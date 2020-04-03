This Is How to Create the Ultimate Stay-at-Home Aesthetic

Who: Anna and Chris Pearson
Where: Joshua Tree, California
Video of the Day
How to get the look: If you find yourself at home a lot, it's a great idea to consider ways that you can transform items you use regularly into decorative elements so that they're always at the ready without cramping your style. For example, we love the way this charming space combines form and function, displaying the expansive vinyl collection as thoughtful decor thanks to open, mid-century-inspired shelving.
Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.