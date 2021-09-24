The Best Places to Shop for Hollywood Regency Style Furniture and Decor

If the glitz and glam of the golden age speak to you — we're talking bold colors, floor-to-ceiling lacquer, and chinoiserie touches in each room — turn your interior design eye towards the Hollywood Regency style.

This design style dates back to the Hollywood Golden Age, the 1920s through the '50s, where the interior designers of the stars were favoring things more luxurious and maximalist for their clients. Each space was a showcase of wealth and grandiose, never shying away from gold nor animal prints. It was a time where interior designers like Dorothy Draper became household names, with everyone looking to bring her modernization of classic style into their homes. In this design style, you'll see hints of art deco and midcentury modern (but with extra glamor, of course).

While we might not live in this Golden Age and can't commission Dorothy Draper for design tips, that doesn't mean we can't look towards the interior design style for inspiration. Hollywood Regency can be implemented through small pieces of home decor, like a lacquer-top coffee table, or with an accent wall in an eye-catching color or statement wallpaper. Looking to add a little glitz and glam to your space? We're rounding up the best places to shop for Hollywood Regency furniture and accessories online.

While you might associate Anthropologie with the boho style, this retailer has some great pieces for a Hollywood Regency-inspired home. Its furniture's loud prints and bold colors, as well as some geometric, art-deco-inspired patterns, bring Hollywood flair to any space. Look for gold finishings, which speak to the luxury of the design style. One of our favorite pieces — which brings in glamor, the style's signature black and white, and art deco inspiration — is the Optical Inlay End Table.

This home retailer carries a number of different styles, and we believe that its selection of prints and more out-there colors make them perfect for a Hollywood Regency home reno. For this makeover, your home will need more than standard blinds or curtains. Look for thick, rich fabrics, and a color that will stand out against your backdrop.

If you're looking for maximalism meets luxury, there are few places better than Vertigo Home. The California brand shows how art can be made a part of the home outside of frames. From its brass side tables, ready to elevate any living room, to its unparalleled wallpaper selection (including chinoiserie designs), you're sure to find a statement piece that speaks to your specific taste.

Specializing in small-batch, avant-garde pieces, Kardiel is a great place to shop for the Hollywood Regency style that has touch of mid-century modern. Because the style was more about showcasing beautiful pieces rather than seating the most people, the living room furniture often leaned small but eye-catching. While we're loving Kardiel's selection of midcentury modern sofas, it's the more uniquely shaped, velvet cotton sofa in green that speaks to the Hollywood glam.

For statement furniture that won't break the bank but still has that glitz and glam you need for your Hollywood Regency home, turn to Wayfair. Here you can find everything from a coffee table with a lacquer finish to chairs that add a pop of color to your dining room.

When shopping for art or wallpaper that fits the Hollywood Regency style, look towards Society6. Here you'll find maximalist designs, from bold colors to animal prints to animal prints in bold colors.

What started as a small boutique in 2005 quickly caught interior designers' attention, moving online in 2008 and partnering "with over 300 of the world's leading luxury home brands." Founders Sam and Andrew have an eye for the finer things, which makes AMARA the perfect place to shop for those more glamorous, eye-catching decorative pieces. We love this animal print pink (faux) leopard rug.

Trying to find the right chandelier for your Hollywood Regency home? Look no further than Litfad, an online lighting retailer selling everything from extravagant chandeliers to vintage-inspired lamps. While Litfad primarily sells lighting, its interior design doesn't stop there — you can also find eye-catching rugs and bold wall art.

For those looking to bring authenticity to their Hollywood Regency home — as well as willing to drop a few thousand dollars — explore the world of 1stDibs. This site aims to "capture the magic of the Paris flea market" by bringing together sellers with those looking for unique antiques and collectibles. Score some real, Golden Era furniture and decorative pieces here.