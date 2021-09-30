This Funky Living Room Proves We All Need a Hand-Shaped Statement Chair

By Kelly Weimert September 30, 2021
Boho loft space with lots of plants, cream couch, standing wood shelves, and black chair shaped as a hand
credit: Stefan Suchanec for Rory Creative

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Who:Liz Sparacio

Where:​ Northern Liberties, Philadelphia

How to get the 'gram:​ Minimalism is great and all, but sometimes more really is ​more.​ If you like maximalism but you're not sure how to achieve it in your own space, consider starting with plants! They go with everything, and you can pile 'em on with abandon without worrying about cramping your style. Then pair your plants with playful pieces, like this '60s hand chair and oversized lantern, and you'll be well on your way to cozy and eclectic maximalist gorgeousness.

60s RMIC Vintage Hand Chair
MERCARI

60s RMIC Vintage Hand Chair

$855.00

Chloe Round Frameless Mirror
OVERSTOCK

Chloe Round Frameless Mirror

$92.99

Ivory Jumbo Round Paper Lantern
PAPER LANTERN STORE

Ivory Jumbo Round Paper Lantern

$32.99

Cason Modern 3-Seater Fabric Sofa by Christopher Knight Home
OVERSTOCK

Cason Modern 3-Seater Fabric Sofa by Christopher Knight Home

$976.49

Jonathan Adler Alphaville Coffee Table
NEIMAN MARCUS

Jonathan Adler Alphaville Coffee Table

$1,995.00

The Sill Beginner’s Plants Collection
THE SILL

The Sill Beginner’s Plants Collection

$99.00

