12 Best Propane Fire Pits for 2022

When it comes to being outdoors, nothing beats the ambiance and nostalgia of sitting around a campfire. Lighting a traditional fire with sticks and stones may be a bit too much of a blast from the past, which is why propane fire pits are much more common nowadays.

Propane pits are especially popular, as they offer more portability than a natural gas fire pit, which must be fueled from an existing gas line. Propane-fueled fire pits also light more quickly using an ignition system versus some sort of fire starter. Plus, you get to say goodbye to the one major headaches of a wood-burning fire pit — cleaning up the ashes after the fun is over.

These propane fire pits are best for those who want the perks of lighting a fire, but with more versatility and no smoke. You can use them to make s'mores in colder temperatures or for a late-night barbecue by the pool. The possibilities are endless — and so are the options. That's why we've taken a closer look at the best propane fire pits of 2022.

How the Products Made the Top 12

With tons of options to choose from, we narrowed down our best propane pits so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your backyard. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best propane fire pit:

​ Price ​: Budget is always important, but there's a range, and we made sure to pick the best fire pits at different price points.

​: A major aspect to consider is finding a style that fits in with the aesthetic of your backyard. That's why we offered a wide selection of shapes and materials from round and rectangular to stone, wicker, and more. ​User-friendliness​: User-friendly fire pits are a major draw, so the overall simplicity and ease of use were also factored into our decision for the best propane fire pits. Sitting around a fire pit is meant to be relaxing! You don't want to be spending an excessive amount of time setting it up.

Top 12 Propane Fire Pits

Best Propane Fire Pits Compared

​Propane fire pits​ ​Price​ ​Shape ​ ​Size​ ​Shop Here​ ​Giantex Gas Fire Pit​ $225.99 Round 28 x 28 x 9.5 inches Shop Now ​Cuisinart Chimenea Style Propane Fire Pit​ $549.95 Rectangular 29 x 29 x 46 inches Shop Now ​Sedona 43 in. Real Flame Round MGO Propane Fire Pit Natural Gas RealFlame​ $1,724.99 Round 43 x 43 x 16.5 inches Shop Now ​Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table​ $899.99 Rectangle 44 x 32 x 24 inches Shop Now ​Outland Living Model 823 Portable Propane Fire Pit​ $138.31 Round 19 x 19 x 11 inches Shop Now ​Best Choice Products 28in Gas Fire Pit Table​ $199.99 Square 28 x 28 x 24.75 inches Shop Now ​Retreat 42" Outdoor Fire Bowl and Propane Tank Cover Set​ $4,598.00 Round 42 (diameter) x 16 (height) inches Shop Now ​BALI OUTDOORS Fire Pit Propane Gas FirePit Table Rectangular Table Top 42in​ $429.99 Rectangular 42 x 24 x 24.2 inches Shop Now ​Best Choice Products 52in Gas Fire Pit Table​ $449.99 Rectangular 52 x 34 x 24.75 inches Shop Now ​U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table​ $409.99 Rectangular 44x 28 x 25 inches Shop Now ​AZ Patio Heaters GS-F-PC Propane Fire Pit​ $269.69 Square 38 x 38 x 28 inches Shop Now ​Barton Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Patio Garden Flame with Fire Pit Heater​ $289.95 Rectangular 33.5 x 18.5 x 22.5 inches Shop Now

Giantex Gas Fire Pit

PROS CONS ETL certified Minimal lava rocks included Extremely quick assembly Smaller size Includes batteries Includes cover

The 28-inch Giantex Gas Fire Pit is sure to bring some dramatic appeal to your backyard thanks to its natural lava rocks. It's made of a stone, simulated rock material, and is built with 304 stainless steel for durability. At 40,000 BTUs of heat, this pit can endure all temperatures, no matter the season. You can easily control the flame with the adjustable knob, and the included waterproof PVC cloth can protect the pit.

As far as weight, the product comes in around 52 pounds. The pit is practically already assembled at purchase, so you can get started with your festivities as soon as it arrives. Just connect the fire pit to your 20-pound propane tank with the included 10-foot gas pipe, and it's good to go!

Cuisinart Chimenea Style Propane Fire Pit

PROS CONS 40,000 BTUs Abrasive cleaners will cause damage CSA-certified Frequent cleaning may be required Unique shape Heater should be inspected yearly and repairs should be made by a professional Beautiful design Safe ignition

This 29 x 29 x 46 inch uniquely-shaped fire pit has a heat output of 40,000 BTUs and weighs 50 pounds. The 20-pound propane tank can last up to 10.5 hours on the the highest setting, or 14 hours on a lower setting. You can use the rotary dial to ignite it easily, but in case you have any issues with the product or installation process, you can find comfort in the three-year limited warranty.

