This Funky Living Room Proves We All Need a Hand-Shaped Statement Chair

​How to get the 'gram:​ Minimalism is great and all, but sometimes more really is ​more.​ If you like maximalism but you're not sure how to achieve it in your own space, consider starting with plants! They go with everything, and you can pile 'em on with abandon without worrying about cramping your style. Then pair your plants with playful pieces, like this '60s hand chair and oversized lantern, and you'll be well on your way to cozy and eclectic maximalist gorgeousness.