The Best Places to Shop for Craftsman-Style Furniture and Decor

Whether you're shopping for your craftsman-style home and searching for decor to fill your built-in bookcases, or you're looking to simply bring a touch of the Arts and Crafts movement to your more modern abode, there are plenty of places to find craftsman furniture and accessories online.

This interior design style, born at the turn of the 19th century, remains a popular one across the United States. While many craftsman-style homes come with certain features — built-ins, nooks, and expansive decks — it's possible to incorporate the aesthetic into any home. By focusing on craftsmanship in your furniture and home decor and bringing in things like stained glass and mission-style furniture, you can integrate the Arts and Crafts movement into your interior design.

Below, we've rounded up the best nine places on the internet to shop for craftsman-style furniture and home decor.

We can't talk arts and crafts and the craftsman style without mentioning Etsy. This online marketplace connects buyers with artists, specializing in everything from hammered copper chandeliers to handmade, reclaimed wood dining room tables. Etsy is a great place to shop for vintage and handcrafted pieces, as well as mission-style furniture.

Article started in 2013, working directly with manufacturers to create unique, high-quality pieces at affordable prices. And you can see this approach in the craftsmanship – each piece is not just eye-catching but durable. When looking for those larger pieces, like living room and bedroom furniture, Article is a great place to start your search. We're loving their wooden-trimmed sofas.

If you're looking for a one-stop shop, look towards Kathy Kuo Home. The online retailer carries home decor and furniture staples in a number of styles, and their natural, more rustic pieces speak to the craftsman style. While there's a number of incredible living room and dining room pieces that feature natural, light woods, it's the Eichholtz Commodore Candle Black Round Chandelier that catches our eyes. The faux candles and their subtle light give a sense of hominess to any space.

For natural and vintage-inspired pieces, turn to Anthropologie. Their home decor is often subtle, with the perfect vases, dried flowers, and mantel clocks for your built-ins. For a reading nook, you can grab one of their natural, earth-toned throw blankets, and for your walls vintage-inspired frames for your favorite prints. The Marta Bath Cabinet is our favorite for this interior design style, with the details in the wood showcasing the type of craftsmanship that is associated with the arts and crafts movement.

This U.S.-based home retailer sources their one-of-a-kind pieces from Amish country. You'll find some beautiful, high-quality, and fairly priced pieces. Each piece is handcrafted, with the process and quality present in the woodwork. If you're searching for mission-style furniture, Cabinfield is the place to start.

Perigold is a must-shop for the craftsman style, as they carry one of the style's most iconic brands: Morris & Co. One of the most influential interior design companies during the Arts and Crafts movement, Morris & Co. rose to fame with their Morris chair. The signature piece is perfect for extra seating in the living room or around a dining room table.

When it comes to craftsman-style area rugs, you'll want to think neutral colors with the occasional geometric print. Lulu and Georgia is the perfect place to shop this style, with an assortment of area rugs in earth-toned hues with lines and designs that complement this interior style's wood designs.

With a huge assortment of designers and styles, Wayfair is a great place to shop for the craftsman style on a budget. Here you can stock up on everything from bed frames to bookcases to coffee tables to stained glass art without it costing too much. Their mission-style furniture, while not handcrafted like some of the pieces you'll find at more boutique retailers, still offers the appearance of detailed craftsmanship while not breaking the bank.

With fireplaces being a signature aspect of a craftsman-style home, it's only right that we include Woodland Direct, an e-commerce site dedicated to all things fireplaces and chimneys, on our list. While this is a great place to source fireplaces if you don't already have one, what we love is their selection of stained glass fireplace screens. These screens speak to both the craftsman-style home design (fireplaces) and the Arts and Crafts movement (stained glass) that served as inspiration for the style.