per month.

Nest Cam Outdoor

This outdoor cam was designed to tackle all of the elements of the rugged outdoors, a.k.a., your porch. With this system, you can be assured of consistent functionality thanks to its waterproof and slim-fit design, making it the perfect addition to any space that you need covered outside of your property.

Nest cams offer dual capability power systems and can be wired or battery-powered for ultimate convenience. You can also choose solar-powered capabilities for the added convenience and possible savings on your monthly electricity bill. There are pros and cons to each option, depending on your needs or preferences.

While wired may be more appropriate for a back lot that you want to "set and forget," it can be significantly more obvious against your landscape and property. For a more aesthetically appealing option, you may choose the battery-powered system and simply set reminders to keep the batteries well charged and inserted for consistent coverage. No matter your choice, Nest is incredibly versatile and has solutions that suit your needs.

The outdoor cam features similar functionality perks as the other products in Google's line, including the two-way audio and 1080p HD capabilities and backup that make this a camera of choice for outdoor monitoring. Its price tag comes in at around ​$199​ for the base model but is a worthwhile investment for your home's security and your peace of mind.

The camera also comes equipped with night vision giving you a clear view of all angles of your property. This is enhanced with 140-degree viewing capability and advanced motion detection tech that helps you to secure your home. As with other products in the line, you can connect this device to the Nest app in seconds to get the most out of your purchase.

Nest Doorbell Camera

Nest's doorbell cam system was the first of its kind when Smart Doorbells entered the scene nearly half a decade ago. This cam comes as a wired or a battery-powered option that features night-vision, 24-hour screening, and impeccable HD video capture so you can view everything with complete clarity.

The best part is that this doorbell isn't just another cam-based doorbell. Nest created this product to work ​for​ you, fitting seamlessly into your home's daily functions. Package delivery can be done in a cinch with an automatic notification system so you can be notified about your package status without monitoring the app and can stay informed to reduce the risk of porch theft.

It also has state-of-the-art face recognition and notice capabilities, capturing movement and images in a 4:3 aspect ratio to give you the full view of whoever comes knocking. Between these unique features and the low-light capture allowance with the HD video capabilities, the Nest doorbell camera tops the market and is a great choice for any homeowner.

Nest Detector Sensors

The Nest Protect detector sensors have revolutionized the home safety game for the better. These nifty things are great for those with children or noise sensitivity, as the sensor will give you a friendly verbal warning before moving on to more high-pitched and loud alerts. This is great to invest in for new homeowners, larger properties, or those who are wanting increased protection in key areas of your home. The detector is $119.00 and can discern harmless things like steam apart from smoke or CO that could cause bodily harm.

The best part? Absolutely NO need to test! The machine does it all itself up to 400 times per day. The only testing it does is quietly testing its horn once per month at a nearly undetectable noise level, so both your home and your ears are taken care of.

Installing Your Nest Security Cameras

One thing we love about the Nest system from Google is its user-friendly setup that allows you to secure your home in seconds. Setting up your Nest security camera only takes two steps. Simply download the associated app for your product (this will be either Google Home or the Nest app) and scan the QR code on your product. The apps will both prompt you to customize the experience and settings, after which you can easily place your camera anywhere in your home.

The centralized setup process that applies to all Nest products is something that sets Nest apart from other brands. Usually, the home tech devices all require different and unique sign up steps. With Nest, this is all uniform and centralized, empowering you to seamlessly navigate the interface to secure your home in a DIY installation that hardly takes any time at all.

Smart Home Integration With Nest

Everything is better when everything works together, and Google has applied this concept to its device creation process for all of its Nest smart tech. The partnership between Nest and Google allows for seamless integration between Google Assistant and Alexa, bringing your voice-activated security system to life. This integration can make your life that much easier, allowing you to view cam captures on any Alexa device with a display. You can also use your Alexa device to control temperature, work with your Nest camera, edit cam functions, and more. The functionality offered through this integration is unique to Nest, making it one of the most user-friendly and integrated product lines available. Just say, "Alexa, discover my devices" to get started!

Is Nest Worth It?

The question we've all been waiting for: ​"Is Nest worth it?"​ Absolutely, and here's why.

Part of what sets the Nest brand apart is its integration and partnership with Google. When Google acquired the business, they went through and made it more tech-forward, customer-oriented, and just overall ​better.​ Because of this, you can expect 24/7 coverage, sleek integration systems, and affordable price points — making this a perfect gift or investment for homeowners or renters alike.

The Nest line is renowned for its versatility and capacity to integrate into pre-existing systems, such as Google Assistant or Alexa. This alone helps you to get the most out of your investment and significantly elevates your user experience, no matter what product you decide to begin with.

Google has trained professionals that you can work with to set up your system in a way that suits the unique needs of your home. Whether you're a tech expert or newer to the field, you can be sure that setup can be completed in seconds, letting you get back to what really matters: living without worry.

Nest Warranty

Something to consider when evaluating if Nest is right for your home is the limited warranty system. Google offers different warranties depending on your location and how you got your product — whether it was through a third party, refurbished, or from the Google Nest store itself. After answering the questions and prompts on the website, you'll be directed to the proper page.

For most products purchased through the company's store and in the U.S., Nest does offer a limited liability warranty for parts. You have the option, in some cases and with certain products to return it for a refund or replacement, which will be determined on a case by case basis. This also may apply to those purchased that were refurbished.

Here's What We Found

Overall, Nest has done a stellar job at simplifying the use and setup process for the average daily homeowner experience. Where other competitors require a more in-depth monitoring process, this line was designed with autonomy in mind and is created with centricity and cohesion wherever possible. We love to see this, and it points to a future of voice activation, hands-free use, and overall teched-out homes.

If you're looking for an entire smart home system that outperforms competitors in video capture, security, and capture integration and capability, look no further than the Google Nest smart home system.