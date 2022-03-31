Boho Meets Minimalism in This Dreamy Bedroom

Who: Victoria Dailey and DJ Shiflet, founders of creative agency Oak & Melanin
Where: Seattle, Washington
How to get the look: Textures can bring plenty of dynamic personality to a space without added clutter, so they're basically a minimalist's best friend. This stunning, pared-back bedroom is a perfect example of that. From the faux fur rug to the slatted headboard, this design is full of functional, textural details that give this space a boho feel without sacrificing its airy, minimal vibe.
