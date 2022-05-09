The 10 Best Outdoor Grills for 2022

As warmer weather returns, one of the best and most memorable ways to enjoy the outdoors is by cooking some delicious food on an outdoor grill. There are a variety of styles and types of outdoor grills that can make it difficult to choose the best one for you. When deciding between gas, electric, charcoal, and wood-pellet grills you'll want to think about cleaning, storage, temperatures, and much more.

To make sure you enjoy the best flavors, we've compiled a list of the best outdoor grills for recreational grilling. Whether you're a beginner looking to up your skills or a master of the BBQ, these grills are sure to fit any needs and satisfy every craving.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of grills to choose from, we narrowed down the top 10 list of outdoor grills to help you find one that's perfect for your space. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best outdoor grill:

​ Price ​: Ranging from as affordable as $200 to as expensive as nearly $5,000, our decision to provide an extensive price range allows you to choose an outdoor grill within your budget, all while being of high quality.

​: We wanted to offer a variety of grill styles so everyone can find something they love, be it charcoal, gas, smoke, BBQ, or anything in between. How the grill looks on your patio is almost as important as how well it works! ​Ease of use and portability​: Depending on how much time and energy you're willing to spend setting up your new outdoor grill, we considered the simplicity and portability of the grill. You'll likely want to start cooking as soon as it arrives, so we'd assume that the easier it is to set up, the better!

Top 10 Outdoor Grills

Best Outdoor Grills Compared

​Outdoor Grills​ ​Price​ ​Size​ ​Material​ ​Fuel Type​ ​Shop Here​ ​Weber Genesis II EX-335​ $1,239 37 x 32.75 x 23.5 inches Stainless Steel (black) Propane Shop Now ​NexGrill 4-Burner Gas Grill​ $229 51 x 24.75 x 45 inches Stainless Steel Propane Shop Now ​Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill​ $569 44.5 x 52 x 27 inches Stainless Steel (black) Propane Shop Now ​Char-Broil TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill​ $376.09 54.1 x 23.4 x 45.5 inches Stainless Steel Gas Shop Now ​Kamado Joe Classic III​ $1,749 50.5 x 46.5 x 30 inches Ceramic Charcoal Shop Now ​Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill​ $829 47 x 59 x 29 inches Painted Steel Natural Gas Shop Now ​Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill​ $194 39.5 x 22.5 x 27 inches Porcelain-Enameled Steel Charcoal Shop Now ​Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker​ $749.95 49 x 53 x 27 inches Steel with powder coat finish Hardwood pellets Shop Now ​Saber Elite 3-Burner Gas Grill​ $4,499 30.7 x 36.2 x 25 inches Stainless Steel (LP) Propane Shop Now ​Cuisinart Deluxe Four Burner Gas Grill​ $305.10 51.93 x 23.50 x 48.19 Inches Stainless Steel Propane Shop Now

Weber Genesis II EX-335

PROS CONS Smart-grilling technology Large outdoor grills can be more difficult to maneuver In-app grill notifications and timers Propane needs to be monitored and refilled Real-time food monitoring Step-by-step grilling assistance Three burner levels for various cooking needs Easy temperature control

As one of the top BBQ grills out there, the Weber Genesis II EX-335 is highly-rated for a reason. The Genesis offers smart-grilling technology that takes game-day cooking to the next level. Never miss a play — or burn a steak — with the Genesis grilling app that allows you to keep your eyes on the grill while watching the game. Weber also offers step-by-step grilling assistance so that you can confidently cook your food to perfection, no matter how talented of a chef you are.

The Genesis comes with three stainless-steel burners: a main burner that gives out 39,000 BTU, a side burner with 12,000 BTU, and a simmer burner with 9,000 BTU. Temperature is easy to control with the three burner knobs on the outside, and the outdoor grill lights make it easy to use at nighttime. It also comes with two side tables, durable all-weather wheels, swivel locking casters, and six tool hooks.

NexGrill Four-Burner Gas Grill

PROS CONS Four main burners, one side burner, and a warming rack Low body and small wheels made it difficult to maneuver Affordable price Assembly required Ample cooking space Built-in ignitor system Even-heat cooking system Easy to clean burners

A powerful grill at an affordable price, NexGrill is the perfect fit for most homes and budgets. Even with a lower price tag, this grill doesn't lack versatility. With four stainless steel burners and a built-in electronic igniter system, you can be sure that everything you grill will cook in time.

