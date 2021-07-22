These 8 Retailers Will Make Any Maximalist Swoon

After years of minimalism taking front and center stage, maximalism is finally gaining back some major momentum.

Advertisement

Craving bold patterns, color, and the blending of the two? Then you're in the right place. There's no being shy when it comes to maximalist interiors, and your creativity is truly endless. Keep reading to spruce up your space with these eight retailers who are at the forefront of the maximalist movement's revival.

Article is a one-stop shop for scoring effortlessly cool, modern furniture. Browse its sleek contemporary designs in a multitude of bold colors, creating the perfect maximalist pop. The vibrant pigments, like Poppy Red and Daisy Yellow, take a basic chair from simplistic to statement-worthy. The pieces are versatile and elevated, yet still impressively affordable.

This unique shopping experience allows you to achieve the exact vision you had in mind. Society6 is a collective of over 300,000 artists. Pick a piece, whether it be a credenza or comforter, and then choose from endless colorways and prints made by creatives all around the world. This is also great if you want two or more pieces of furniture in a coordinating pattern.

Advertisement

It's easy to decorate an entire living room or bedroom with Urban Outfitters' vast home selection. While its catalog includes tons of neutral and minimalist designs, it also boasts an array of bold, boho decor. Urban's inventory is constantly changing, so be sure to check back every few weeks for the latest eye candy.

Jungalow's slogan "decorate wild" really says it all. Focusing on vibrant colors and patterns, the site's pieces make for the cheeriest room decor that is sure to put a smile on your face. The beautiful wallpaper selection creates the perfect canvas to build the rest of your home decor masterpiece.

Burke Decor curates a selection of trending pieces from the hottest brands and designers, from Aerin to Jonathan Adler. Be sure to check out the in-house brands, like BD Studio, BD Home, and BD Fine, for exclusive pieces that spotlight the taste of the designers and style-makers behind the site. You'll definitely want to take a look at the vast pillow selection, a pattern lover's dream.

Advertisement

Jonathan Adler simply screams maximalism. Self-described as "modern American glamour," this established contemporary brand has pretty much anything a home decor enthusiast could ever want. Take a look at Jonathan Adler's personal blog to mimic the legend's distinct taste.

Let's be honest — Etsy has pretty much everything. Search "maximalist decor" to narrow down the options. With that said, the selection will still be pretty endless — but in the best way possible.

Anthropologie crushes a print. From armchairs to quilts, Anthropologie's bold patterns leave nothing to be desired. Be sure to check out the rich velvet sofas to perfectly pair with the wide range of playful, preppy, sophisticated, and bohemian upholstery.