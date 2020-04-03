This Is How to Create the Ultimate Stay-at-Home Aesthetic

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated March 18, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Wall featuring midcentury shelving unit displaying vinyl records, wood circular mirror, and small midcentury wood and rattan accent table
SHOP

$0.00

credit: Paul Anderson

Who:Anna and Chris Pearson

Where:​ Joshua Tree, California

How to get the look:​ If you find yourself at home a lot, it's a great idea to consider ways that you can transform items you use regularly into decorative elements so that they're always at the ready without cramping your style. For example, we love the way this charming space combines form and function, displaying the expansive vinyl collection as thoughtful decor thanks to open, mid-century-inspired shelving.

Shop the Room

Threshold Warwick 2-Door Accent Cabinet
TARGET

Threshold Warwick 2-Door Accent Cabinet

$230.00

Project 62 Amherst Midcentury Bookcase
TARGET

Project 62 Amherst Midcentury Bookcase

$170.00

Chloe Lighting Maple Framed Wall Mirror
WALMART

Chloe Lighting Maple Framed Wall Mirror

$117.96

Threshold Desktop Globe
TARGET

Threshold Desktop Globe

$14.99

Olivachel Artificial Monstera Leaves
AMAZON

Olivachel Artificial Monstera Leaves

$18.99