Four main burners supply up to 60,000 BTU of cooking energy and the 12,000 BTU side burner is perfect for simmering sauces or keeping food warm. The even-heat cooking system helps ensure that every slab, cob, and kabob gets cooked evenly and limits flame flare-ups. Stainless steel grates make them easy to clean, and the built-in shelves are perfect for keeping all your grill accessories in one place.

Weber Spirit II E-310 Propane Grill

PROS CONS Compact size Does not have room to cook a lot at once Affordable price Assembly required Mobility and more light-weight 30,000 BTU energy Space for tools Warming rack for extra space

This compact grill is perfect for any small home or gathering. With easy portability, renters or homeowners who plan to store their grill indoors will find that this model can be easily moved to wherever you need it. Its three burners never lack in power and are guaranteed to serve up something deliciously charred and smokey.

The main burners supply 30,000 BTU of energy and a warming rack adds space to make this grill feel even more spacious. It has two side tables, two durable all-weather wheels, and weighs a total of 117 pounds.

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Three-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill

PROS CONS Stainless steel burners are easy to clean TRU-Infrared means no charring Infrared technology built-in Limited prep and storage space Affordable price Cart-style movability Push-start electronic ignition No hot or cold spots

Char-Broil has always been a family trusted brand, and the TRU-Infrared three-burner cart-style grill is guaranteed to fit any aesthetic. Made for movability, this grill is ready to follow you to any cookout you have planned for the summer. Three burners with ample power will ensure that the whole meal is cooked thoroughly and ready to enjoy.

The TRU-Infrared cooking technology makes sure that your food is not only cooked evenly but made to the juiciest perfection. It's also built to prevent flare-ups, which is perfect for a smaller grill. It features up to 24,000 BTU throughout, plus a 10,000 BTU side burner to satisfy all of your saucing and simmering needs.

Kamado Joe Classic III

PROS CONS SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber helps for even cooking Charcoal requires constant care Benefits of a smoker and grill all in one On the pricier end Kontrol tower top vent Three-tier cooking system Slide-out ash drawer Folding side shelves

One of the most advanced ceramic BBQ grills on the market, the Kamado Joe Classic III combines the aroma and cooking consistency of a smoker with the char from a grill. The revolutionary SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber helps circulate the smoke throughout the entire cooking cycle to guarantee a thorough and smokey finish.

The Kamado includes a three-tier cooking system to maximize cooking space in such a compact charcoal grill, so you can cook it all and save space when you're finished. It also has a built-in slide-out ashtray that you won't find on any other grill. Collapsible shelves on either side help to minimize space while maximizing versatility.

Weber Genesis II E-315 Three-Burner Natural Gas Grill

PROS CONS Cast iron cooking grates On the pricier side iGrill III app-connected thermometer Assembly required Long hose for versatile placement Porcelain-enameled lid retains heat Built-in grease management system Disposable drip tray

The Weber Genesis Natural Gas Grill is built to make cooking outside as easy as it is in the kitchen. With a 10-foot hose and built-in iGrill technology, this product is ready to use and maintain as soon as you ignite it. Infinity ignition guarantees a powerful flame every time, and the unique burner system and "flavorizer bars" create an even, smokey burn.

Three stainless steel burners supply 39,000 BTU energy throughout and porcelain-enameled, cast iron grates retain the heat and are easy to clean. This grill comes with a grease management system that helps prevent flare-ups and drain anything that doesn't smoke out. It also includes side tables with integrated hooks, an iGrill III app-connected thermometer, two locking swivel casters, and two large wheels for easy portability.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

PROS CONS Affordable price Single grate offers limited space and uneven heating Simple to use Charcoal requires constant maintenance Material that won’t rust or peel One-touch cleaning system High-capacity ash catcher Built-in thermometer Tool hooks for accessories

Sometimes you can't go wrong with the classic, and the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is no different. Perfect for camping or a picnic grill, the Weber Original is one of those portable grills that's guaranteed to get the job done wherever you need it.

Built with porcelain-enameled steel, the Weber Original holds in charcoal heat and offers a hinged cooking grate to easily tend to and add more throughout. It includes a one-touch cleaning system and a catch-all ashtray for easy cleaning — which we know is highly important for charcoal grilling.

Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker

PROS CONS Authentic, wood-fire grill taste Assembly required Grill and smoker in one Higher cost Fueled by natural wood Digital pro controller Easy-to-clean grates All-terrain wheels

For an authentic, wood fire grill taste, the Traeger Pro Series Grill & Smoker is guaranteed to satisfy every taste bud. Fueled by real hardwood pellets, this outdoor grill does everything from grill and smoke to braise and barbecue. This "set it and forget it" style of cooking is hard to beat.

Traeger's digital pro controller helps you not only keep an eye on what's cooking but also control and maintain cooking temperatures when you're away from the grill. Plus, the built-in meat probe allows you to check the internal temperature without lifting the lid and losing precious smoky flavor. It also has heavy-duty, all-terrain wheels to easily move with you to any backyard or park.

Saber Elite Three-Burner Gas Grill

PROS CONS Stainless steel build that’s built to last Highest cost on our list Powerful, even grilling system Assembly required Electronic ignitor system Pull out tray and accessories Can be converted to natural gas Beautiful and durable design

We know that (usually) with a higher price comes a higher level of cooking, and Saber Elite proves this theory as fact. With a frame built with 304 stainless steel and triple insulation, this grill is not only made to keep in the heat but it's also built to last. The Saber grilling system offers even heating at all temperatures, which means almost no flare-ups and a virtually perfect sear every time.

Three main burners offer 24,000 BTU output with a side burner supplying 18,000 BTU. Saber's exclusive grilling system uses 30% less propane than its competitors and has an electronic ignition system for each burner. It has a pull-out tank tray for ease and convenience as well as an in-cabinet condiment basket. And, for anyone who prefers natural gas, Saber offers an EZ Natural Gas Conversion Kit sold separately.

Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Gas Grill

PROS CONS Lots of grill space Not as powerful burners as some of the other gas grills Large prep space Assembly required Fool-proof ignitor system Beautiful and durable stainless steel frame Easy maneuverability Thoughtful accessories

The Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Gas Grill is ready to serve any party or family gathering. Built with spaciousness in mind, this grill offers ample opportunity to cook all your mains and sides at once while still offering a place to put down your grill tools. Made with a durable stainless steel lid and a heavy-duty cart frame, you can drag this grill around the yard knowing everything will stay protected and in place.

Four burners each supply 11,000 BTU of energy and four individual burner knobs allow you to control the heat throughout every inch of grill space. The grill can be fired up with the simple twist start ignition, and the built-in thermometer will let you know when the heat is right without having to lift the lid. And, since grilling without a cold drink in your hand is practically blasphemy, Cuisinart Deluxe also includes a built-in bottle opener for your convenience.

Final Thoughts

It's hard to replicate a delicious, smokey flavor or achieve a restaurant-quality perfect sear when cooking at home. But with an outdoor grill, you can achieve exactly that. Whether you choose a grill that's powered by propane, pellets, or natural gas, these grills allow you to enjoy the outdoors even more by bringing all of your senses into the picture. So grab a cold drink, get outside, and start searing up some memories (and good eats!) on an outdoor grill this summer.

FAQs

What types of grills are there?

Types of grills are usually determined by how they're fueled. Some examples are gas grills, propane grills, charcoal grills, smokers, electric grills, and more.

What is the highest quality grill?

The highest quality grill is often determined by how well it maintains and controls the heat needed to perfectly sear and smoke the food. Oftentimes, the higher-priced outdoor grills will come with a more powerful heat source, and will therefore be considered a higher quality grill.

How do I choose a grill?

The best way to choose a grill is to first consider the power source you want to deal with. Propane is a simple and common power source, but it has a heavy tank that needs to be refilled and replaced from time to time. Natural gas lines take away the maintenance but can be seen as hazardous if not installed properly. Charcoal is the simplest and cheapest heat source, but it requires constant maintenance and can take some time to heat up.

When should I get a new grill?

The most common reason to get a new grill is if there's any internal or external damage keeping it from functioning properly. Also, if there are any signs of rusting or grease build-up, that can mean it's a good time to replace what you have and buy something new.

What features should I look for in grills?

Some features that can make outdoor grills easier to use are built-in ignitor systems, side burners for sauces and side dishes, heavy-duty grates that last and are easy to clean, drip trays or ashtrays, all-terrain wheels, and caster locks. Features that result in a better cooking experience and more flavorful food would be the number of burners and the BTU output, the types of grates, the drip and drain system, heat-retention hoods, and more.