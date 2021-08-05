12 Tiles You Will Not Believe Are Peel and Stick

We are all for DIY-ing tile, but there's no question it takes time, practice, and a good chunk of money. Hack the system with these easy-to-apply, affordable, and shockingly natural-looking peel and stick tiles.

The panels are composed of anything from vinyl to gel, metal, or stone, and include a self-adhering backing for super easy application. Obsessed with the look of white subway tile kitchen backsplashes? Lusting over a wall of raw, textured stone for your bathroom? Or maybe you're on the hunt for a more cost-effective rendition of hand-painted ceramic tiles? Well, you've come to the right place.

Here are 12 peel and stick options that are about to blow your mind.

Get the look of Carrara marble in two easy steps. The slight variation in color gives the surface a very natural look.

This top-rated Amazon product adds some modern flair to any kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room. Bonus points for the eco-friendly material.

These simple, chic tiles make for a bright backsplash that no one will ever guess is adhesive.

How stunning are these? Get the look of hand-painted tiles for so much less.

The look everyone wants with such little effort. The contrasting "grout" is such a stylish addition.

This adhesive backsplash is crafted from real stone, so no one will ever believe the ease of application. The thin, flexible, matte brown sheets offer the perfect raw look.

Say goodbye to countless hours of installing a wall of tiny, tiny tiles. Once adhered, these natural-looking vinyl sheets are guaranteed to stick as long as you desire.

The distinct pattern of each tile adds an eye-catching touch to any home.

This classic backsplash comes in plenty of colors, including this pink shade that's undoubtedly fun and current.

These clean, hexagonal tiles are just as easy to remove as they are to install. Simply heat the surface with a hairdryer and peel them off.

Select from a variety of neutral marble shades with a little extra shimmer.

These glossy, gel subway tiles are a serious fan favorite. Effortlessly add a little dimension to any room in your house.