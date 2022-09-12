15 Tabletop Fire Pits That Bring the Heat

We love a new gadget, especially one with so many uses. Whether you're looking for a portable s'mores station, a warming fire, or just an ambiance upgrade, a tabletop fire pit is calling your name. Also known as a tabletop fireplace or fire bowl, this invention's sales are starting to skyrocket. From affordable finds to sculptural masterpieces, read on for our 15 favorites plus a quick breakdown of each fuel type. (Note: We will include which fuel is compatible with each model.)

Which type of fuel is right for you?

Propane Outdoor use only.

Food-safe.

Sold in a variety of tank sizes. (The model will indicate the appropriate size.) Bio-Ethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, and Gel Indoor and outdoor use.

Food-safe. (Isopropyl is the most common and affordable fuel, but does produce a slight, potentially unpleasant odor.)

Sold in both bottles and canisters. (The model will indicate the appropriate form.)

The Best Tabletop Fire Pits to Shop Now

This 14-pound stone fire bowl will look just as good indoors as it will out. It's sold with three 13-ounce cans of Terra Flame Gel Fuel that crackle to mimic the sound of a real campfire. And since each can of ethanol gel burns for up to three hours, you'll never miss a moment of sunset.

This ultra-portable fireplace brings good vibes with you wherever you go. Fill it with either 70% or 91+% isopropyl alcohol and enjoy between 40 and 50 minutes of fire at a time. For the vessel's petite size, the flame is shockingly large.

This sleek tabletop fireplace will be the perfect accompaniment to your modern home. It includes both a protective flame guard and a snuffer and can be easily ignited with bio-ethanol.

Elevate your outdoor lounge area or s'mores setup with Solo Stove's Mesa. It's sold in six colors and comes with a stand, pellet adapter, and convenient nylon carry bag. Plus, you can add the brand's Color Packs and watch the flames change between blue, green, purple, and yellow. Both firewood and pellets are compatible.

This rectangular model can be connected through the umbrella hole of your outdoor dining table to a 20-pound propane tank. This creates a smokeless and odorless flame with just a lit match and the twist of a knob. It's a great option if you're looking for a super long burn time.

This hammered fire pit will add a touch of character to your outdoor space. It's compatible with a one-pound propane tank that should last approximately two hours.

This beauty comes in both gray and black. The coolest part? You have the option to get it engraved with a custom word or phrase. Fill it with either 70% or 91+% isopropyl alcohol.

If you love the ultra-sleek look of stainless steel, the indoor/outdoor Oasis is the tabletop fireplace for you. Use a gel fuel canister or pourable gel fuel that is either placed or poured into the center cup. The white stones add an extra modern touch, but can totally be swapped out if you'd prefer something different.

Add some geometric flair with this angular concrete fire pit. Select between three fuel options: odorless bio-ethanol, propane, or gel. This model also comes with a weather-resistant cover for easy storage.

If you're going for strictly vibes, this tempered glass and stainless steel rectangular model is the move. It's fueled with liquid bio-ethanol and burns for 2.5 to 3 hours per fill.

It's no surprise this classic design is a customer favorite. It's sold in four colors of stone and includes three 13-ounce cans of Terra Flame Gel Fuel — like the Zen Tabletop Fire Bowl above — that make a crackling noise as they burn. No matter your purpose, decor style, or location, this fire bowl is sure to fit the bill.

Love color? Opt for this rectangular outdoor fire pit that's sold in blue, green, red, and yellow. It includes a quick-connect adapter with a 10-foot gas hose for an external 20-pound propane tank. This allows for easy use on any tabletop.

Keep it simple and incredibly affordable with this number from Better Homes & Gardens. It calls for a one-pound tank of propane gas that's sold separately.

This elegant floral centerpiece truly doubles as a piece of art. It's compatible with 13-ounce gel fuel cans and is suitable for both inside and outdoors.

Cuisinart products are as trustworthy as they can get. Simply add bio-ethanol fuel and light the wick. The blue-green fire glass stones add a special touch.