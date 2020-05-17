Where to Buy Wallpaper: The 15 Best Stores for Wall Decoration

Itching for a little change? While you may not be ready to dive into a full-blown home renovation, there are other ways to entirely transform a space. Yes, you can invest in new throw pillows or a funky rug, but we're thinking about a more dramatic, but still simple, improvement: wallpaper.

Wallpaper offers the opportunity for a complete style overhaul. Whether you're on the hunt for traditional wallpaper rolls or the more temporary peel-and-stick paper, it's key to find a trustworthy brand or retailer with quality, long-lasting products. From eye-catching florals, abstract, and vintage prints to textured, neutral, and customizable papers, there are endless options no matter your taste in home decor. Since we have a feeling this is just the level of change you need, we rounded up 15 of the greatest spots to find showstopping wallpaper online.

The 15 Best Places to Buy Wallpaper

Started in New York City by a Midwesterner who grew up in the printing industry, Chasing Paper creates stylish, design-focused traditional and removable wallpapers that stick to almost any surface — not just walls. With a handful of artist collaborations, as well as a beautiful selection of in-house patterns, the options feel endless.

Everything Serena & Lily does is good. For refined yet not overly formal wallpaper, this is certainly our pick. It will make any room feel like a beachside hotel suite.

Environmentally conscious and produced in the United States, Tempaper products are made with water-based inks and adhesives. When the company launched in 2008, the peel-and-stick wallpapers were the first of their kind. Now, collections by designers like Bobby Berk and Cynthia Rowley are signatures for the brand.

Oh, how we love Rifle Paper Co. — and unsurprisingly, wallpaper is one of the retailer's specialties. For the sweetest, most whimsical of florals, this is your one-stop shop. There is a particularly exceptional selection of old-school, vintage-inspired picks.

Founded in England in 1946, Graham & Brown has been in the wallpaper business for quite some time. The company features simplistic wallpaper designs, bold prints for accent walls, and timeless classics. The brand specifically sells paste-the-wall style wallpaper, which means you place the paste on the wall instead of the paper. This method makes the refined, neutral wallpapers both easy to hang and peel off.

West Elm is reliable in pretty much every home category, but we're officially adding wallpaper to the list. The company carries familiar brands like Chasing Paper and Tempaper, as well as Drop It Modern, Wallshoppe, and more. Patterns range from muted and subtle to loud and fun.

Bold patterns abound in Urban Outfitters' selection of removable wallpapers (the brand doesn't sell traditional paper). Here, you can find everything from cow print to constellations to midcentury geometrics. If you usually connect with Urban's style, you won't be disappointed.

If you want to go bold while supporting artists from all over, Society6 is the spot. It features every print, pattern, color, and design you could ever dream of at a budget-friendly price. Plus, if you fall in love with a specific pattern, you can get it printed on pretty much anything, including a throw pillow, phone case, or shower curtain.

While CB2 doesn't have the biggest selection of wallpaper, every single option offered is breathtaking. If you're looking to add a true piece of artwork in the form of paper, CB2 is a go-to.

The Danish concept that is the essence of coziness is the foundation of wallpaper brand Hygge & West. With intricate patterns from designers like Oh Joy! and Julia Rothman, it's truly difficult to choose just one.

Etsy has everything, so naturally, the online store has an insane wallpaper selection. From paper that mirrors graffiti to full-blown watercolors, you can find literally anything that comes to mind.

Wallpaper Direct has the internet's largest selection of wallpaper, carrying a vast number of well-known brands. So if you're looking to see pretty much everything all in one place, it's a great option.

Leave it to Lowe's to carry nearly 5,000 wallpapers. The best part is the huge price range, so no matter your budget, you'll certainly find the perfect paper.

Custom wallpaper is the specialty at WallsNeedLove, a brand that makes each wallpaper to order. Every single design on the company's site is offered as peel-and-stick paper or traditional paste-the-wall paper. They're made from consciously selected materials with child-safe inks, so they're good for you and the planet.

Last but certainly not least: the beloved Anthro. Offering some of the most elevated brands in the world of wallpaper, this is the perfect pick for a statement wall, powder room, or any super special space. The retailer has a huge inventory of one of our all-time favorites: House of Hackney.