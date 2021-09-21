Where to Find Every Single Thing in This Plant-Filled Bedroom

By Kelly Weimert September 21, 2021
Boho bedroom with bookshelf full of plants, black and white macrame wall hanging, and navy blue mandala bedding
credit: Stefan Suchanec for Rory Creative

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Who:​ Susannah Ayscue

Where:​ Bella Vista, Pennsylvania

How to get the 'gram:​ Plants are a no-fail way to add welcoming warmth to a space, especially when they're paired with textural accents like this cozy macrame wall hanging. They also happen to complement literally every aesthetic, and they work just as well as standalone decor as they do paired with additional knickknacks. They'll add life to any sparse shelving, so they're basically the perfect interior accent.

Shop the Room

Steel Plant Stand
LOWE'S

Steel Plant Stand

$12.98

Adjustable Metal Task Lamp
WEST ELM

Adjustable Metal Task Lamp

$79.00

Plant Parent Set
THE SILL

Plant Parent Set

$48.00

Metallic Woven Basket
WEST ELM

Metallic Woven Basket

$40.00

Pink Water Mandala Comforter
SOCIETY6

Pink Water Mandala Comforter

$87.99+

Black and White Macrame Wall Hanging
KIRKLAND'S

Black and White Macrame Wall Hanging

$79.99

Solid Bamboo Frame Bookshelf
OVERSTOCK

Solid Bamboo Frame Bookshelf

$73.49

