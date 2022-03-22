The 10 Best Amazon Patio Sets to Transform Your Outdoor Space

The key to creating a backyard oasis is finding the right outdoor furniture. Whether you want the ultimate lounge spot or need a designated area to enjoy a meal outside, a patio set is crucial for outdoor entertaining. From bistro sets for small spaces to conversation designs with fire pits, these are the best patio sets on Amazon.

Best Overall

Ideal for both lounging and dining, this nine-piece outdoor patio furniture set has a rattan, space-saving design with chairs, ottomans, and cushions that can be conveniently tucked away under the dining table if you need more space on your patio or in your backyard.

Best Value

Patio furniture can be pretty pricey, so we're always on the lookout for a solid deal. This four-piece set includes a loveseat, glass coffee table, and two all-weather PE rattan wicker chairs that would fit it nicely poolside or on a deck.

Most Stylish Patio Set

Get a midcentury modern look in your outdoor space with this four-piece set from Safavieh. The loveseat, side chairs, and patio table are all made from acacia wood and paired with plush beige cushions.

Best Acapulco-Style Patio Set

Switch up your outdoor furniture from classic wicker furniture sets with this Acapulco-style option. It includes two armchairs and a glass top side table, all with a weather-resistant rope design.

Best Patio Set for Small Spaces

Get that classic cafe look with this three-piece, foldable patio bistro set. With two lightweight and rust-resistant chairs and a table, it can be easily disassembled and put away when not in use. Not to mention, it comes in a range of colors — from mint green to peacock blue.

Best Patio Dining Set

Available in brown, dark brown, and gray, this six-piece, acacia wood outdoor dining set includes a sturdy table, four dining chairs with seat cushions, and a bench to host dinner parties both big and small.

Best Patio Conversation Set

This seven-piece PE rattan wicker sofa set is perfect for kicking back and relaxing in the sun. Along with thick padded cushions, the set comes with a tempered glass coffee table for snacks and drinks.

Best Patio Sectional Sofa Set

Complete with water resistant, white cushions and a natural wood finish, this v-shaped outdoor sectional sofa is the place to hang out in style. Not only does it have a matching coffee table, but the wood frame design extends out, giving you built-in side tables on both ends.

Best Patio Set With Fire Pit

Would a backyard be complete without a fire pit to cozy up next to? This sectional sofa set comes with a propane fire pit that has lava rocks, a wind guard, cover, and a table to conceal the tank. Thanks to the sofa's modular design, you can arrange it in multiple ways and choose from over 10 colors and configurations.

Best Patio Set With Rocking Chairs

If the combination of the calming effects of a rocking chair and being outdoors sounds heavenly, try a patio set with rockers and a matching side table. The set has a rust-proof design made with durable powder coated steel and woven, weather-resistant PE wicker that won't fade in the sun.