This fire pit is CSA-certified, and it includes an anti-tilt cut-off switch for ultimate safety (a great feature if you have little kids running around!). Plus, the pit is extremely durable. The eight pounds of lava rocks included with this purchase also provide warmth (and a nice view) for those sitting around the fire.

Tip Spiders and other insects can ruin the heater or make it an unsafe environment. Use a heavy-duty pipe cleaner to make sure the burner holes remain clear of spiders, webs, or other insects.

Sedona 43 in. Real Flame Round MGO Propane Fire Pit Natural Gas RealFlame

PROS CONS 65,000 BTUs Cover sold separately Choice of gas High price point Unique “stone” build Optional design columns CSA certified Brown lava rock

The 43-inch Sedona Real Flame Round Fire Pit is a faux stone masterpiece. In lieu of a wicker or steel material, it uses unique faux stacked stones to instantly inspire a tranquil ambiance. The maximum heat output is 65,000 BTU, and you can either use propane or natural gas (with a converter). The propane pit burns for seven hours on its highest setting, and 20 hours on its lowest.

This Sedona model weighs a total of 118 pounds. Assembly typically takes about an hour, and although it's one of the more expensive pits on our list (about $1,800), it's customizable and aesthetically one of the most unique.

Outland Living 401 Series - 44 in. Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table

PROS CONS Excess flow valve safety mechanism Wind guard sold separately Weatherproof materials Cover sold separately Glass rock set Aluminum frame Push button spark ignition Quick assembly

The 44-inch Outland Living 401 Series Propane Gas Fire Table comes in a rich espresso color and a wicker material that's ideal for most backyards. Another intriguing design perk is the included arctic ice glass rock set.

You don't have to worry about relighting a pilot over and over as the automatic push-button spark ignition is all you need. You can also adjust the flame with the chrome control valve. With 50,000 BTU of heat, you'll have no problem staying warm using this 96-pound gas fire pit.

Outland Living Model 823 Portable Propane Fire Pit

PROS CONS 58,000 BTU No carry bag included Portable No lid included Great value Steel construction CSA approved Easy assembly

Although the Outland Living Model 823 Portable Propane Fire Pit is a bit more simple, it deserves a spot on our list thanks to its reasonable price of $148. If you want to roast a couple of hot dogs or marshmallows, this will definitely give you that 'around the campfire' feel. The small, circular pit comes with a 10-foot hose that you connect to a standard 20-pound tank of propane. You can then use the chrome valve knob to control the height of the flame.

Small but mighty, this Outland fire pit weighs 22 pounds and has an output of 58,000 BTU. With no tools required for assembly and a lightweight feel, this is an excellent fire pit if you're looking for something that's straightforward and portable.

Best Choice Products 28 in. Gas Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS Durable wicker material Automatic ignition occasionally goes out Cover included Tank is somewhat visible Extended table space Glass beads Compact size Adjustable heat

This 28-inch Best Choice Products model is a good starter fire pit: The size is not too big or too small and the price point is less than $300, making it a solid choice for low- to mid-range budget shoppers.

It has a 50,000 BTU heat output and the tank is discreetly concealed, though not completely hidden. We also love that you can cover the top of the pit for extended tabletop space for guests. Weighing in at 65 pounds, the fire pit is relatively light compared to others on our list. The steel bowl and glass beads create a chic aesthetic that'll add excitement to your yard.

Retreat 42" Outdoor Fire Bowl and Propane Tank Cover Set

PROS CONS Ultra-modern, sleek look Pricey Comes with matching propane tank cover Propane tank not included Includes 10-foot LP hose with regulator and tank seat Eight different burner jets

This is the most expensive propane fire pit on our list, so if you can afford to splurge, you'll fall in love with this one. It's made out of glass fiber-reinforced concrete, and has a sleek, ultra-modern aesthetic with black lava rocks underneath the flames.

The heat output is 60,000 BTUs, so quite a few family members and friends can enjoy the warmth together. It's also weather-, UV, and rust-resistant, so it's suitable for any type of weather conditions.

The propane tank can last just over seven hours on high setting, or 22 hours on low setting. Plus, the brass burner system comes with eight different jets. While assembly may be required based on your shipping location, the fire pit does come with easy-to-follow instructions.

Tip This fire pit comes with a polyester fire bowl, as well as a propane tank cover set. The set holds and hides a 20-pound propane tank, while also serving as a matching side table.

BALI OUTDOORS Fire Pit Propane Gas Fire Pit Table Rectangular Table Top 42 in.

