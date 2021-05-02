The 9 Best IKEA Hacks on TikTok

TikTok hacks are super popular these days, and we are so here for it. This is especially true when said hacks involve products from IKEA, aka the most wonderful place on earth. And while you can easily find them by searching the tag #ikeahacks on TikTok, we decided to curate the best ones so you can spend less time scrolling (and more time making). Check them out, below.

1. Wooden Bowl Light Fixture

Who knew mixing bowls could look so chic? TikTok user @lonefoxhome shows us how to transform two bowls and a light cord set (both from IKEA) into a beachy boho light fixture.

2. Charging Drawer

Declutter the space around your outlets with this brilliant charging drawer hack by user @hunterrohwer. It's the perfect way to neatly organize your electronics while avoiding a tangled mess of cords.

3. Fluted Dresser

If your dresser is in need of a trendy makeover, check out this hack by user @jessicabelteau. Using paint, wooden dowels, and Gorilla glue, she transforms the Hemnes dresser into a gorgeous fluted piece.

4. Basket Side Table

Thanks to TikTok user @everythingeryn, we'll never look at IKEA baskets the same way again. Here, she shows us how to turn a Snidad basket into an eye-catching bohemian coffee table.

5. Mini Green House Cabinet

If you're an aspiring plant parent with little to no outdoor space, you'll want to add this hack to your list. User @joy_daydreams transforms a Rudsta cabinet into a mini greenhouse, complete with an LED grow light and rechargeable fan for ventilation.

6. Grid Mirror

Sometimes, the simplest hacks make the biggest impact. Turn IKEA mirror tiles, molding, and medium-density fiberboard (MDF board) into a stylish grid mirror with this project by user @myhome_n_life.

7. Bookcase Turned Cabinet

If you can't seem to find the perfect storage cabinet, consider this hack by user @luvinou. She turns an IKEA Kallax bookcase into a storage cabinet by placing it on its side, ditching the middle shelves, and adding simple wooden doors.

8. Vanity Mirror

Using vanity strip lights and an IKEA Hovet mirror, @sincerelyjaxx created the perfect Hollywood-inspired piece. Not feeling the full-length size? IKEA sells mirrors in all shapes and sizes, so you can easily customize this hack.

9. Tile Nightstand