13 Unforgettable Home Trends We've Spotted in 2022

If you're looking for up-to-date 2022 home trends, you've come to the right place. Every three months, we'll be going through the leading trends we've spotted using data pulled from Hunker's website, Instagram, Pinterest, and commerce reports. Together, this information will give you a solid idea of what is trending right now in the home space.

January to March

​1. Shades of Green​

On Instagram, out of Hunker's top ten posts, five included shades of green that range from a muted sage and rich forest green to a spring-forward mint hue. While the kitchen is a great place to showcase this color, the home's exterior, front door, and bathroom have proven to be stunning alternatives.

​2. Statement Tile​

If you're remodeling a room, consider flooring that makes a statement. We're talking black and white marble checkerboard — yes, the checkerboard trend is still alive and well — and diamond shapes that vary in size, spacing, and the type of tile. Even peel-and-stick flooring can truly transform a room.

​3. Texture, texture, texture!​

If our most popular Instagram Reels have taught us anything, it's that people want to ​feel​ something — literally. This involved decor pieces like a raffia mirror, macrame coasters, and even a plaster bowl. One of our top commerce products also featured this trend: Serena & Lily's Portside Dining Chair. If you'd like to take your sense of touch to the next level, you could opt for furniture like a rustic pine bench with a vintage vibe or a boucle chair that has a knit feel.

Speaking of boucle, our article on the 12 Best Dupes for CB2's Viral Boucle Chair was our number-one commerce hit during the first quarter of 2022. Out of all the products listed, readers' favorite has been the Castlery Amber Boucle Swivel Chair.

​4. Bold Kitchen Cabinets​

​5. Curved Furniture and Decor​

On Apple News, our newsletter, and Flipboard, our piece on curved IKEA furniture popped. In general, this is a trend we're seeing across the design space, but especially when it comes to seating. In particular, it appears that many are using curved sofas and chairs to section off their living spaces, creating areas that almost feel like conversation pits.

​6. Bigger, More Luxurious Spaces​

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

This trend also complements the uptick in regencycore à la ​Bridgerton​. Inspired by the early 1800s, regencycore is known for its gold gilded mirrors, lush patterned fabrics, floral porcelain pieces, and an overall sense of decadence. The velvet version of Anthropologie's Katina Chaise (a high-ranking product amongst our readers) fits perfectly within this aesthetic.

​7. Multipurpose, Customizable Furniture​

​8. Healthy Home Tech​

This year, it's all about creating a healthier home with helpful products that do the work for you. For instance, we sold nearly 800 Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifiers, which moisten the air to help with breathing and sleep. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum was another item our readers loved — it takes care of cleaning all your floors, so really, what's not to love?

April to June

​9. Sun-Filled Spaces​

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

As this past winter turned to spring, people unsurprisingly wanted to soak up the sun as much as possible with large, standout windows. Out of our top ten posts on Instagram, two photos depict expansive windows in a sunroom and bathroom, while nine of the photos showcase dreamy natural light.

Along with bringing the outdoors in, others focused on upgrading their exterior spaces. Via Pinterest, Google, and the Hunker newsletter, we saw traction on the article 35 Creative Patio Cover Ideas for Any Budget. Another hit with our newsletter audience was the article 18 Great Patio Layout Ideas for Every Backyard.

​10. Green Cabinetry With Pops of Pink​

The color green is still going strong, but we're especially noticing the hue making appearances on cabinetry. Three of our high-ranking Instagram posts feature green cabinetry in both the kitchen and bathroom. When finding colors to pair with green, pink appears to be a popular choice — just look at this top Instagram post that displays a plant-filled kitchen sporting several pink cooking tools and appliances.

​11. Board and Batten Walls​

Our top pin on Pinterest led to the story 8 Beautiful Board and Batten Walls Seen on Instagram. And speaking of Instagram, one of our top posts features a white board and batten wall, adding to the room's vintage vibes.

​12. Furniture and Decor Featuring Woven Natural Materials​

Ariane Moore, Hunker's senior design editor, has spotted a trend in the form of home decor made with woven natural materials. From our leading Instagram posts, you can find the style in this bedroom that highlights a stunning rattan bed frame from West Elm. As for this living room, it wouldn't be complete without the wood and rattan woven storage table that makes for a trendy entertainment center. And of course, if you want a moody cottagecore dining room, you need to get your hands on some secondhand wicker storage baskets.

​13. Unconventional Marble Surfaces​

Marble is a timeless material, but it seems to have especially caught the public's attention these past three months. Moore specifically referenced the marble coffee table and shelving in this living room designed by Noa Santos. Several of our top pins depict the limestone as a backsplash in this kitchen and this one, and you can also see it on this minimalistic kitchen island. People are clearly thinking outside of the marble countertop box.