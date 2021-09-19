The Best Places to Shop for Industrial Style Furniture and Decor

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

If exposed brick and beams, dark pallets, and metals speak to you, it's time to bring the industrial look to your home. In interior design, the industrial style takes inspiration from warehouses, factories, and workshops. This style is seen in many city apartments and lofts but, with the right industrial decor and furniture, can be brought into any home.

Advertisement

Looking to give your space an industrial makeover? We're rounding up the best places to shop the industrial style online. So, whether you're looking for the perfect dark wood bookshelf or bookcase for your living room, something as simple as a floor lamp and Edison bulbs, or a desk chair that brings your home's style to your home office, we've got the places for you.

If you're inspired by industrial design, shop these 10 brands to turn your space into the industrial home of your dreams.

While The Home Depot might not be the most glamorous place to shop furniture and home decor, the warehouse, home renovation vibe speaks to the industrial style. The Home Depot is a great place to shop for more basics, like Edison Bulbs. You'll find a huge variety of Edison Bulbs, sorted by shapes and colors, all at reasonable prices. They also have a great selection of sturdy, industrial-inspired floor lamps.

Apt2B started in 2010 because of a problem they saw in the furniture industry: affordable furniture often sacrificed either style or quality. Wanting those on a budget to have access to sleek, high-quality furniture, Apt2B was founded. The brand specializes in modern furniture, with mid-century, Scandinavian, and industrial elements seen throughout. Complete your living room with one of the brand's coffee tables or end tables, or start your furnishing process by finding the perfect couch.

Advertisement

Exposed brick is a staple of the industrial style, but not all homes come with the coveted brick wall. That's where our favorite Society6 steps in. While the brand is a go-to for statement wall art and prints, we love the wallpaper for an industrial home. Add brick wallpaper to the entryway or in the living room to bring an industrial look to your space.

When searching for your perfect industrial style piece, you'll probably be looking for dark woods and black metal. Pottery Barn offers a huge selection of these minimalist pieces, all made in the high quality that keeps us coming back to the brand. We love the selection of console tables, some for larger spaces like the living room, and others slightly smaller (perfect for an entryway). It also has sustainable, reclaimed wood console tables that bring a natural element to your industrial home.

West Elm's industrial selection is not to be overlooked. Its industrial furniture spans everything from the dining room to the home office, offering black metals, dark woods, and beautiful tanned leather. This rustic leather lounge chair could be the finishing touch of a home office or, if bought in a set, perfect around a dining table. And this reclaimed wood coffee table is just the right amount of rustic.

Advertisement

This brand sells all the best pieces to industrialize your home, while keeping the space on-trend, of course. Industrial design elements can be seen throughout its collection of minimalist pieces with modern touches. Here you'll find beautiful wooden bed frames and nightstands, as well as dark metal chandeliers and floor lamps.

What can't you find on Wayfair? The free shipping and easy assembly furniture site has some great industrial furniture pieces for those looking to spend a little less money on the industrial look. You can use Wayfair for home decor or larger pieces — with its huge selection, you'll find something (if not several things) in each category that'll more than satisfy your interior design needs. If you're just starting the search for your dining room furniture, we recommend this dining table and bench set. It's the perfect set for a smaller space or those looking to furnish their home on a budget.

When looking for furniture and industrial decor, head to AllModern for a curated selection of the best industrial pieces. The brand is minimalist, with a goal of "making contemporary furniture accessible to everyone, on every budget." So whether you're looking for a rustic chandelier that is expensive in look (but not so bad in price) or bar stools to add to your industrial-inspired home bar, AllModern will have you covered. If you're searching for industrial decor, we'd recommend adding one of the black metal-trimmed accent mirrors to your entryway.

Advertisement

Though the brand might be associated with Scandinavian style — practical, simple, pops of color — IKEA has plenty of industrial-inspired pieces, furniture, and home decor. Opt for darker woods for items like bookshelves and look for a metal component in furniture, like the coffee table above. It brings together dark wood and black metal, adding a touch of gold.

Another great option for reasonably priced industrial-inspired furniture and decor is Target. The company has a surprisingly large selection of dining room furniture, which you can filter by dining room table needs: How many people? Preferred shape? Height? This can help you determine if you're looking for more traditional dining room chairs or bar stools. For a smaller space, we love this table and bar stool set. But if you're not sure yet exactly what you're looking for, we recommend starting your search by exploring the rustic dining tables.