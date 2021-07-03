5 Clever Ways to Use LED Light Strips

We've all seen those multi-colored LED light strips adorning teenagers' bedrooms. But what if we told you that those same strips could actually be used to elegantly elevate your home decor in a way that's actually chic?
Check out five amazing ways to illuminate your house with LED light strips, thanks to these genius tips from TikTok and Instagram.
1. Motion-Activated, Under-Cabinet Lighting
TikTok user @chandlerisaac uses motion-sensor LED light strips to illuminate the underside of her bathroom cabinets. This way, there's no more being blinded by your bright lights during a middle-of-the-night bathroom trip!
2. Accent Lighting Behind Shelves
Run strip lights behind furniture like shelves or cabinets to provide subtle, sleek backlighting.
3. Under-The-Stairs Illumination
Under-stair strip lighting works beautifully with a floating staircase like this one. You can also use the lights to illuminate the stairs attached to a back deck, which would certainly help with nighttime navigation.
4. Spa-Like Bathroom Lighting
Give your bathroom a spa- or hotel-like feel by running strip lights behind your vanity mirror.
5. Closet Lighting
Let's be real — closet lighting isn't always the best. But you can line your shelves with strip lighting to brighten things up. Try it in your bedroom closet — or even your linen storage.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.