PROS CONS 60,000 BTU No wind guard included Piezo ignition No weather cover included Quick assembly Beautiful design Changeable color tiles Discreet propane tank storage

The 42-inch BALI OUTDOORS fire pit features an elegant and unique design, with a modern slate finish. It also comes with six ceramic tiles and blue fire glass for even more style. With a 60,000 BTU heat output, you and your guests are sure to stay warm.

The fire pit weighs 77.5 pounds, and assembly is fast and easy — setup takes just about 30 minutes. The automatic ignition makes it easier than ever to light your fire, and a black steel cover lid is included for when it comes time to shut everything down.

Best Choice Products 52 in. Gas Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS Wind guard Ignition is sometimes finicky Large tabletop Fire glass quality is average Weatherproof construction Includes cover Slide-out tank storage Side hooks for removable lid

This 52-inch Best Choice Products pit model is one of the larger products on our list, perfect for entertaining big groups. In fact, you can even extend the table by simply removing the lid and wind guard to free up more space. Not only is the wicker material weatherproof on its own, the aluminum frame and included cover will help sustain the longevity of your fire pit, too.

This Best Choice pit has a heat output of 50,000 BTU. Weighing 100 pounds, the fire pit is easy to install and should be up and ready to use in under an hour on average. Plus, the 20-pound propane tank is discreetly hidden and easy to access.

U-MAX 44 in. Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS CSA certification The propane drawer doesn’t always stay completely closed Multiple color options Battery for ignition excluded Waterproof cover Wind guard Fire glass Wicker design is weatherproof

The first thing you'll notice about this 44-inch U-MAX pit model is its wicker material that's perfect for the outdoors. This is also one of the few models that come in more than one color option — black or brown. Regardless of finish preference, the fire pit has a heat output of 50,000 BTU.

Assembly is quick, taking only 20 to 30 minutes to set it up because all of the necessary tools are included right in the box. You also get two ignition options plus a wind guard and waterproof cover to protect the fire pit.

AZ Patio Heaters GS-F-PC Propane Fire Pit

PROS CONS 40,000 BTUs No cover included Beautiful bronze color Heavy Added safety features Piezo ignition Fire glass beads Durable

The AZ Patio Heaters GS-F-PC fire pit comes in a bronze color that automatically sets it apart from the other pits on our list. The heat output is 40,000 BTUs, with a heating radius of 15 square feet. The fire pit weighs about 105 pounds.

Safety is always important, and this fire pit includes a thermocouple flame failure device. You can access the 20-pound tank from a door at the bottom of the fire pit. With solid steel construction, this AZ Patio Heaters pit is built to last. Expect to spend somewhere around an hour or more on assembly.

Barton Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Patio Garden Flame with Fire Pit Heater

PROS CONS 50,000 BTUs Scratches somewhat easily Modern, sleek design No wind guard Easy propane tank access Comes with cover Easy assembly ANSI-certified

With clean lines and a simplistic design, this modern stainless steel fire pit is sure to spark conversation. The weather-proof fire table is ANSI-certificated and has a 50,000 BTU. Users can stay in control of the flame with the automatic push ignition system.

This Barton Outdoor model requires a standard, 20-pound propane gas tank. The fire pit weighs 71.2 pounds and can typically be assembled in less than an hour. We love how easy the interior access is when it comes time to replace your existing tank. A nylon cover and glass beads are included to protect your pit in any weather, too.

Final Thoughts

A propane fire pit can be helpful when you want to enjoy the heat without the headaches that can come with other methods of lighting a fire in a fire pit. Ash-less and smokeless, you can spend more time just enjoying yourself and the atmosphere a fire pit brings.

Make sure to not only look into the type of ignition but also how reliable it tends to be for the model. Certain certifications can also give you peace of mind when it comes to safety. Choosing a propane pit ultimately comes down to your preferred design aesthetic and budget; and luckily, there's no shortage of top-rated propane pits to choose from.

FAQs

What are the top-rated propane fire pits?

While we've selected 12 of the best pits that you can buy, there are a few that stand out. The top three rated pits are the Giantex Gas Fire Pit, the 43-inch Sedona Real Flame Round MGO Propane Fire Pit, and the 44-inch Outland Living 401 Series Propane Gas Fire Table.

Are propane fire pits worth it?

These fire pits are absolutely worth it. You save time when it comes to lighting the fire and the clean-up process. You can control the heat level, and aesthetically, you have plenty of options.

What should I look for in a propane fire pit?

When looking for a propane pit, you should first consider the size of your entertaining space. For instance, a 28-inch fire pit won't accommodate as many people as a 52-inch fire pit. If portability is important, also consider the weight, as that can greatly range as well.

Keep in mind that while not always the case, the larger the pit the higher the price point may be. Once you have narrowed that down, you can look into the heat output and type of ignition of the fire pit. There are also several safety certifications that you can look into as well.

Are propane fire pits safe?