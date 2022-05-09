The 10 Best Outdoor Grills for 2022

As warmer weather returns, one of the best and most memorable ways to enjoy the outdoors is by cooking some delicious food on an outdoor grill. There are a variety of styles and types of outdoor grills that can make it difficult to choose the best one for you. When deciding between gas, electric, charcoal, and wood-pellet grills you'll want to think about cleaning, storage, temperatures, and much more.
Video of the Day
To make sure you enjoy the best flavors, we've compiled a list of the best outdoor grills for recreational grilling. Whether you're a beginner looking to up your skills or a master of the BBQ, these grills are sure to fit any needs and satisfy every craving.
How the Products Made the Top 10
With tons of grills to choose from, we narrowed down the top 10 list of outdoor grills to help you find one that's perfect for your space. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best outdoor grill:
- Price: Ranging from as affordable as $200 to as expensive as nearly $5,000, our decision to provide an extensive price range allows you to choose an outdoor grill within your budget, all while being of high quality.
- Style: We wanted to offer a variety of grill styles so everyone can find something they love, be it charcoal, gas, smoke, BBQ, or anything in between. How the grill looks on your patio is almost as important as how well it works!
- Ease of use and portability: Depending on how much time and energy you're willing to spend setting up your new outdoor grill, we considered the simplicity and portability of the grill. You'll likely want to start cooking as soon as it arrives, so we'd assume that the easier it is to set up, the better!
Top 10 Outdoor Grills
- Weber Genesis II EX-335
- NexGrill Four-Burner Gas Grill
- Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill
- Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Three-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill
- Kamado Joe Classic III
- Weber Genesis II E-315 Three-Burner Natural Gas Grill
- Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
- Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker
- Saber Elite Three-Burner Gas Grill
- Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Gas Grill
Best Outdoor Grills Compared
Outdoor Grills
Price
Size
Material
Fuel Type
Shop Here
Weber Genesis II EX-335
$1,239
37 x 32.75 x 23.5 inches
Stainless Steel (black)
Propane
NexGrill 4-Burner Gas Grill
$229
51 x 24.75 x 45 inches
Stainless Steel
Propane
Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill
$569
44.5 x 52 x 27 inches
Stainless Steel (black)
Propane
Char-Broil TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill
$376.09
54.1 x 23.4 x 45.5 inches
Stainless Steel
Gas
Kamado Joe Classic III
$1,749
50.5 x 46.5 x 30 inches
Ceramic
Charcoal
Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
$829
47 x 59 x 29 inches
Painted Steel
Natural Gas
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
$194
39.5 x 22.5 x 27 inches
Porcelain-Enameled Steel
Charcoal
Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker
$749.95
49 x 53 x 27 inches
Steel with powder coat finish
Hardwood pellets
Saber Elite 3-Burner Gas Grill
$4,499
30.7 x 36.2 x 25 inches
Stainless Steel
(LP) Propane
Cuisinart Deluxe Four Burner Gas Grill
$305.10
51.93 x 23.50 x 48.19 Inches
Stainless Steel
Propane
Weber Genesis II EX-335
PROS
CONS
Smart-grilling technology
Large outdoor grills can be more difficult to maneuver
In-app grill notifications and timers
Propane needs to be monitored and refilled
Real-time food monitoring
Step-by-step grilling assistance
Three burner levels for various cooking needs
Easy temperature control
As one of the top BBQ grills out there, the Weber Genesis II EX-335 is highly-rated for a reason. The Genesis offers smart-grilling technology that takes game-day cooking to the next level. Never miss a play — or burn a steak — with the Genesis grilling app that allows you to keep your eyes on the grill while watching the game. Weber also offers step-by-step grilling assistance so that you can confidently cook your food to perfection, no matter how talented of a chef you are.
The Genesis comes with three stainless-steel burners: a main burner that gives out 39,000 BTU, a side burner with 12,000 BTU, and a simmer burner with 9,000 BTU. Temperature is easy to control with the three burner knobs on the outside, and the outdoor grill lights make it easy to use at nighttime. It also comes with two side tables, durable all-weather wheels, swivel locking casters, and six tool hooks.
NexGrill Four-Burner Gas Grill
PROS
CONS
Four main burners, one side burner, and a warming rack
Low body and small wheels made it difficult to maneuver
Affordable price
Assembly required
Ample cooking space
Built-in ignitor system
Even-heat cooking system
Easy to clean burners
A powerful grill at an affordable price, NexGrill is the perfect fit for most homes and budgets. Even with a lower price tag, this grill doesn't lack versatility. With four stainless steel burners and a built-in electronic igniter system, you can be sure that everything you grill will cook in time.
