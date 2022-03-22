The 10 Best Amazon Patio Sets to Transform Your Outdoor Space

The key to creating a backyard oasis is finding the right outdoor furniture. Whether you want the ultimate lounge spot or need a designated area to enjoy a meal outside, a patio set is crucial for outdoor entertaining. From bistro sets for small spaces to conversation designs with fire pits, these are the best patio sets on Amazon.

Best Overall

Great for lawns, balconies, backyards, and decks, this nine-piece patio set is great for lounging or outdoor entertaining. And the best part? The chairs and ottomans can be folded and tucked away under the table so you can save on space.

Devoko 9-Piece Patio Dining Set

$399.99

Ideal for both lounging and dining, this nine-piece outdoor patio furniture set has a rattan, space-saving design with chairs, ottomans, and cushions that can be conveniently tucked away under the dining table if you need more space on your patio or in your backyard.

Best Value

Not only is this wicker outdoor furniture set budget-friendly, but it’s made with all-weather PE material and provides comfortable seating to enjoy the outdoors.

Homall 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

$199.99

Patio furniture can be pretty pricey, so we're always on the lookout for a solid deal. This four-piece set includes a loveseat, glass coffee table, and two all-weather PE rattan wicker chairs that would fit it nicely poolside or on a deck.

Most Stylish Patio Set

Lounge in luxury outdoors with this stunning patio set from Safavieh. With acacia wood frames and clean beige cushions, it’s the perfect addition to your backyard.

Safavieh Deacon Natural and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set

$592.32

Get a midcentury modern look in your outdoor space with this four-piece set from Safavieh. The loveseat, side chairs, and patio table are all made from acacia wood and paired with plush beige cushions.

Best Acapulco-Style Patio Set

Switch things up from classic wicker outdoor furniture with this Acapulco-style patio set. The set — which includes two high-back armchairs and a matching side table — is great for small spaces, too.

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Acapulco All-Weather Patio Set

$249.99

Switch up your outdoor furniture from classic wicker furniture sets with this Acapulco-style option. It includes two armchairs and a glass top side table, all with a weather-resistant rope design.

Best Patio Set for Small Spaces

Add a pop of color to your patio with this small space-friendly bistro set. The table and chairs are all foldable, so they can be disassembled and put away when not in use.

Grand Patio Steel Patio Bistro Set

$112.99

Get that classic cafe look with this three-piece, foldable patio bistro set. With two lightweight and rust-resistant chairs and a table, it can be easily disassembled and put away when not in use. Not to mention, it comes in a range of colors — from mint green to peacock blue.

Best Patio Dining Set

Made from durable wood with a beautiful design, this six-piece patio dining set is made for all your outdoor entertaining needs. It includes four chairs with cushions, a table, and a bench, all made from acacia wood.

Walker Edison Maui Modern 6-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

$937.74

Available in brown, dark brown, and gray, this six-piece, acacia wood outdoor dining set includes a sturdy table, four dining chairs with seat cushions, and a bench to host dinner parties both big and small.

Best Patio Conversation Set

Kick back and relax with this outdoor sectional conversation set. It comes with thick cushions, can seat between four to six people comfortably, and comes with a tempered glass coffee table.

U-MAX 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

$579.99

This seven-piece PE rattan wicker sofa set is perfect for kicking back and relaxing in the sun. Along with thick padded cushions, the set comes with a tempered glass coffee table for snacks and drinks.

Best Patio Sectional Sofa Set

This stylish set includes water resistant cushions, an acacia wood frame, and a matching coffee table that looks so good we’d want to use it indoors, too.

Christopher Knight Home Highpoint Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set

$1,403.36

Complete with water resistant, white cushions and a natural wood finish, this v-shaped outdoor sectional sofa is the place to hang out in style. Not only does it have a matching coffee table, but the wood frame design extends out, giving you built-in side tables on both ends.

Best Patio Set With Fire Pit

Rather than having a separate fire pit, get a patio set that includes one. Fueled by a propane tank that can be concealed in a hideaway table, it comes with lava rocks and a wind guard that’s both stylish and functional. Plus, this outdoor sectional has a modular design and can be configured in many ways.

DINELI Sectional Sofa With Fire Pit Patio Set

$1,059.00

Would a backyard be complete without a fire pit to cozy up next to? This sectional sofa set comes with a propane fire pit that has lava rocks, a wind guard, cover, and a table to conceal the tank. Thanks to the sofa's modular design, you can arrange it in multiple ways and choose from over 10 colors and configurations.

Best Patio Set With Rocking Chairs

The only thing that can be more relaxing than being outside is relaxing outside in a rocking chair.This three-piece set includes a side table and two rockers with armrests that are just as durable as they are soothing.

Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set

$99.99

If the combination of the calming effects of a rocking chair and being outdoors sounds heavenly, try a patio set with rockers and a matching side table. The set has a rust-proof design made with durable powder coated steel and woven, weather-resistant PE wicker that won't fade in the sun.

