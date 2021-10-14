The 22 Best Peel-and-Stick Wallpapers to Refresh Your Walls

Is it just us, or does it feel like peel-and-stick surfaces are popping up everywhere? From backsplashes and flooring to wallpaper, these easy-to-apply decals have been blowing up in popularity as of late. And let us tell you — they are 100% worth the buzz.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper, also known as removable wallpaper, is a less permanent version of traditional wallpaper. While all wallpaper is of course removable, peel-and-stick is easy to take off and doesn't damage walls in the process. Traditional wallpaper uses a paste to adhere to the wall, while removable paper is self-adhesive, meaning the backing is ready to put directly on the wall and requires no drying time.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is perfect for rental or temporary spaces, and great if you want to test out a bolder pattern without any long-term commitment. Removable paper also tends to be more affordable, so replacing it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Most importantly, it looks great once installed and comes in a huge variety of shades and patterns.

When deciding if peel-and-stick is right for your space, it's also important to look at the potential downsides. Since this paper is made for easy removal, it won't be quite as durable as traditional wallpaper and can be a little more susceptible to the elements, like heat and moisture. In terms of installation, some say traditional wallpaper is an easier process since the paste doesn't dry right away, allowing more time to readjust the alignment. Other DIYers find peel-and-stick tiles much less intimidating.

The two main ways to purchase removable wallpaper are in rolls and panels. This doesn't have a whole lot to do with the final result, but should be considered when figuring out how much paper to purchase or if you'll need to match up the pattern across multiple pieces (as well as your general plan for installation).

There isn't one type of good peel-and-stick wallpaper. It's all about what specifically you're looking for. Be sure to check which surfaces the paper best adheres to, the material's resistance to moisture, its ability to be reused (if that's a requirement for you), and how easily it can be cleaned. All these factors tie into the durability of the paper and will help you figure out the perfect one for your space. To narrow it down a bit, here are 22 of the most aesthetically beautiful, and reliable, removable wallpapers.

The 22 Best Peel-and-Stick Wallpapers

Rifle Paper Co. knows a thing or two about wallpaper. The brand's patterns are always absolute eye candy and the quality is exceptional. This primrose wallpaper is gravure-printed (a very trusted process of etching) with metallic gold ink for a beautiful and washable finish. Pick from four color schemes of this charming floral print.

Who said wallpaper must have a bold pattern? Add some texture to your room with this grasscloth paper, which closely resembles organic woven fabric. Like many removable wallpapers, you should avoid sticking it over matte, flat paint, or textured surfaces.

This vintage-inspired wallpaper will immediately transport you to an orange grove in the countryside. It's crafted from vinyl, which is wipeable and can be easily repositioned or removed.

Clare V. has our hearts. This made-to-order paper is crafted from 100% non-toxic, eco-friendly paper that is composed of 30% recycled material. The high-quality paper is scratch-resistant and boasts a smooth matte finish.

Bring the tropics to your home with this vibrant palm pattern. The poly-woven fabric and GreenGuard Certified latex inks are both fade- and stain-resistant.

This rich-colored wallpaper will add a lively touch to any room in the house. Made from eco-friendly, PVC-free matte paper, this pattern would look just as good lining the drawers of your dresser as it would adorning a living room accent wall.

You can never go wrong with a classic, vertical-striped, neutral wallpaper. With a semi-gloss finish, this vinyl paper can easily be wiped down, and won't leave a speck of sticky residue upon removal. Go for a bolder choice with the black and white striped option.

The woodsy, moody vibe of this paper makes for a floral print with a completely different flair. It looks exceptional in a powder room and is sure to wow every guest who enters.

Mimic a concrete wall without quite as much intensity (or work, or money). These flexible vinyl film panels come in a set of three, so don't be alarmed by the higher price.

Gold vintage florals against a deep teal background pretty much make for wallpaper heaven. The metallic finish will immediately inject elegance into any room in the house.

The best part about peel-and-stick wallpaper is the lack of commitment. This vintage-feeling Wallshoppe x Fisher-Price collab can be easily switched out as your child grows. Such a sweet and whimsical design.

We can't get over how beautiful this textured, watercolor-inspired wallpaper is. Nothing looks more relaxing than taking a bath amidst that soft and neutral floral print.

This art deco-inspired, geometric wallpaper produces a natural, beachy feel. Turn any room into a relaxing oasis when you pair this paper with rattan accessories, and cool, neutral tones.

Modern and clean, this wallpaper adds instant edginess. It's rare to find a monochromatic statement pattern, which makes this paper so special. The unique two-toned black design will infuse a pop of glam and make for a striking space.

Offering up some major Moroccan tile vibes, this removable wallpaper from West Elm is the geometric addition we never knew we needed. Each wallpaper roll covers 28 square feet and is made of ever-reliable vinyl.

This trendy, terrazzo-patterned paper gives us some serious postmodern energy. The coated vinyl, eco-friendly paper can be cleaned using mild detergent and a damp sponge or cloth.

Cherry blossoms make for such a happy space. Pick between a light blue or pearl backdrop to host this delicate floral print. The paper is reusable, washable with water, and has a matte finish.

We are absolutely loving the effect watercolor patterns have on a room. This originally hand-painted print will add a beautiful blue splash of color to an otherwise white space. The contrast between the oversized, monochromatic flowers and light wooden accents is everything.

What may look like horses from afar is actually a retro-feeling unicorn print. These woven polyester fabric panels will instantly add some magic to your life.

These French-inspired toile vignettes are perfect for the francophile in you. This poly-woven fabric — printed with non-toxic, water-based ink — comes in three neutral shades you will instantly fall in love with.

This minimalist, modern design is reminiscent of our favorite single-line drawings. Infuse a little flair into any bedroom, bathroom, or home office with these adhesive panels that can be reused time and again.

Star Wars lovers: This one's for you. R2-D2 fans of every age will gravitate towards this simple, black and white wallpaper. Not looking to darken an entire room? This would be the perfect pick for a stand-alone accent wall.