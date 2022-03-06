IKEA Ivar Cabinet Hack Using This Green Color of the Year

Image Credit: Sara Albers

IKEA hacks are hotter than ever right now! Projects like this IKEA Billy bookcase makeover are all over the internet. The DIY transformation of a basic and simple IKEA piece of furniture into something more modern, sophisticated, and on trend is almost magical!

We recommend pairing this Ivar storage space with the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year: October Mist. The color is a shaded sage color, perfect with so many hues in your home. We paired this color on the pine cabinet with brass cabinet hardware and natural wood furniture legs. This easy DIY has a Scandinavian vibe and will look right at home in your living room, dining room, bedroom, entryway, or home office.

See more below on how we made this IKEA hack tutorial!

Image Credit: Sara Albers

Step 1 Remove the cabinet pieces from the box and prime both sides of all the pieces. Image Credit: Sara Albers Step 2 Use a cabinet roller to apply paint to all cabinet pieces. Image Credit: Sara Albers Step 3 Once the first coat is dry, lightly sand the cabinet pieces (using a 220 grit block) and then apply a second coat. Image Credit: Sara Albers Step 4 Once all the pieces are dry, put the cabinet together according to the instructions. Advertisement To add the furniture legs, place the legs on the bottom of cabinet corner to measure where the pilot holes will go. Drill pilot holes into each corner. Image Credit: Sara Albers Step 5 Screw the table legs into the pilot holes on the bottom corners of your cabinet. You could also paint or stain these table legs, but we loved the look of the natural wood with the paint color. Image Credit: Sara Albers Step 6 Use the power drill to drill holes into the cabinet door fronts to add the hardware. Image Credit: Sara Albers Tip When making pilot holes into the cabinet door front, mark the new hardware measurements using painters tape. Simply place a piece of table on the back side of hardware and use a pencil to make holes where the screws will go. Then place the tape on the cabinet door and drill holes. Image Credit: Sara Albers Image Credit: Sara Albers