16 Gorgeous Ways to Hack IKEA's Ivar Unit

By Leonora Epstein Updated December 31, 2021
IKEA's beloved Ivar line is one of the most hackable, perhaps because it's one of the most basic. The most popular Ivar item, for instance, is a simple pine cabinet. No hardware. No embellishments. That means it's basically a blank canvas upon which your design dreams can be painted. At $70 each, you can stock up on a bunch to create a full-on storage unit that people will truly think is designer. Check out these amazing hacks:

1. Turn the Ivar into a cane beauty.

Follow along with our very own DIY to turn the Ivar into a cane-fronted storage winner.

2. Try different wood stains to create a chevron motif.

We love how much personality this particular Ivar design adds to the space.

3. Try attaching dowels to the fronts for a very design-forward look.

With this look, you've got yourselves some hidden cabinets that look chic AF.

4. A coat of periwinkle paint is simple, but can make the Ivar seem like a high-end piece.

With a simple coat of camp, you can make Ivar look like it's from a fancy shop.

5. Add midcentury-inspired peg legs and cabana stripes for a surprising twist.

We love how the stripes and peg legs create such a unique shape.

6. If you have the Ivar cabinet configuration, you can still use cane, but try oval overlays to make the design a bit more dynamic.

It's cane, but with a geometric twist!

7. Try floating the Ivar and creating a hatch motif for the cabinet doors.

This would look especially fun in a kid's room or nursery.

8. For an easy nursery DIY, try painting just half of a configuration of Ivar cabinets.

It also helps the cabinet fit in with the room's standout color palette.

9. Fool all your friends by floating the Ivar, adding textured paneling and a contrasting top — looks totally custom!

A fresh coat of paint can truly make Ivar look like an entirely different unit.

10. Another take on cane paneling — this time with half-moon cutouts.

We're loving this vintage-inspired design.

11. A dark stain on a more complex Ivar shelving unit feels totally farmhouse chic.

Between the wood stain and the above shelving, this looks like a custom kitchen piece.

12. Add a roof-like top to the Ivar for a whimsical playroom storage piece.

With a bit more elbow grease, you could even attempt to turn Ivar into a dollhouse.

13. Make your home look professionally designed by painting your Ivar unit in a trendy color and then matching the color to the wall.

It's as sleek and clean as can be.

14. For something more artsy, try painting abstract shapes on the Ivar — it will look like you hired an illustrator to do a custom job!

If you love the colorful mural trend, but can't paint on your walls, this is the next best thing.

15. Use geometric shapes and bright colors for a maximalist take on the Ivar.

Those paint lines truly make the cabinet shine.

16. Or, if you prefer minimalism, turn the Ivar into a beautifully simple piece with black paint and an asymmetrical fluted design.

Going outside of the box with an asymmetrical design was a genius move.

