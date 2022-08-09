This New IKEA Nightstand Perfectly Captures the Color Trends of 2022

IKEA just launched a new nightstand, and its timing couldn't be any more perfect.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Olderdalen nightstand has a gray-green painted body — a color that is all the rage in home decor right now. At the end of 2021, Hunker predicted that green would be a staple throughout the home in 2022, and judging by all the new home decor products featuring the hue, it seems like we were spot on!

Case in point: this IKEA nightstand. We are obsessed with the cool, soft green tone paired with the pine tabletops, but color aside, this is also a very functional piece.

Advertisement

The Olderdalen is all about storage. There are two open storage levels on top for easy access to bedtime essentials, like a glass of water or a phone for your morning alarm. (There's a cable hole in the back to help tuck away your charging cord — and you can even install IKEA's Sjömärke wireless charger into this piece.) Then, beneath those levels is a closed storage cabinet to help keep those tabletops free of clutter.

IKEA also notes in the product description that the pine surfaces can be sanded down and painted, so if you're not feeling the Scandinavian-style wood and green combination, you can always get your DIY on and make some adjustments.

Ready to make the purchase? The Olderdalen nightstand retails at $139.99 and can be ordered here. (Or you can check to see if the piece is in stock at your nearest IKEA store.)