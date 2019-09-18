The 12 Best Places to Shop for Scandi-Inspired Furniture and Decor

There must be something in the water in Scandinavia, because Scandinavian design is some of the dreamiest we've ever seen. This Nordic region — which includes Denmark, Sweden, and Norway — inspires the kind of home decor and furniture you see all over Instagram or Pinterest with comforting, clean lines, functionality, and quality craftsmanship. This interior design style is more than an aesthetic, but a feeling, which we can most likely thank the concept of ​hygge​ and other regional ideas for that emphasize the importance of a cozy and welcoming home.

We've all heard of the iconic Swedish retailer IKEA, but there are plenty of other Scandinavian brands with pieces, no matter what your budget is. Here are 12 of the best places to buy Scandinavian furniture and decor to elevate any corner of your home.

We'd be remiss if we didn't kick things off with a mention of the Swedish powerhouse that introduced accessible Scandi design to the globe, especially with all the exciting one-off collections and collabs they've been offering. Whether you're furnishing your living room or college dorm, IKEA will surely have budget-friendly Scandinavian-style pieces you'll fall in love with.

It's right there in the name, after all. Danish Design Store prides itself on being a top source for all things Danish, which translates to tons of sleek yet cozy and Scandinavian and minimalist style for all — including obsession-worthy brands like Bolia you might not've encountered before.

Your favorite spendy source for shopping contemporary American designers also happens to be a great place to find iconic Danish and Swedish designers (and even the iconic Eero Saarinen from Finland). From classic greats to lesser-known houses creating Scandinavian-inspired furniture everywhere from LA to London, DWR can't be beat. And if you're looking for midcentury modern and modern designs, too, this retailer is one you'll especially want to check out.

Believe it or not, the same online shop that stocks designs by celebs also has a huge inventory of Scandi-inspired staples, like lounge chairs inspired by Hans Wegner and light fixtures inspired by architect Jorn Utzon.

Hailing from Copenhagen and synonymous with translating classic Scandinavian style and minimalism into today's essential pieces, HAY is a stellar source for all things home. At HAY, you can find everything from Scandinavian dinnerware to little homey touches — like mugs, mirrors, table lamps, and wall hooks — that impart your home with an authentic hygge vibe.

A veritable wonderland of warm wood tones, inviting accent chairs, and sleek storage pieces, Scandinavian Designs curates the best of Nordic-inspired style into one expansive online showroom — you could definitely furnish your entire house here, whether you want to upgrade your home office, bedroom, or dining room.

Another West Coast-based company that specializes in Swedish and Danish designs, Rove Concepts handcrafts the vast majority of their stock in their own warehouse, so it's a smart pick for high-style, high-quality pieces that are easy on the budget.

This retailer features all sorts of styles, including Scandinavian modern design. Find pieces (some of which are the 2Modern's bestsellers) from brands like Ferm Living, Skargaarden, Sika Design, Carl Hansen and Son, and more to get the Scandinavian look.

If you're looking to find Scandinavian furniture and decor on a budget, look no further than Poly & Bark. The company draws inspiration from the minimalist lines and organic materials of time-honored Danish and Swedish designs, but reproduces them at a price point that will suit any apartment-dweller.

Wayfair's sister site AllModern is best known for its modern and midcentury modern styles, but don't sleep on its selection of Scandinavian furniture. You can find everything from loveseats to dining chairs to coffee tables to put together a dreamy, Scandi-inspired home.

The Stockholm-based brand is a home decorator's dream for thoughtful, eco-consciously-produced pieces, from the big stuff that anchors a room all the way down to tabletop showstoppers in gleaming copper and brass that will make your next dinner party one for the books. The best part: your budget is safe with HEM.

Let it never be said that Scandinavian design doesn't have a sense of humor. Ferm favors rounded, whimsical furniture shapes, bold color blocking, squiggly ceramics, and mirrors that look like they're melting over the ultra-stiff styles you might've been expecting, and that's part of what makes them so irresistible.