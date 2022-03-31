Boho Meets Minimalism in This Dreamy Bedroom

By Kelly Weimert March 31, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Minimal bohemian bedroom with white and wood midcentury dresser, plants, bed with white textural linens, and wood slatted headboard
SHOP

$0.00

credit: Peter Schweitzer

Who:​ Victoria Dailey and DJ Shiflet, founders of creative agency Oak & Melanin

Where:​ Seattle, Washington

Video of the Day

​How to get the look:​ Textures can bring plenty of dynamic personality to a space without added clutter, so they're basically a minimalist's best friend. This stunning, pared-back bedroom is a perfect example of that. From the faux fur rug to the slatted headboard, this design is full of functional, textural details that give this space a boho feel without sacrificing its airy, minimal vibe.

Shop the Room

Monstera Deliciosa
THE SILL

Monstera Deliciosa

$58.00

Capistrano Mirror
SERENA & LILY

Capistrano Mirror

$698.00

Faux Pampas Grass
CB2

Faux Pampas Grass

$9.95

The Big Carolina Headboard
URBAN BILLY

The Big Carolina Headboard

$642.00+

Palma 7-Drawer Dresser
WEST ELM

Palma 7-Drawer Dresser

$899.00

Carva Pet Faux Sheepskin Throw
AMAZON

Carva Pet Faux Sheepskin Throw

$19.89

Chelsea Lane Mid-Century Modern Bench
HAYNEEDLE

Chelsea Lane Mid-Century Modern Bench

$109.66

Need help finding a product? Email us at shoptheroom@hunker.com and we'll get back to you ASAP.

Southwest living room with an animal skull, floral terra-cotta fireplace, fig tree plant, white modern chair and sheep throw
The Highest-Quality Sheepskin Rugs at Every Price Point
by Erin Lassner
Dims.
The Best Places to Shop for Minimalist Furniture
by Morgan Goldberg
bedroom space
These Are the 9 Top Places to Shop for Boho Furniture
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy