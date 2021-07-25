These Are the 9 Best Places to Shop for Rattan Furniture

With its natural, earthy look, rattan furniture is hotter than ever. Rattan has a trendy-yet-timeless appeal that works in all types of homes, from modern traditional to bohemian chic. It's equally beautiful on patio furniture, dining room tables, bar stools, and more — there's nothing the material can't do.

While you may be more familiar with the term wicker, that actually refers to the weaving technique. Rattan itself is the vine-like palm that's used to make most wicker pieces. And if you've also confused rattan with cane, we've been there. Cane is the specific part of the plant used for particular patterns.

If you're already a rattan fan, you might be wondering where you can find some for yourself. High-quality, stylish rattan furniture is easy to locate — if you search in the right spots. That's why we've rounded up the best places to shop for rattan furniture online. Now get to it!

For a bohemian vibe, head to Urban Outfitters. The hip retailer offers a wide selection of rattan pieces, from low-slung beds and vintage-style cabinets to whimsical vanities and side tables. You can quite literally furnish your entire bedroom with rattan furniture from Urban Outfitters alone, which we totally encourage.

If you prefer contemporary style, Crate & Barrel's cooler little sister CB2 manages to make rattan furniture that's sleek and streamlined. Credenzas and dining chairs combine rattan with woods and metals for magically modern results, so your entertaining space has just the right amount of organic flare.

If you're outfitting your deck with dreamy rattan pieces, look no further. New-school, direct-to-consumer brand Article makes amazing outdoor furniture, like a comfy rattan daybed that reminds us of old Hollywood and a beehive-like pendant that transports us to the beach. Curved lounge chairs and romantic lanterns help set the vibe, too.

Pottery Barn is a master of modern traditional, classic rattan furniture like wingback chairs, storage coffee tables, and accent stools. Whether you need classic outdoor or cozy indoor pieces, you'll be good to go.

At Anthropologie, you'll come across elaborate rattan treasures like this maximalist throne with a bird and garden motif, as well as more understated items like rattan mirrors and shelving units. You can go as ornate or as simple as you please.

A neutral lover's dream, Lulu and Georgia carries all manner of rattan furniture. We're especially partial to the brand's rattan coffee tables, pendants, and sideboards, so you can create the earthy living room of your dreams. Don't miss accents like rattan vases and magazine racks to complete the look.

Our budget go-to is Overstock, where you can find outdoor and indoor rattan furniture for extremely affordable prices. Inexpensive furniture sets abound, from matching chairs to full bistro bundles, which means you can upgrade your backyard right now.

From statement seating to lust-worthy dressers, West Elm's collection of rattan furniture is hard to beat. Plus, the company makes lots of rattan decor like cute trays to match, so every single room can have a taste of rattan.

Another great reasonable option, Wayfair stocks lots of rattan furniture sets that will spruce up your patio and become your favorite place to hang. A brand new outdoor oasis is only a few clicks away.