Four main burners supply up to 60,000 BTU of cooking energy and the 12,000 BTU side burner is perfect for simmering sauces or keeping food warm. The even-heat cooking system helps ensure that every slab, cob, and kabob gets cooked evenly and limits flame flare-ups. Stainless steel grates make them easy to clean, and the built-in shelves are perfect for keeping all your grill accessories in one place.
Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill
PROS
CONS
Compact size
Does not have room to cook a lot at once
Affordable price
Assembly required
Mobility and more light-weight
30,000 BTU energy
Space for tools
Warming rack for extra space
This compact grill is perfect for any small home or gathering. With easy portability, renters or homeowners who plan to store their grill indoors will find that this model can be easily moved to wherever you need it. Its three burners never lack in power and are guaranteed to serve up something deliciously charred and smokey.
The main burners supply 30,000 BTU of energy and a warming rack adds space to make this grill feel even more spacious. It has two side tables, two durable all-weather wheels, and weighs a total of 117 pounds.
Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Three-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill
PROS
CONS
Stainless steel burners are easy to clean
TRU-Infrared means no charring
Infrared technology built-in
Limited prep and storage space
Affordable price
Cart-style movability
Push-start electronic ignition
No hot or cold spots
Char-Broil has always been a family trusted brand, and the TRU-Infrared three-burner cart-style grill is guaranteed to fit any aesthetic. Made for movability, this grill is ready to follow you to any cookout you have planned for the summer. Three burners with ample power will ensure that the whole meal is cooked thoroughly and ready to enjoy.
The TRU-Infrared cooking technology makes sure that your food is not only cooked evenly but made to the juiciest perfection. It's also built to prevent flare-ups, which is perfect for a smaller grill. It features up to 24,000 BTU throughout, plus a 10,000 BTU side burner to satisfy all of your saucing and simmering needs.
Kamado Joe Classic III
PROS
CONS
SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber helps for even cooking
Charcoal requires constant care
Benefits of a smoker and grill all in one
On the pricier end
Kontrol tower top vent
Three-tier cooking system
Slide-out ash drawer
Folding side shelves
One of the most advanced ceramic BBQ grills on the market, the Kamado Joe Classic III combines the aroma and cooking consistency of a smoker with the char from a grill. The revolutionary SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber helps circulate the smoke throughout the entire cooking cycle to guarantee a thorough and smokey finish.
The Kamado includes a three-tier cooking system to maximize cooking space in such a compact charcoal grill, so you can cook it all and save space when you're finished. It also has a built-in slide-out ashtray that you won't find on any other grill. Collapsible shelves on either side help to minimize space while maximizing versatility.
Weber Genesis II E-315 Three-Burner Natural Gas Grill
PROS
CONS
Cast iron cooking grates
On the pricier side
iGrill III app-connected thermometer
Assembly required
Long hose for versatile placement
Porcelain-enameled lid retains heat
Built-in grease management system
Disposable drip tray
The Weber Genesis Natural Gas Grill is built to make cooking outside as easy as it is in the kitchen. With a 10-foot hose and built-in iGrill technology, this product is ready to use and maintain as soon as you ignite it. Infinity ignition guarantees a powerful flame every time, and the unique burner system and "flavorizer bars" create an even, smokey burn.
Three stainless steel burners supply 39,000 BTU energy throughout and porcelain-enameled, cast iron grates retain the heat and are easy to clean. This grill comes with a grease management system that helps prevent flare-ups and drain anything that doesn't smoke out. It also includes side tables with integrated hooks, an iGrill III app-connected thermometer, two locking swivel casters, and two large wheels for easy portability.
Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill
PROS
CONS
Affordable price
Single grate offers limited space and uneven heating
Simple to use
Charcoal requires constant maintenance
Material that won’t rust or peel
One-touch cleaning system
High-capacity ash catcher
Built-in thermometer
Tool hooks for accessories
Sometimes you can't go wrong with the classic, and the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is no different. Perfect for camping or a picnic grill, the Weber Original is one of those portable grills that's guaranteed to get the job done wherever you need it.
Built with porcelain-enameled steel, the Weber Original holds in charcoal heat and offers a hinged cooking grate to easily tend to and add more throughout. It includes a one-touch cleaning system and a catch-all ashtray for easy cleaning — which we know is highly important for charcoal grilling.
Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker
PROS
CONS
Authentic, wood-fire grill taste
Assembly required
Grill and smoker in one
Higher cost
Fueled by natural wood
Digital pro controller
Easy-to-clean grates
All-terrain wheels
For an authentic, wood fire grill taste, the Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker is guaranteed to satisfy every taste bud. Fueled by real hardwood pellets, this outdoor grill does everything from grill and smoke to braise and barbecue. This "set it and forget it" style of cooking is hard to beat.
Traeger's digital pro controller helps you not only keep an eye on what's cooking but also control and maintain cooking temperatures when you're away from the grill. Plus, the built-in meat probe allows you to check the internal temperature without lifting the lid and losing precious smoky flavor. It also has heavy-duty, all-terrain wheels to easily move with you to any backyard or park.
Saber Elite Three-Burner Gas Grill
PROS
CONS
Stainless steel build that’s built to last
Highest cost on our list
Powerful, even grilling system
Assembly required
Electronic ignitor system
Pull out tray and accessories
Can be converted to natural gas
Beautiful and durable design
We know that (usually) with a higher price comes a higher level of cooking, and Saber Elite proves this theory as fact. With a frame built with 304 stainless steel and triple insulation, this grill is not only made to keep in the heat but it's also built to last. The Saber grilling system offers even heating at all temperatures, which means almost no flare-ups and a virtually perfect sear every time.
Three main burners offer 24,000 BTU output with a side burner supplying 18,000 BTU. Saber's exclusive grilling system uses 30% less propane than its competitors and has an electronic ignition system for each burner. It has a pull-out tank tray for ease and convenience as well as an in-cabinet condiment basket. And, for anyone who prefers natural gas, Saber offers an EZ Natural Gas Conversion Kit sold separately.
Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Gas Grill
PROS
CONS
Lots of grill space
Not as powerful burners as some of the other gas grills
Large prep space
Assembly required
Fool-proof ignitor system
Beautiful and durable stainless steel frame
Easy maneuverability
Thoughtful accessories
The Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Gas Grill is ready to serve any party or family gathering. Built with spaciousness in mind, this grill offers ample opportunity to cook all your mains and sides at once while still offering a place to put down your grill tools. Made with a durable stainless steel lid and a heavy-duty cart frame, you can drag this grill around the yard knowing everything will stay protected and in place.
Four burners each supply 11,000 BTU of energy and four individual burner knobs allow you to control the heat throughout every inch of grill space. The grill can be fired up with the simple twist start ignition, and the built-in thermometer will let you know when the heat is right without having to lift the lid. And, since grilling without a cold drink in your hand is practically blasphemy, Cuisinart Deluxe also includes a built-in bottle opener for your convenience.
Final Thoughts
It's hard to replicate a delicious, smokey flavor or achieve a restaurant-quality perfect sear when cooking at home. But with an outdoor grill, you can achieve exactly that. Whether you choose a grill that's powered by propane, pellets, or natural gas, these grills allow you to enjoy the outdoors even more by bringing all of your senses into the picture. So grab a cold drink, get outside, and start searing up some memories (and good eats!) on an outdoor grill this summer.
FAQs
What types of grills are there?
Types of grills are usually determined by how they're fueled. Some examples are gas grills, propane grills, charcoal grills, smokers, electric grills, and more.
What is the highest quality grill?
The highest quality grill is often determined by how well it maintains and controls the heat needed to perfectly sear and smoke the food. Oftentimes, the higher-priced outdoor grills will come with a more powerful heat source, and will therefore be considered a higher quality grill.
How do I choose a grill?
The best way to choose a grill is to first consider the power source you want to deal with. Propane is a simple and common power source, but it has a heavy tank that needs to be refilled and replaced from time to time. Natural gas lines take away the maintenance but can be seen as hazardous if not installed properly. Charcoal is the simplest and cheapest heat source, but it requires constant maintenance and can take some time to heat up.
When should I get a new grill?
The most common reason to get a new grill is if there's any internal or external damage keeping it from functioning properly. Also, if there are any signs of rusting or grease build-up, that can mean it's a good time to replace what you have and buy something new.
What features should I look for in grills?
Some features that can make outdoor grills easier to use are built-in ignitor systems, side burners for sauces and side dishes, heavy-duty grates that last and are easy to clean, drip trays or ashtrays, all-terrain wheels, and caster locks. Features that result in a better cooking experience and more flavorful food would be the number of burners and the BTU output, the types of grates, the drip and drain system, heat-retention hoods, and more.